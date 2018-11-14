Legal Notices

LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Alcohol Beverage Board of Scott County, Indiana will hold a public hearing at 11:00 am on November 28, 2018 at the Scott County Court House, Commission Room #128, 1 E. McClain Ave. in the city of Scottsburg in said county, to investigate the propriety of holding an alcoholic beverage permit by the applicants listed herein to wit:

RR7207399 Beer Wine & Liquor ‑ Restaurant (210) RENEWAL

SCOTTSBURG BOWLING LANES INC 409 N GARDNER ST Scottsburg IN

D/B/A SCOTTSBURG BOWLING LANES

LEA ANN DOUGHTY 1415 BEAGLE CLUB RD Underwood, Secretary

RAY YOCUM 402 N NICOLE Scottsburg, President

DL7231493 Beer Wine & Liquor ‑ Package Store TRANSFER

RH Gibson, Inc. 690 W. McClain Ave. Scottsburg IN

D/B/A Mace’s Package

ANDREA KAY GIBSON 2511 S. State Road 203 Lexington, Secretary

Gregory Gibson 2511 south state road 203 Lexington, President

11/14 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Alcohol Beverage Board of Scott County, Indiana will hold a public hearing at 11:00 am on November 28, 2018 at the Scott County Court House, Commission Room #128, 1 E. McClain Ave. in the city of Scottsburg in said county, to investigate the propriety of holding an alcoholic beverage permit by the applicants listed herein to wit:

RR7298387 Beer Wine & Liquor ‑ Restaurant (210‑1) RENEWAL

K&L SERVICE MANAGEMENT INC. 519 BEATRICE AVENUE Scottsburg IN

D/B/A ROADHOUSE USA

KAYHAN K KERMANSHAHI 5528 MALLARD DR Scottsburg, President

11/14 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE MATTER

OF THE STUCKER FORK CONSERVANCY DISTRICT

JOHN L. SOMMERVILLLE

JAMES T. ST.CLAIR

HUBERT CRAIG

ET AL EX PARTE

IN THE MATTER OF THE STUCKER FORK CONSERVANCY DISTRICT BOARD OF DIRECTORS

NOTICE INVITING NOMINATIONS TO FILL TWO SEPARATE VACANCIES ON THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Board of Directors, Stucker Fork Conservancy District, of Scott and Jefferson Counties, Indiana, hereby gives notice inviting nominations to fill two separate vacancies on the Board of Directors of said District – one for a Two (2) year term and another for a Four (4) year term, each as a member thereof beginning December 17, 2018, which vacancies shall be filled by a majority secret written ballot vote of the freeholders of the District who are present and voting in person or by a written ballot vote which must be signed and mailed or delivered to the District Office. Said annual meeting of said Board of Directors will be held on Monday the 17th day of December 2018 at 4:00 p.m. (EST), as previously established by the Scott Circuit Court.

The name of the Director whose term has a vacancy for the final two (2) years thereof to expire at the Annual Meeting of said District on December 17, 2018 is (A) Lynn Elliott, 1260 S Moon Road, Scottsburg IN 47170, who currently represents Area Two (2) of the District as established by the Order of the Scott Circuit Court, dated January 10, 1969, defined as follows:

Area Two (2), that portion of the District situated in Finley Township, Scott County, Indiana.

The name of the remaining Director whose term expires at the Annual Meeting of said District on December 17, 2018 is (B) Doug Andrews, 650 S Lake Road S, Scottsburg, Indiana 47170, who currently represents Area Four (4) of the District, also as established by previous Order of the Scott Circuit Court dated January 10, 1969, defined as follows:

Area Four (4) that portion of the District situated in Vienna Township, Scott County, Indiana.

Additional qualifications of a Director are: That said Director shall be a freeholder of the Area of the District for which he or she is nominated or an Officer or nominee of a corporate freeholder of the Area of the District for which he or she is nominated and shall be qualified by knowledge and experience in matters pertaining to the development of the District.

Nominations for said Director as specified hereinabove shall be submitted to the Office of the District, as set out below, in writing prior to the first day of December, 2018 and each of such written nominations shall be signed by at least five (5) freeholders from the Area for which each of said nominations are made as designated by this notice, namely Area Two (2) and Area Four (4) respectively as set out hereinabove.

Nominations shall be deemed as submitted and received at the District Office if delivered thereto or the envelope containing the same with sufficient United States Postage thereon is addressed to the District Office and postmarked prior to the first day of December 2018 and delivered thereto.

This Notice is given as provided by law, namely, an act relating to Conservancy Districts, the same being Acts of the General Assembly, 1957, as Amended. (I.C. 14-33-5-3).

DATED this 5th of November, 2018.

Lisa Wheeler, Financial Clerk

Stucker Fork Conservancy District

Mailing Address:

P.O. Box 135

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office Location:

2260 U.S. Highway 31 N.

Austin IN 47102

11/14 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Notice is hereby given, that the City of Austin, Indiana, hereinafter referred to as the Owner, will receive sealed bid packets for the construction of the following project:

CHEMICAL STORAGE BUILDING

The specifications and accompanying drawings describe the work to be done and the materials to be furnished for the construction of the improvements. The project generally consists of the following:

Constructing a 40 x 80 post and frame chemical storage building.

