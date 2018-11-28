Legal Notices

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS

OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS

Notice is hereby given to the taxpayers of Jackson County, Indiana, that the proper legal officer of Jackson County at their regular meeting place at Jackson County Courthouse Annex, at 6:00 p.m. on the 12th day of December, 2018, will consider the following appropriations in excess of the budget for the current year.

LIT – Public Safety Fund

Supplies 9,000

Other Services

And Charges 10,000

Total LIT Public Safety Fund 19,000

Taxpayers appearing at the meeting shall have a right to be heard. The additional appropriations as finally made will be referred to the Department of local Government Finance (DLGF). The DLGF will make a written determination as to the sufficiency of funds to support the appropriations made within fifteen (15) days of receipt of a Certified Copy of the action taken.

Dated: Nov. 28, 2018

Kathy S. Hohenstreiter

Fiscal Officer

LEGAL NOTICE

The Grassy Fork Township Fire Department is selling a 1970 C-50 Chevy tanker truck. It will be sold on January 17, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. at the fire department in Tampico. The truck is being sold as is, no guarantees.

For more information or to view the vehicle contact Eric Buckles at (812) 569-1946

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF ADOPTION AN ORDINANCE REGARDING MAIN ST. CIRCLE FOR THE TOWN OF CROTHERSVILLE, INDIANA

Taxpayers, property owners and other interested parties in the Town of Crothersville, Indiana (“Town”) are hereby notified that the Town Council adopted an ordinance requiring a stop sign on Main Street Circle on November 6, 2018. The ordinance contains fines and penalties for violations. The effective date of the ordinance is November 13, 2018.

ORDINANCE NO. 2018 – 7

“An Ordinance placement of a stop sign on Main Street Circle

WHEREAS, The Main Street Circle, a street within Town of Crothersville, Indiana, is near to and part of a school zone; and

WHEREAS, A stop sign is necessary for northbound travel on Main Street Circle; and

WHEREAS, The Town of Crothersville, Indiana hereby establishes certain regulations for traffic on Main Street Circle.

NOW, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE TOWN COUNCIL OF THE TOWN OF CROTHERSVILLE, INDIANA:

Section 1:Chapter 71, Traffic Schedules, at Schedule III, Stop Intersections, shall be amended to include:

A stop sign shall be placed on Main Street Circle as follows: Stop sign on the north bound exit of Main Street Circle.

Section 2: If any section, paragraph, clause, or phrase of this ordinance be declared unconstitutional or invalid, the remainder of said ordinance shall continue in full force and effect.

Section 3: All prior ordinances or parts thereof inconsistent with any provision of this ordinance are hereby repealed.

Section 4: This Ordinance shall be in full force and effect from and after its passage, and approval by the Town Council, all as by law provided.

ADOPTED BY THE TOWN COUNCIL this 2nd day of October, 2018.

The complete version of the ordinance is available for examination and copying at the office of the Clerk-Treasurer at the Town Hall of the Town of Crothersville, 111 East Howard Street, Crothersville, Indiana 47229 during normal business hours.

/s/ Terry Richey

Terry Richey

Clerk-Treasurer

Dated: October 3, 2018

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF ADOPTION AN ORDINANCE REGARDING OPEN BURNING

FOR THE TOWN OF CROTHERSVILLE, INDIANA

Taxpayers, property owners and other interested parties in the Town of Crothersville, Indiana (“Town”) are hereby notified that the Town Council adopted an ordinance regarding open burning on November 6, 2018. The ordinance contains fines and penalties for violations. The effective date of the ordinance is August 14, 2018.

ORDINANCE NO. 4 – 2018

AN ORDINANCE ADOPTING AN OPEN BURNING POLICY

WHEREAS, the Town of Crothersville, Indiana ordinances specify certain burning restrictions; and

WHEREAS, the Town of Crothersville Indiana deems it appropriate to adopt an updated burning restriction policy.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE COMMON COUNCIL OF THE TOWN OF CROTHERSVILLE, INDIANA, THAT:

Section 1. CERTAIN OUTDOOR BURNING PROHIBITED.

(A) No person shall kindle or maintain any bonfire or burn leaves, trash, refuse, rubbish, debris, garbage, construction materials or dangerous materials or dispose of same by open burning or shall knowingly furnish the materials for the fire or authorize any fire to be kindled or maintained on or any street, alley, road, land or public grounds. This division (A) shall not prohibit the use of an outdoor fire for cooking or for recreation purposes in a public park so long as the fire is confined in a permanent facility specifically provided for those purposes.

