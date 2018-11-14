Communities Awarded Over $1.2 Million For Road Paving

The town of Crothersville was awarded $217,480 and Scott County received $1 million to pave roads last week as a part of the state’s ‘Next Level Roads: Community Crossings Initiative.’

Governor Eric J. Holcomb presented ceremonial checks to 283 Indiana cities, towns and counties receiving a combined $100 million in state-matching funds for local road projects.

Crothersville, which earlier this summer completed resurfacing 14 town streets as a part of a $400,000+ Community Cross Roads grant, will mill and re-pave an addition 12 streets as a result of this grant.

Among the streets to be preliminarily considered for milling, repair and resurfacing include:

•Industrial Way from US 31 west to the new extension.

•Howard Street from Bethany Road to Park Ave.

•Main Street Circle

•Pennsylvania Ave. from Walnut Street north to the corporate limits.

•Howard Street from Dismore to Preston.

•Moore Street from US 31 to Preston St.

•Moore Street from Preston east to the corporate limits.

•Main Street from the Railroad to US 31.

•Walnut Street from Kovener St. to Seymour Road.

•Preston Street from Moore to Coleman.

•Coleman from Preston St. to Seymour road.

•Seymour Road from Howard St. to Walnut St.

In Scott County, Highway Superintendent Jill Baker said that 15.91 miles of county roads will be resurfaced with the county’s match to be just over $333,300.

Roads plans to be re-surfaced include:

•Blocher Rd. from Terry to Shea

•Harrod Rd. from Bogardus to Terry

•Cutshall Rd. from Coffee Pot to Slab

•Jimtown Rd. from Lovers Lane to SR 356

•Bridgewater Rd. from Slateford to Double or Nothing

•Underwood Rd. from SR 356 to Radio Tower

•Moon Rd. from SR56 to Weir

•Christie Rd. from US31 to City Limits

•Salem Rd. from County Line to Bloomington Trail

•Leota Rd. from Covered Bridge to Mountain Bottom

“We will advertise for bids in January 2019 with work to be completed by June 30,” said Baker

“Infrastructure plays a vital role in taking Indiana to the Next Level, and that includes everything from our interstates down to the last mile—including our local roads, bridges and sidewalks,” Gov. Holcomb said. “When it comes to building and maintaining our infrastructure, we’re in this together for the benefit of all Hoosiers. I am encouraged by the immediate impact of this program and look forward to hundreds more projects funded by Community Crossings taking shape in the coming months.”

Community Crossings was created by the Indiana General Assembly in 2016. Funds for the program are awarded from the state’s local road and bridge matching grant fund. To qualify for funding, local governments must provide local matching funds, 50 percent for larger communities or 25 percent for smaller communities, from a funding source approved for road and bridge construction.

State law requires annually that 50 percent of the available matching funds be awarded to communities with a population of 50,000 or fewer.

Scott County representatives on hand for the announcement include (left to right) County Commissioner Bob Tobias, County Highway Superintendent Jill Baker, Gov. Eric Holcomb, and county councilwoman Iva Gasaway.