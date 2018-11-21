Legal Notices

Tax Abatements

LEGAL NOTICE

VOUCHERS RO BE PRESENTED TO SCOTT COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Court Claims to be approved Dec. 5, 2018.

Alcorn, Goerring & Sage LLP, $875.70; Joas & Stotts, $337.40; LexisNexis Risk Data, $450.61; Marsha Owens Howser, $50,00; Quill Corp, $265.95; Renaissance Indianapolis North, $150.00; The Office Shop, $219.24; Thomson West Payment Center, $57.42.

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that a salary change for the Crothersville Community Schools current Superintendent’s contract will be discussed on December 10, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. at the public school board meeting to be held in the Crothersville Community Schools board room located at 201 South Preston Street, Crothersville, IN 47229. The Board will discuss and hear any objections to and support for the proposed contract. The proposed contract, if approved, will change the current salary from $134,387 to $135,487 effective July 1, 2018 – June 30, 2019. The Superintendent’s contract for the 2019-2020 and the 2020-2021 school years will be increased the same as the average of the teachers’ raise for each of those school years. The proposed contract, if approved, will include a benefits package of $48,975.

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF ADOPTION AN ORDINANCE REGARDING MAIN ST. CIRCLE FOR THE TOWN OF CROTHERSVILLE, INDIANA

Taxpayers, property owners and other interested parties in the Town of Crothersville, Indiana (“Town”) are hereby notified that the Town Council adopted an ordinance requiring a stop sign on Main Street Circle on November 6, 2018. The ordinance contains fines and penalties for violations. The effective date of the ordinance is November 13, 2018.

ORDINANCE NO. 2018 – 7

“An Ordinance placement of a stop sign on Main Street Circle

WHEREAS, The Main Street Circle, a street within Town of Crothersville, Indiana, is near to and part of a school zone; and

WHEREAS, A stop sign is necessary for northbound travel on Main Street Circle; and

WHEREAS, The Town of Crothersville, Indiana hereby establishes certain regulations for traffic on Main Street Circle.

NOW, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE TOWN COUNCIL OF THE TOWN OF CROTHERSVILLE, INDIANA:

Section 1:Chapter 71, Traffic Schedules, at Schedule III, Stop Intersections, shall be amended to include:

A stop sign shall be placed on Main Street Circle as follows: Stop sign on the north bound exit of Main Street Circle.

Section 2: If any section, paragraph, clause, or phrase of this ordinance be declared unconstitutional or invalid, the remainder of said ordinance shall continue in full force and effect.

Section 3: All prior ordinances or parts thereof inconsistent with any provision of this ordinance are hereby repealed.

Section 4: This Ordinance shall be in full force and effect from and after its passage, and approval by the Town Council, all as by law provided.

ADOPTED BY THE TOWN COUNCIL this 2nd day of October, 2018.

The complete version of the ordinance is available for examination and copying at the office of the Clerk-Treasurer at the Town Hall of the Town of Crothersville, 111 East Howard Street, Crothersville, Indiana 47229 during normal business hours.

/s/ Terry Richey

Terry Richey

Clerk-Treasurer

Dated: October 3, 2018

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF ADOPTION AN ORDINANCE REGARDING OPEN BURNING

FOR THE TOWN OF CROTHERSVILLE, INDIANA

Taxpayers, property owners and other interested parties in the Town of Crothersville, Indiana (“Town”) are hereby notified that the Town Council adopted an ordinance regarding open burning on November 6, 2018. The ordinance contains fines and penalties for violations. The effective date of the ordinance is August 14, 2018.

ORDINANCE NO. 4 – 2018

AN ORDINANCE ADOPTING AN OPEN BURNING POLICY

WHEREAS, the Town of Crothersville, Indiana ordinances specify certain burning restrictions; and

WHEREAS, the Town of Crothersville Indiana deems it appropriate to adopt an updated burning restriction policy.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE COMMON COUNCIL OF THE TOWN OF CROTHERSVILLE, INDIANA, THAT:

Section 1. CERTAIN OUTDOOR BURNING PROHIBITED.