(B) No person shall kindle or maintain any bonfire or burn leaves, trash, refuse, rubbish, debris, garbage, construction materials or dangerous materials on any private land or dispose of same by open burning or cause, suffer, allow or permit open burning on any private land. This division (B) shall not prohibit the use of an outdoor fire for cooking or for recreation purposes so long as the fire is supervised by one or more adults at all times.

Section 2. REGULATION OF FIRES PERMITTED.

(A) The following types of fires are permitted with prior approval of the Fire Chief:

(1) Fires used for celebrating school pep rallies;

(2) Fires used for celebrating scouting activities; and

(3) Other fires approved by the Fire Chief.

(B) All exempted fires including fires for cooking, fires in firepits, or recreational purposes, shall be subject to the following:

(1) Only wood products shall be burned;

(2) Fires shall be attended at all times until completely extinguished;

(3) If fires create an air pollution problem, a nuisance or a fire hazard, they shall be extinguished; and

(4) No burning shall be conducted during unfavorable meteorological conditions such as temperature inversions, high winds, air stagnation and the like.

(C) Burning with prior approval of the Fire Chief may be authorized for the following:

(1) Emergency burning of spilled petroleum products when all reasonable efforts to recover the spilled material have been made and failure to burn would result in an imminent fire hazard or water pollution problem;

(2) Burning of refuse consisting of material resulting from a natural disaster;

(3) Burning for the purpose of fire training;

(4) Burning of natural growth derived from a clearing operation, i.e., removal of natural growth for change in use of the land;

(5) Burning of highly explosive or other dangerous materials for which no alternative disposal method exist or where transportation if the materials is impossible; and

(6) Operation of a municipal burn pit by the town.

(D) Except as noted, all types of outdoor learning burning and fires permitted under division (A) above shall be subject to the following.

(1) Fires shall be attended at all times until completely extinguished.

(2) Except in the case of campfires and cooking fires, all burning shall occur during daylight hours and all burning material must be consumed by sunset or the fire must be extinguished at sunset. No fire shall be permitted to smolder after sunset.

(3) Except in the case of cooking fires, all burning must take place at least 25 feet from any structure.

Section 3. COMBUSTIBLE MATTER.

Any person who allows the accumulation or existence of combustible materials which causes or contributes to a fire shall not be excused from responsibility thereof on the basis that the fire was set by vandals, accidental or an act of God.

Section 4. PENALTY.

(A)Any person who shall violate any of the provisions of this chapter shall receive a written citation and be fined $50.00 on the first offense.

Any person who shall violate any of the provisions of this chapter shall receive a written citation and be fined $75.00 on the second offense.

Any person who shall violate any of the provisions of this chapter shall receive a written citation and be fined $100.00 on the third and subsequent offenses.

Section 5. All provisions of prior ordinances inconsistent with this ordinance are hereby repealed. This Ordinance shall be in full force and effect from and after its passage, approval and publication according

ADOPTED BY THE TOWN COUNCIL this 7th day of August, 2018.

The complete version of the ordinance is available for examination and copying at the office of the Clerk-Treasurer at the Town Hall of the Town of Crothersville, 111 East Howard Street, Crothersville, Indiana 47229 during normal business hours.

/s/ Terry Richey

Terry Richey

Clerk-Treasurer

Dated: August 8, 2018

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Circuit Court

Cause No: 72C01-1204-MF-000045

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF THE CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE LOAN TRUST 2006-OC2 MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-OC2,

Plaintiff,

vs.

RICHARD HARDIN, CITY OF SCOTTSBURG STATE OF INDIANA UNKNOWN OCCUPANT, IF ANY STATE OF INDIANA, DEPARTMENT OF REVENUEDALE RAY BOWER TERESA WALKER-BOWER DIANA STIDHAM CITIZENS UNION BANK OF SHELBYVILLE FKA CITIZENS UNION BANK, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF SUIT

SUMMONS – SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

The State of Indiana to the defendants above named, and any other person who may be concerned. You are notified that you have been sued in the Court above named. The nature of the suit against you is a foreclosure of the real estate mortgage, legally described as:

Subject to all liens, easements, and encumbrances of record.

