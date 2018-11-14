Three Arrested In Crothersville For Dealing Meth Near School

Three Crothersville residents were incarcerated last Tuesday, Nov. 6, on a variety of drug charges by authorities with the Indiana State Police.

Around 11 a.m. Troopers went to a residence at 107 N. East Street, across from the Crothersville School baseball and softball fields, after receiving a citizen’s complaint of possible drug activity at the residence. Upon arriving at the residence, troopers obtained probable cause and obtained a search warrant from Jackson County Circuit Court.

Law enforcement located approximately 40 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. Numerous other items associated with drug dealing and drug use were located at the scene.

Arrested were

Rose Staley Victorino, 57, of Crothersville was charged with dealing in meth over 28 grams, near school or park, possession of meth over 28 grams near school or park, obstruction of justice, maintaining a common nuisance, dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.

Scott Staley, 46 of Crothersville was charged with dealing in meth over 28 grams, near school or park, possession of meth over 28 grams near school or park, maintaining a common nuisance, dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.

Rodger Wells Robinson, 37 of Crothersville was charged with dealing in meth over 28 grams, near school or park, possession of meth over 28 grams near school or park, visiting a common nuisance.

All three suspects were incarcerated in the Jackson County Jail pending their initial appearances in the Jackson County Circuit Court.