(A) No person shall kindle or maintain any bonfire or burn leaves, trash, refuse, rubbish, debris, garbage, construction materials or dangerous materials or dispose of same by open burning or shall knowingly furnish the materials for the fire or authorize any fire to be kindled or maintained on or any street, alley, road, land or public grounds. This division (A) shall not prohibit the use of an outdoor fire for cooking or for recreation purposes in a public park so long as the fire is confined in a permanent facility specifically provided for those purposes.

(B) No person shall kindle or maintain any bonfire or burn leaves, trash, refuse, rubbish, debris, garbage, construction materials or dangerous materials on any private land or dispose of same by open burning or cause, suffer, allow or permit open burning on any private land. This division (B) shall not prohibit the use of an outdoor fire for cooking or for recreation purposes so long as the fire is supervised by one or more adults at all times.

Section 2. REGULATION OF FIRES PERMITTED.

(A) The following types of fires are permitted with prior approval of the Fire Chief:

(1) Fires used for celebrating school pep rallies;

(2) Fires used for celebrating scouting activities; and

(3) Other fires approved by the Fire Chief.

(B) All exempted fires including fires for cooking, fires in firepits, or recreational purposes, shall be subject to the following:

(1) Only wood products shall be burned;

(2) Fires shall be attended at all times until completely extinguished;

(3) If fires create an air pollution problem, a nuisance or a fire hazard, they shall be extinguished; and

(4) No burning shall be conducted during unfavorable meteorological conditions such as temperature inversions, high winds, air stagnation and the like.

(C) Burning with prior approval of the Fire Chief may be authorized for the following:

(1) Emergency burning of spilled petroleum products when all reasonable efforts to recover the spilled material have been made and failure to burn would result in an imminent fire hazard or water pollution problem;

(2) Burning of refuse consisting of material resulting from a natural disaster;

(3) Burning for the purpose of fire training;

(4) Burning of natural growth derived from a clearing operation, i.e., removal of natural growth for change in use of the land;

(5) Burning of highly explosive or other dangerous materials for which no alternative disposal method exist or where transportation if the materials is impossible; and

(6) Operation of a municipal burn pit by the town.

(D) Except as noted, all types of outdoor learning burning and fires permitted under division (A) above shall be subject to the following.

(1) Fires shall be attended at all times until completely extinguished.

(2) Except in the case of campfires and cooking fires, all burning shall occur during daylight hours and all burning material must be consumed by sunset or the fire must be extinguished at sunset. No fire shall be permitted to smolder after sunset.

(3) Except in the case of cooking fires, all burning must take place at least 25 feet from any structure.

Section 3. COMBUSTIBLE MATTER.

Any person who allows the accumulation or existence of combustible materials which causes or contributes to a fire shall not be excused from responsibility thereof on the basis that the fire was set by vandals, accidental or an act of God.

Section 4. PENALTY.

(A)Any person who shall violate any of the provisions of this chapter shall receive a written citation and be fined $50.00 on the first offense.

Any person who shall violate any of the provisions of this chapter shall receive a written citation and be fined $75.00 on the second offense.

Any person who shall violate any of the provisions of this chapter shall receive a written citation and be fined $100.00 on the third and subsequent offenses.

Section 5. All provisions of prior ordinances inconsistent with this ordinance are hereby repealed. This Ordinance shall be in full force and effect from and after its passage, approval and publication according

ADOPTED BY THE TOWN COUNCIL this 7th day of August, 2018.

The complete version of the ordinance is available for examination and copying at the office of the Clerk-Treasurer at the Town Hall of the Town of Crothersville, 111 East Howard Street, Crothersville, Indiana 47229 during normal business hours.