This property is commonly known as 199 North Bond Street, Scottsburg, IN 47170

This summons by publication is specifically directed to the following Defendants whose addresses are known:

Richard Hardin

393 Thomas Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

City of Scottsburg

Serve Highest Officer Found

2 East McClain Avenue

Scottsburg, IN 47170

State of Indiana

c/o Highest Executive Officer Present

302 West Washington Street, South 5th Floor

Indianapolis, IN 46204

Unknown Occupant, if any

199 North Bond Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

State of Indiana, Department of Revenue

100 N Senate, N 105

Indianapolis, IN 46204

Diana Stidham

502 South Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Citizens Union Bank of Shelbyville

fka Citizens Union Bank

Serve Highest Officer Found

1854 Midland Trail

Shelbyville, KY 40065

And to the following defendant whose addresses are unknown:

Dale Ray Bower

3977 W Marble Hill Rd

Nabb, IN 47147

Teresa Walker-Bower

3977 W Marble Hill Rd

Nabb, IN 47147

In addition to the above named Defendants being served by this summons there may be other Defendants who have an interest in this lawsuit. If you have a claim for relief against the Plaintiff arising from the same transaction or occurrence, you must assert it in your written answer. You must answer the Complaint in writing, by your attorney, on or before the 28 day of December, 2018 (the same being within thirty (30) days after the Third Notice of Suit), and if you fail to do so a judgment will be entered against you for what the Plaintiff has demanded.

/s/ Adrienne M. Henning

Matthew C. Gladwell (30493-49)

Joel F. Bornkamp (27410-49)

Christopher J. Arlinghaus (31680-15)

Gregory A. Stout (29517-15)

Adrienne M. Henning (26839-49)

Attorneys for Plaintiff

Reisenfeld & Associates LLC

3962 Red Bank Road

Cincinnati, OH 45227

Voice: (513) 322-7000

Facsimile: (513) 322-7099

ATTEST:

Clerk of the Scott County Circuit/Superior Court

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF Scott

IN THE Scott Superior Court

CAUSE NUMBER: 72D01-1808-JT-54

72D01-1808-JT-55

IN THE MATTER OF THE TERMINATION OF THE PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP:

JBB – DOB 12/4/2001

ACB – DOB 5/17/2004

and

Amerida Deronn Barrett (Biological Father)

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS HEARING

TO:Amerida Deronn Barrett

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 1/10/2019 at 1:30 PM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said children.

You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said children; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said children.

You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you, in your absence, without further notice.

Missy Applegate, Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-595-5529

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF Scott

IN THE Scott Superior Court

CAUSE NUMBER:72D01-1808-JT-52

IN THE MATTER OF THE TERMINATION OF THE PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP:

ADT – DOB 4/12/2016

AND

Rebecca Turner (Biological Mother) AND

ANY UNKNOWN ALLEGED FATHERS

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS HEARING

TO: Any Unknown Alleged Father

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to Any Unknown Alleged Fathers, whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 2/19/2019 at 11:00 AM and Fact Finding Hearing on 3/21/2019 at 1:00 PM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said child.

You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said child; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said child.

You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you, in your absence, without further notice.

Missy Applegate, Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-595-5529

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF Scott

IN THE Scott Superior Court

CAUSE NUMBER: 72D01-1808-JT-31

72D01-1808-JT-32

IN THE MATTER OF THE TERMINATION OF THE PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP:

AB- DOB 7/3/2015

JB- DOB 7/8/2010 (CHILDREN)

AND

Desiree Barber (Biological Mother) AND

ANY UNKNOWN ALLEGED FATHERS

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS HEARING

TO: Desiree Barber and

Any Unknown Alleged Father

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, as well as Any Unknown Alleged Fathers, whose whereabouts are also unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 1/3/2019 at 1:30 PM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said child.

You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said child; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said child.

You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you without further notice.

Missy Applegate, Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-595-5529

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF Scott

IN THE Scott Superior Court

CAUSE NUMBER: 72D01-1808-JT-28

IN THE MATTER OF THE TERMINATION OF THE PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP:

LS – DOB 8/21/2004

AND

Amanda Cobb (Biological Mother)

Donald Scalf (Biological Father)

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS HEARING

TO: Amanda Cobb

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Fact Finding Hearing on 1/8/2019 at 1:30 PM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said child.

You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said child; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said child.

You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you, in your absence, without further notice.

Missy Applegate, Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-595-5529

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF Scott

IN THE Scott Superior Court

CAUSE NUMBER: 72D01-1808-JT-46

IN THE MATTER OF THE TERMINATION

OF THE PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP:

KO – DOB 4/2/2016

AND

MARKISHA OGDEN (BIOLOGICAL MOTHER) AND

ANY UNKNOWN ALLEGED FATHERS

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS HEARING

TO: Any Unknown Alleged Father

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to Any Unknown Alleged Fathers, whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Fact Finding Hearing on 12/20/2018 at 1:30 PM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said child.

