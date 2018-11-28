Some Thoughts On December: Winter Is Coming

by Curt Kovener

December used to be the tenth month of the Roman year, and it got its name from the word “decem,” which means ten. In the Northern Hemisphere, December is marked as the beginning of winter with the December 21 Solstice and is considered to be the time of wind, snow and rain.

As we loosen our clothing from an abundant Thanksgivng holiday, here are some others thoughts to comtemplate on the soon approaching final month of the year.

•December’s wintery breath is already clouding the pond, frosting the pane, obscuring summer’s memory… ~John Geddes

•How did it get so late so soon? It’s night before it’s afternoon. December is here before its June. My goodness how the time has flewn. How did it get so late so soon? ~Dr. Seuss

•I heard a bird sing in the dark of December. A magical thing. And sweet to remember. We are nearer to Spring than we were in September. I heard a bird sing in the dark of December. ~Oliver Herford

•There is October in every November and there is November in every December! All seasons melted in each other’s life!” ~Mehmet Murat ildan

•It is never over, though we are in December! ~Ernest Agyemang Yeboah

•May and October, the best-smelling months? I’ll make a case for December: evergreen, frost, wood smoke, cinnamon. ~Lisa Kleypas,

•Wintry it ain’t- no complaints! Snowier: Storefronts are showier, light displays glowier. Shoppers are prowling, blizzard howling! Drifts a-heaping, lords a-leaping, Yule logs burning, gifts returning. Winds are keen for 2018! ~The Old Farmer’s Almanac

•Chill: December brings the sleet, Blazing fire, and Christmas treat. ~Sara Coleridge

•December 25th has become guilt and obligation. ~Phil Donahue

•When I was a child, my December weekends were spent making cards, decorating the tree, hanging the wreath and preparing brandy butter and peppermint creams. ~Pippa Middleton

•People can’t concentrate properly on blowing other people to pieces if their minds are poisoned by thoughts suitable to the twenty-fifth of December. ~Ogden Nash

•I know. I’m lazy. But I made myself a New Years resolution that I would write myself something really special. Which means I have ’til December, right? ~Catherine O’Hara

•Spring passes and one remembers one’s innocence. Summer passes and one remembers one’s exuberance. Autumn passes and one remembers one’s reverence. Winter passes and one remembers one’s perseverance. ~Yoko Ono

•Christmas is a time when you get homesick— even when you’re home. ~Carol Nelson

•It seems like everything sleeps in winter, but it’s really a time of renewal and reflection. ~Elizabeth Camden