/s/ Terry Richey

Terry Richey

Clerk-Treasurer

Dated: August 8, 2018

LEGAL NOTICE

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Notice is hereby given, that the City of Austin, Indiana, hereinafter referred to as the Owner, will receive sealed bid packets for the construction of the following project:

CHEMICAL STORAGE BUILDING

The specifications and accompanying drawings describe the work to be done and the materials to be furnished for the construction of the improvements. The project generally consists of the following:

Constructing a 40 x 80 post and frame chemical storage building.

Sealed bids are invited and may be delivered or forwarded by registered mail, addressed to the City of Austin, City Hall, 80 West Main Street, Austin, IN 47102 until 3:00 p.m. local time on December 4, 2018. Bids received after such hour will be returned unopened. Each bid must be enclosed in a sealed envelope bearing the title “Chemical Storage Building” and the name and address of the Bidder.

After the hour of 3:00 p.m. local time on December 4, 2018, the bids will be opened and read aloud.

The contract documents, including plans and specifications, are on file for public inspection at the following locations:

Heritage Engineering, LLC located at 603 North Shore Drive, Unit 204, Jeffersonville, IN 47130.

City of Austin, City Hall, 80 West Main Street, Austin, IN 47102.

Complete copies of the Bid Documents may be obtained without charge by prospective Bidders from Heritage Engineering, LLC. at 603 North Shore Drive, Unit 204, Jeffersonville, IN 47130. Plans and specifications are also available electronically.

Each bid must be enclosed in a sealed envelope bearing the title of the Project and the name and address of Bidder. All bids must be submitted on the bid forms as identified in the Contract Documents and Specifications. All bidders shall be registered with the Engineer, Heritage Engineering, in order for their bid to be valid.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any bid, or all bids, or to accept any bid or bids, or to make such combination of bids as may seem desirable, and to waive any and all informalities in bidding. Any bid may be withdrawn prior to the above scheduled time for the opening of bids or authorized postponement thereof. Any bid received after the time and date specified shall not be considered. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for at least sixty (60) days.

Mayor Dillo Bush

City of Austin

80 West Main Street

Austin, IN 47102

LEGAL NOTICE

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Notice is hereby given, that the City of Austin, Indiana, hereinafter referred to as the Owner, will receive sealed bid packets for the following project:

RESIDENTIAL BUILDING DEMOLITION PROJECT

The specifications and accompanying drawings describe the work to be done and the materials to be furnished for the demolition of the properties. The project generally consists of the following:

Demolishing the residential building located at 93 S. High St. in Austin, Indiana.

Sealed bids are invited and may be delivered or forwarded by registered mail, addressed to the City of Austin, City Hall, 80 W. Main St., Austin, IN 47102 until 3:00 p.m. EST on December 4, 2018. Bids received after such hour will be returned unopened. Each bid must be enclosed in a sealed envelope bearing the title “RESIDENTIAL BUILDING DEMOLITION PROJECT” and the name and address of the Bidder.

After the hour of 3:00 p.m. EST on December 4, 2018, the bids will be publically opened and read aloud.

The contract documents including plans and specifications are on file for public inspection at the following locations:

Heritage Engineering, LLC, 603 North Shore Drive, Unit 204, Jeffersonville, Indiana 47130.

City of Austin, City Hall, 80 W. Main St., Austin, IN 47102

Complete copies of the Bid Documents may be obtained without charge by prospective Bidders from Heritage Engineering, LLC at 603 North Shore Drive, Unit 204, Jeffersonville, IN 47130. Plans and Specifications are also available electronically.

Each bid must be enclosed in a sealed envelope bearing the title of the Project and the name and address of Bidder. All bids must be submitted on the bid forms as identified in the Contract Documents and Specifications. All bidders shall be registered with the Engineer, Heritage Engineering, in order for their bid to be valid.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any bid, or all bids, or to accept any bid or bids, or to make such combination of bids as may seem desirable, and to waive any and all informalities in bidding. Any bid may be withdrawn prior to the above scheduled time for the opening of bids or authorized postponement thereof. Any bid received after the time and date specified shall not be considered. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for at least sixty (60) days.