You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said child; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said child.

You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you without further notice.

Missy Applegate, Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-595-5529

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF Scott

IN THE Scott Superior Court

CAUSE NUMBER:72D01-1808-JT-48

72D01-1808-JT-49

IN THE MATTER OF THE TERMINATION OF THE PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP:

BL – DOB 5/27/2005

BC – DOB 4/3/2011

AND

Traci Carlson (Biological Mother)

Jeffery Lockhart (Biological Father)

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS HEARING

TO: Traci Carlson

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Fact Finding Hearing on 1/8/2019 at 1:30 PM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said children.

You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said children; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said children.

You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you without further notice.

Missy Applegate, Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-595-5529

LEGAL NOTICE

72-19-0001-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0001-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $94,299.29

Cause Number: 72D01-1801-MF-000001

Plaintiff: HSBC BANK USA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE IN TRUST FOR CITIGROUP MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST INC., ASSET BACKED PASS THROUGH CERTIFICATES SERIES

2003-HE4

Defendant: WILLIAM LEE ARRINGTON and ET AL

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

Lot Four Hundred Eighty-nine (489) in Vest Addition to the Town of Scottsburg, Scott County, Indiana.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Kenneth Hughbanks

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Vienna

Parcel No.: 72-05-20-230-043.000-008

234 WEST VEST STREET, SCOTTSBURG IN 47170

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Kristin L Durianski, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 24866-64

Codilis Law, LLC, Attorney Law Firm

219-736-5579

LEGAL NOTICE

72-19-0002-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0002-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $191,909.89

Cause Number: 72D01-1807-MF-000037

Plaintiff: PINGORA LOAN SERVICING, LLC

Defendant: JOSEPH BOYLE IV AKA JOSEPH F BOYLE IV and OCCUPANT(S) OF 501 S WHIPPOORWILL LN, SCOTTSBURG, IN 47170

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

Lot No. 6 in the Hosea Sub-Division as the same appears of record in Plat Book 1, Page 75 in the office of the Recorder of Scott County, Indiana. ALSO, see Deed of Easement dated September 4, 1992, and recorded February 22, 1993, in Miscellaneous Record 52, Pages 107-109 as Document No. 549 in the office of the Recorder of Scott County, Indiana.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Kenneth Hughbanks

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Vienna

Parcel No.: 72-04-23-420-028.000-007

501 S WHIPPOORWILL LN, SCOTTSBURG IN 47170

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Matthew Foutty, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 20886-49

Doyle & Foutty, P.C., Attorney Law Firm

LEGAL NOTICE

72-19-0003-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0003-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $160,765.69

Cause Number: 72D01-1806-MF-000034

Plaintiff: U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

Defendant: DANIEL C. GALLIHEIR and MINDY HARSIN A/K/A MINDY SUE GALLIHER

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

Lot #6 in Cope’s Subdivision, Addition One as recorded in Plat Book 1, page 95, Scott County, Indiana.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Kenneth Hughbanks

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Vienna

Parcel No.: 72-05-18-240-017.000-008

1131 W CARLA LANE, SCOTTSBURG IN 47170

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Alan W. McEwan, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 24051-49

Doyle & Foutty, P.C., Attorney Law Firm

317-264-5000

LEGAL NOTICE

72-19-0004-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0004-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $7,364.29

Cause Number: 72D01-1806-MF-000035

Plaintiff: BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC

Defendant: JIMMY NAPIER

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

Lot Twenty Three (23) in York Road Sub-division in Austin, Scott County, Indiana.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Kenneth Hughbanks

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Jennings

Parcel No.: 72-03-35-340-067.000-003

1306 W GIBSON DR, AUSTIN IN 47102

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Matthew S Love, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 18762-29

Feiwell & Hannoy PC, Attorney Law Firm

317-237-2727

LEGAL NOTICE

72-19-0005-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0005-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $102,239.19

Cause Number: 72C01-1412-MF-000084

Plaintiff: LIBERTY SAVINGS BANK, FSB

Defendant: DONALD FURNISH and JOY ELAINE FURNISH AND STATE OF INDIANA, DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE COLLECTION DIVISION

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

Lot Numbered Eighteen (18) in Green Acres Subdivision as recorded in Plat Book 1, Page 161, in the Office of the Recorder of Scott County, Indiana. Including that manufactured home on the property commonly described as 712 Heritage Lane, Scottsburg, IN 47170.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Kenneth Hughbanks