Sealed bids are invited and may be delivered or forwarded by registered mail, addressed to the City of Austin, City Hall, 80 West Main Street, Austin, IN 47102 until 3:00 p.m. local time on December 4, 2018. Bids received after such hour will be returned unopened. Each bid must be enclosed in a sealed envelope bearing the title “Chemical Storage Building” and the name and address of the Bidder.

After the hour of 3:00 p.m. local time on December 4, 2018, the bids will be opened and read aloud.

The contract documents, including plans and specifications, are on file for public inspection at the following locations:

Heritage Engineering, LLC located at 603 North Shore Drive, Unit 204, Jeffersonville, IN 47130.

City of Austin, City Hall, 80 West Main Street, Austin, IN 47102.

Complete copies of the Bid Documents may be obtained without charge by prospective Bidders from Heritage Engineering, LLC. at 603 North Shore Drive, Unit 204, Jeffersonville, IN 47130. Plans and specifications are also available electronically.

Each bid must be enclosed in a sealed envelope bearing the title of the Project and the name and address of Bidder. All bids must be submitted on the bid forms as identified in the Contract Documents and Specifications. All bidders shall be registered with the Engineer, Heritage Engineering, in order for their bid to be valid.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any bid, or all bids, or to accept any bid or bids, or to make such combination of bids as may seem desirable, and to waive any and all informalities in bidding. Any bid may be withdrawn prior to the above scheduled time for the opening of bids or authorized postponement thereof. Any bid received after the time and date specified shall not be considered. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for at least sixty (60) days.

Mayor Dillo Bush

City of Austin

80 West Main Street

Austin, IN 47102

11/14, 11/21 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Notice is hereby given, that the City of Austin, Indiana, hereinafter referred to as the Owner, will receive sealed bid packets for the following project:

RESIDENTIAL BUILDING DEMOLITION PROJECT

The specifications and accompanying drawings describe the work to be done and the materials to be furnished for the demolition of the properties. The project generally consists of the following:

Demolishing the residential building located at 93 S. High St. in Austin, Indiana.

Sealed bids are invited and may be delivered or forwarded by registered mail, addressed to the City of Austin, City Hall, 80 W. Main St., Austin, IN 47102 until 3:00 p.m. EST on December 4, 2018. Bids received after such hour will be returned unopened. Each bid must be enclosed in a sealed envelope bearing the title “RESIDENTIAL BUILDING DEMOLITION PROJECT” and the name and address of the Bidder.

After the hour of 3:00 p.m. EST on December 4, 2018, the bids will be publically opened and read aloud.

The contract documents including plans and specifications are on file for public inspection at the following locations:

Heritage Engineering, LLC, 603 North Shore Drive, Unit 204, Jeffersonville, Indiana 47130.

City of Austin, City Hall, 80 W. Main St., Austin, IN 47102

Complete copies of the Bid Documents may be obtained without charge by prospective Bidders from Heritage Engineering, LLC at 603 North Shore Drive, Unit 204, Jeffersonville, IN 47130. Plans and Specifications are also available electronically.

Each bid must be enclosed in a sealed envelope bearing the title of the Project and the name and address of Bidder. All bids must be submitted on the bid forms as identified in the Contract Documents and Specifications. All bidders shall be registered with the Engineer, Heritage Engineering, in order for their bid to be valid.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any bid, or all bids, or to accept any bid or bids, or to make such combination of bids as may seem desirable, and to waive any and all informalities in bidding. Any bid may be withdrawn prior to the above scheduled time for the opening of bids or authorized postponement thereof. Any bid received after the time and date specified shall not be considered. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for at least sixty (60) days.

City of Austin

City Hall

80 W. Main St.

Austin, IN 47102

11/14, 11/21 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE

SCOTT COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 1

PROPOSED SUPERINTENDENT CONTRACT

Notice is hereby given that the Board of School Trustees of Scott County School District 1, Austin, Indiana proposes to enter into a contract with a Superintendent of Schools. The proposed details of the contract will be discussed at a Public School Board Meeting to be held at the Scott County School District 1 Board Room, located at 255 Highway 31 South, Austin, Indiana 47102 at 10:00 AM on November 24, 2018. The Board will discuss and hear objections to and support for the proposed contract. The proposed contract, if approved, will have a base salary of $110,000 effective February 1, 2019 – January 31, 2020; $112,000 effective February 1, 2020 – January 31, 2021; and $114,000 effective February 1, 2021 – January 31, 2022. In addition, the Board shall increase the annual base salary of the Superintendent by an amount equal to the family insurance premium provided to all SCSD1 school administrators per School Board Policy. The current benefits package is valued at $31,995.20 annually. The Superintendent’s performance must be rated highly effective or effective in order to receive any increases.

11/14 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

School Board Attorney

The Scott County School District 2 Board of Education is seeking an attorney to serve in the capacity of School Board Attorney effective January 1, 2019 – December 31, 2019.

