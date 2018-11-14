Quotes To Soothe And Offer Perspective

by Curt Kovener

The election is over. The vitriolic commercials are past. To a person, voters have been heard saying “I’m glad that’s over.” And to quote a Larry Gatlin song, “Winners walk out laughin’, losers cry “Deal Again”.”

And while we are quoting, let’s share some knowledge found in others’ words as collected by professor Ron Atkins. This week’s selection’s connection to the recent election is not intended to be coincidence.

Worry does not empty tomorrow of its sorrow; it empties today of its strength. ~Corrie Ten Boom

To be upset over what you don’t have is to waste what you do have. ~Ken Keyes, Jr.

Mushroom Business Management—the practice of keeping people in the dark and every now and then dumping a load of crap on them.

Education is the ability to think clearly, act well in the world of work, and to appreciate life. ~Brigham Young

A happy person is not a person in a certain set of circumstances, but rather a person with a certain set of attitudes. ~Hugh Downs

Sunshine is delicious, rain is refreshing, wind braces us up, snow is exhilarating; there is really no such thing as bad weather, only different kinds of good weather. ~John Ruskin

We should follow history to see what’s new in it. ~William Marvel

I sometimes wonder if the manufacturers of foolproof items keep a fool or two on their payroll to test things. ~ Allen Coren

Some people are like slinkies—not really good for anything, but they bring a smile to your face when they fall down the stairs.

We are all born ignorant, but one must work hard to remain stupid. ~Ben Franklin

Don’t approach a goat from the front, a horse from the back, or a fool from any side. ~ Jewish proverb

Without books, God is silent, justice dormant, natural science at a standstill, philosophy lame, letters dumb, and all things involved in darkness. ~Thomas V. Bartholin

The five stages of innovation:

1. People deny that the innovation is required.

2. People deny that the innovation is effective.

3. People deny that the innovation is important.

4. People deny that the innovation will justify the effort required to adopt it.

5. People accept and adopt the innovation, enjoy its benefits, attribute it to people other than the innovator, and deny the existence of stages 1-4.

Bad language is just bad manners; it’s a symptom of a bankrupt mind. ~John Dunning