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Jennings

Parcel No.: 72-05-08-420-024.000-002

712 HERITAGE LANE, SCOTTSBURG IN 47170

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Elyssa M Meade, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 25352-64

Manley Deas Kochalski, LLC, Attorney Law Firm

614-222-4921

LEGAL NOTICE

72-19-0006-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0006-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $84,317.49

Cause Number: 72D01-1707-MF-000036

Plaintiff: LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC

Defendant: BETHANY R. GARY and BRIAN G. GARY AKA BRIAN D. GARY

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

Lot 41, Richie Subdivision, as recorded in Plat Cabinet 1, Slide 51, Scott County Recorder’s Office, and Subject to the Roadways, Easements and Restrictions shown on the Plat.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Kenneth Hughbanks

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Jennings

Parcel No.: 72-05-04-230-020.000-002

2601 NORTH EASY STREET, SCOTTSBURG IN 47170

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Jennifer L. Snook, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Marinosci Law Group, PC, Attorney Law Firm

219-462-5104

LEGAL NOTICE

72-19-0007-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0007-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $95,669.27

Cause Number: 72C01-1601-MF-000005

Plaintiff: MID-SOUTHERN SAVINGS BANK, FSB

Defendant: CURTIS G. DISBRO and ET AL

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

A description of a 7.236 acres tract being a part of the Southwest quarter of Section 16 Township 3 North, Range 6 East, in Finley Township, Scott County, Indiana and more particularly described as follows: Beginning at a railroad spike in the center line intersection of County Road #50N and 400 W said point being the east half section corner of Section 16; thence with half section line South 89 Degrees 30 Minutes 00 Seconds West 2981.57 feet to the true point of beginning; thence leaving half section line South 00 Degrees 46 Minutes 19 Seconds West 1350.00 feet to an iron pin in the line of Doris Dean; thence with said line South 89 Degrees 30 Minutes 00 Seconds West 233.59 feet to an iron pin; thence leaving the line of Dean North 00 Degrees 46 Minutes 19 Seconds East 1350.00 feet to a P.K. nail in County Road #50N and the half section line; thence with said line North 89 Degrees 30 Minutes 00 Seconds East 233.53 feet to the true point of beginning being lot 9 of the Carlile Farm Division, Scott County, Indiana and subject to all easements of record and apparent. Subject also to a 50 foot building line and utility easement running 50 feet from and parallel to the road frontage lot line and 15 feet utility easement running 15 feet from and parallel to all remaining interior lot lines. Subject to all government and utility easements and restrictions. Also subject to the restrictions of record set out in Warranty Deed recorded as Instrument 9701834.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Kenneth Hughbanks

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Jennings

Parcel No.: 72-04-16-300-006.002-001

4727 W. LITTLE YORK ROAD, SCOTTSBURG IN 47170

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Bradley S. Salyer, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 29059-10

Morgan Pottinger McGarvey, Attorney Law Firm

502-560-6762

LEGAL NOTICE

72-19-0008-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0008-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $63,191.96

Cause Number: 72D01-1806-MF-000031

Plaintiff: NEW PENN FINANCIAL LLC D/B/A SHELLPOINT MORTGAGE SERVICING

Defendant: DAVID L OGBURN and ET AL

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

Apart of the southwest fourth of the southeast quarter of section 9, township 2 north, range 7 east, Vienna Township, Scott county, Indiana, and a part of lands described in Deed Record 78, page 412, described as follows: Beginning at a spike at the southwest corner of the southeast quarter of section 9, thence north 0 degrees 32 minutes 42 seconds west 1116.22 feat along the quarter section line and the 150 East Road to a nail the TRUE PLACE OF BEGINNENO, thence south 89 degrees 16 minutes 23 seconds east 1347.09 feet to an iron T-post, thence north 0 degrees 40 minutes 44 seconds west 194.07 feet along a fence and Lamaster (64-197) to a fence corner, thence north 88 degrees 54 minutes 31 seconds west 1346.86 feet along a fence and Mickey (68-122) and another Tract to a nail in the 150 East Road, thence south 0 degrees 32 minutes 42 seconds east 202.61 feet along the quarter section line and the 150 East Road to the TRUE PLACE OF BEGINNING, containing 6.1296 acres. Subject to the County Road right-of-way and any easements of record. (Scanlan Tract 7). SUBJECT TO ALL LIENS, EASEMENTS AND ENCUMBRANCES OF RECORD.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Kenneth Hughbanks