The attorney should be well versed in educational law, with reference to federal and state statutory and case law governing public education. The attorney should be able to provide a broad range of legal services required by the Board and the Superintendent of the school district.

The local School Board Attorney will have additional resources and support from Lewis & Kappes in Indianapolis.

If you are interested in this position, please submit a letter with your resume and billing rate by December 1st to:

Dr Marc Slaton, Superintendent of Schools

Scott County School District 2

375 East McClain Avenue

Scottsburg IN 47170

11/7, 11/14 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

CAUSE NO. 72C01-1810-EU-000039

IN THE MATTER OF THE UNSUPERVISED ESTATE OF RAYMOND STIDHAM, DECEASED

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Tanya Stidham personal representative, was on 12th day of October, 2018, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Raymond Stidham, deceased, who died on July 20, 2018.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Scottsburg, Indiana, this 12th day of October, 2018.

Missy Applegate

CLERK

SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

Denise W. Connell

Lorenzo, Bevers, Braman & Connell

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

812-524-9000

11/7, 11/14 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Cause No. 72D01-1801-CT-000002

William Wooten

Plaintiff

Vs American Family Mutual Insurance Company and

Jenny Stamper

Defendents

SUMMONS – SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

NOTICE OF SUIT

1. Jenny Stamper has been sued in the Court identified above.

2. This notice is being directed to Defendant, Jenny Stamper, whereabouts unknown, and any other individuals who may have an interest in the above captioned lawsuit.

3. A Complaint was filed on January 11, 2018 by Plaintiff William Wooton against defendants, Jenny Stamper and American Family Mutual Insurance Company, for injuries sustained by Jenny Stamper in a motor vehicle crash involving William Wooton.

4. Jenny Stamper you must respond to the Complaint, in writing, within thirty (30) days after the last notice of the action is published. If you fail to do so, judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

August 2, 2018

Missy Applegate

Clerk of the

Scott Superior Court

Attorneys for Plaintiff

Christopher M. Barry

#26254-49

Alexander R. Craig

#31273-49

Craig Kelley & Faultless LLC

5845 Lawton Loop East Drive

Indianapolis, IN 46216

317-545-1760

11/7, 11/14, 11/21

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Circuit Court

Cause No: 72C01-1204-MF-000045

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF THE CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE LOAN TRUST 2006-OC2 MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-OC2,

Plaintiff,

vs.

RICHARD HARDIN, CITY OF SCOTTSBURG STATE OF INDIANA UNKNOWN OCCUPANT, IF ANY STATE OF INDIANA, DEPARTMENT OF REVENUEDALE RAY BOWER TERESA WALKER-BOWER DIANA STIDHAM CITIZENS UNION BANK OF SHELBYVILLE FKA CITIZENS UNION BANK, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF SUIT

SUMMONS – SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

The State of Indiana to the defendants above named, and any other person who may be concerned. You are notified that you have been sued in the Court above named. The nature of the suit against you is a foreclosure of the real estate mortgage, legally described as:

Subject to all liens, easements, and encumbrances of record.

This property is commonly known as 199 North Bond Street, Scottsburg, IN 47170

This summons by publication is specifically directed to the following Defendants whose addresses are known:

Richard Hardin

393 Thomas Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

City of Scottsburg

Serve Highest Officer Found

2 East McClain Avenue

Scottsburg, IN 47170

State of Indiana

c/o Highest Executive Officer Present

302 West Washington Street, South 5th Floor

Indianapolis, IN 46204

Unknown Occupant, if any

199 North Bond Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

State of Indiana, Department of Revenue

100 N Senate, N 105

Indianapolis, IN 46204

Diana Stidham

502 South Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Citizens Union Bank of Shelbyville

fka Citizens Union Bank

Serve Highest Officer Found

1854 Midland Trail

Shelbyville, KY 40065

And to the following defendant whose addresses are unknown:

Dale Ray Bower

3977 W Marble Hill Rd

Nabb, IN 47147

Teresa Walker-Bower

3977 W Marble Hill Rd

Nabb, IN 47147

In addition to the above named Defendants being served by this summons there may be other Defendants who have an interest in this lawsuit. If you have a claim for relief against the Plaintiff arising from the same transaction or occurrence, you must assert it in your written answer. You must answer the Complaint in writing, by your attorney, on or before the 28 day of December, 2018 (the same being within thirty (30) days after the Third Notice of Suit), and if you fail to do so a judgment will be entered against you for what the Plaintiff has demanded.

/s/ Adrienne M. Henning

Matthew C. Gladwell (30493-49)

Joel F. Bornkamp (27410-49)

Christopher J. Arlinghaus (31680-15)

Gregory A. Stout (29517-15)

Adrienne M. Henning (26839-49)

Attorneys for Plaintiff

Reisenfeld & Associates LLC

3962 Red Bank Road

Cincinnati, OH 45227

Voice: (513) 322-7000

Facsimile: (513) 322-7099

ATTEST:

Clerk of the Scott County Circuit/Superior Court

11/14, 11/21, 11/28 hspaxlp