City of Austin

City Hall

80 W. Main St.

Austin, IN 47102

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Cause No. 72D01-1801-CT-000002

William Wooten

Plaintiff

Vs American Family Mutual Insurance Company and

Jenny Stamper

Defendents

SUMMONS – SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

NOTICE OF SUIT

1. Jenny Stamper has been sued in the Court identified above.

2. This notice is being directed to Defendant, Jenny Stamper, whereabouts unknown, and any other individuals who may have an interest in the above captioned lawsuit.

3. A Complaint was filed on January 11, 2018 by Plaintiff William Wooton against defendants, Jenny Stamper and American Family Mutual Insurance Company, for injuries sustained by Jenny Stamper in a motor vehicle crash involving William Wooton.

4. Jenny Stamper you must respond to the Complaint, in writing, within thirty (30) days after the last notice of the action is published. If you fail to do so, judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

August 2, 2018

Missy Applegate

Clerk of the

Scott Superior Court

Attorneys for Plaintiff

Christopher M. Barry

#26254-49

Alexander R. Craig

#31273-49

Craig Kelley & Faultless LLC

5845 Lawton Loop East Drive

Indianapolis, IN 46216

317-545-1760

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Circuit Court

Cause No: 72C01-1204-MF-000045

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF THE CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE LOAN TRUST 2006-OC2 MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-OC2,

Plaintiff,

vs.

RICHARD HARDIN, CITY OF SCOTTSBURG STATE OF INDIANA UNKNOWN OCCUPANT, IF ANY STATE OF INDIANA, DEPARTMENT OF REVENUEDALE RAY BOWER TERESA WALKER-BOWER DIANA STIDHAM CITIZENS UNION BANK OF SHELBYVILLE FKA CITIZENS UNION BANK, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF SUIT

SUMMONS – SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

The State of Indiana to the defendants above named, and any other person who may be concerned. You are notified that you have been sued in the Court above named. The nature of the suit against you is a foreclosure of the real estate mortgage, legally described as:

Subject to all liens, easements, and encumbrances of record.

This property is commonly known as 199 North Bond Street, Scottsburg, IN 47170

This summons by publication is specifically directed to the following Defendants whose addresses are known:

Richard Hardin

393 Thomas Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

City of Scottsburg

Serve Highest Officer Found

2 East McClain Avenue

Scottsburg, IN 47170

State of Indiana

c/o Highest Executive Officer Present

302 West Washington Street, South 5th Floor

Indianapolis, IN 46204

Unknown Occupant, if any

199 North Bond Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

State of Indiana, Department of Revenue

100 N Senate, N 105

Indianapolis, IN 46204

Diana Stidham

502 South Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Citizens Union Bank of Shelbyville

fka Citizens Union Bank

Serve Highest Officer Found

1854 Midland Trail

Shelbyville, KY 40065

And to the following defendant whose addresses are unknown:

Dale Ray Bower

3977 W Marble Hill Rd

Nabb, IN 47147

Teresa Walker-Bower

3977 W Marble Hill Rd

Nabb, IN 47147

In addition to the above named Defendants being served by this summons there may be other Defendants who have an interest in this lawsuit. If you have a claim for relief against the Plaintiff arising from the same transaction or occurrence, you must assert it in your written answer. You must answer the Complaint in writing, by your attorney, on or before the 28 day of December, 2018 (the same being within thirty (30) days after the Third Notice of Suit), and if you fail to do so a judgment will be entered against you for what the Plaintiff has demanded.

/s/ Adrienne M. Henning

Matthew C. Gladwell (30493-49)

Joel F. Bornkamp (27410-49)

Christopher J. Arlinghaus (31680-15)

Gregory A. Stout (29517-15)

Adrienne M. Henning (26839-49)

Attorneys for Plaintiff

Reisenfeld & Associates LLC

3962 Red Bank Road

Cincinnati, OH 45227

Voice: (513) 322-7000

Facsimile: (513) 322-7099

ATTEST:

Clerk of the Scott County Circuit/Superior Court