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Vienna

Parcel No.: 72-09-09-400-016.000.007

4751 S DOUBLE OR NOTHING RD, SCOTTSBURG IN 47170

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Matthew C. Gladwell, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 30493-49

Reisenfeld & Associates LPA LLC, Attorney Law Firm

513-322-7000

LEGAL NOTICE

72-19-0009-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0009-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $42,667.43

Cause Number: 72D01-1804-MF-000019

Plaintiff: CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC

Defendant: ANITSA BARRETT A/IDA ANITSA K. BARRETT and ET AL

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

Lots Twenty-six (26) and Twenty-seven (27) in York Road Subdivision, in Jennings Township, in Scott County, Indiana

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Kenneth Hughbanks

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Jennings

Parcel No.: 72-03-35-340-056.000-003

1228 WEST GIBSON DRIVE, AUSTIN IN 47102

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Zarksis Daroga, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 17288-49

Shapiro Van Ess Phillips & Barragate LLP, Attorney Law Firm

513-396-8100

LEGAL NOTICE

72-19-0010-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0010-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $70,250.46

Cause Number: 72D01-1807-MF-000036

Plaintiff: WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, AS TRUSTEE OF STANWICH MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST A

Defendant: MICHAEL HANNON and ET AL

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE IN SCOTT COUNTY, IN THE STATE OF INDIANA TO WIT DESCRIPTION OF A TRACT OF LAND OF 2.083 ACRES, A PART OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 28, TOWNSHIP 4 NORTH, RANGE 7 EAST, JENNINGS TOWNSHIP, SCOTT COUNTY, INDIANA, ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF BURNS COURT AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A SET CENTERLINE PK NAIL ON THE NORTHERLY CORNER IN COMMON TO TRACTS 5 AND 6 OF THE BURNS FARM DIVISION, CHRIS MCGEHEE, OWNER. DOCUMENT NO. 9905273 OF THE SCOTT COUNTY RECORDERS OFFICE, SAID POINT OF BEGINNING BEING IN THE CENTERLINE OF BURNS COURT, A 100.00 FEET WIDE EASEMENT ROADWAY, THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 46 MINUTES 24 SECONDS EAST, ALONG THE CENTERLINE OF BURNS COURT, 200.00 FEET TO A SET PK NAIL THENCE LEAVING THE ROAD SOUTH 0 DEGREES 11 MINUTES 36 SECONDS EAST WITH THE LINE DIVIDING TRACT 4 AND TRACT 5, FOR A DISTANCE OF 454.25 FEET TO A SET 5/8 INCH DIAMETER IRON PIN AND CAP NO. S0269 IN THE NORTH LINE OF JERRY W. AND DIANE M. SPICER, THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 56 MINUTES 24 SECONDS WEST WITH THE FIRST OF TWO CALLS DIVIDING TRACT 5 AND SPICER, 134.98 FEET TO A SET IRON PIN AND CAP ATA FENCE LINE POST, THENCE NORTH 69 DEGREES 48 MINUTES 25 SECONDS WEST 65.03 FEET TO A SET IRON PIN AND CAP, THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 11 MINUTES 38 SECONDS WEST WITH THE LINE DIVIDING TRACT 5 AND TRACT 6, FORA DISTANCE OF 453.21 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 2.0 A8C3RES AND SUBJECT TO ALL EASEMENTS OF RECORD AND APPARENT. SUBJECT ALSO TO A 50.00 FEET BUILDING LINE AND UTILITY EASEMENT RUNNING 50.00 FEET FROM AND PARALLEL WITH THE ROAD FRONTAGE LOT LINE AND A 15.00 FEET UTILITY EASEMENT RUNNING 15.00 FEET FROM AND PARALLEL WITH THE REMAINING INTERIOR LOT UNES. (BURNS FARM DIVISION TRACT 5) BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED BY FEE SIMPLE DEED FROM LONNIE SMITH and LEA SMITH HUSBAND AND WIFE TO ‘MICHAEL HANNON and BETTY J HANNON HUSBAND AND WIFE , DATED 01/30/2004 RECORDED ON 02/02/2004 IN INSTRUMENT NO 200400000424, IN SCOTT COUNTY RECORDS, STATE OF IN.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Kenneth Hughbanks

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Jennings

Parcel No.: 72-02-28-100-029.005-002

1842 BURNS COURT, AUSTIN IN 47102

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Zarksis Daroga, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 17288-49

Shapiro Van Ess Phillips & Barragate LLP, Attorney Law Firm

513-396-8100

