Ice Storm Paralyzes Area; Knocks Out Power

While it may make for a bucolic, seasonal photo of birds dining on sunflower seeds on an icicle laden feeder, an ice storm last Wednesday & Thursday caused numerous electrical power outages in Crothersville and Austin.

Duke Energy and Jackson County REMC crews worked to restore power caused by the weight of ice breaking tree limbs which fell onto electrical lines.

This cardinal and goldfinch, having their own early Thanksgiving, just seem grateful to have some breakfast provided.