Scott County Election Results

US Senate
Joe Donnelly (D) 3113
Mike Braun (R) 4241
Lucy M. Brenton (L) 309
Secretary of State
Jim Harper (D) 2,941
Connie Lawson (R) 4,237
Mark W. Rutherford (L) 295
Auditor of State
Joselyn Whitticker (D) 3097
Tera Klutz (R) 4059
John Schick (L) 250
Treasurer of State
John C. Aguilera (D) 3026
Kelly Mitchell (R) 4377
US Representative 6th Dist.
Jeannine Lee Lake (D) 1328
Greg Pence (R) 2,157
Tom Ferkinhoff (L) 56
US Representative 9th Dist.
Liz Watson (D) 1667
Trey Hollingsworth (R) 2379
State Senator Dist 45
John Perkins (D) 2534
Chris Garten (R) 4899
Charles L. Johnson (L) 185
State Representative Dist. 66
Terry Goodin (D) 5219
Mike Bowling (R) 2554
Prosecuting Attorney
Chris A. Owens (D) 5495
County Auditor
Tammy Stout Johnson (D) 5360
County sheriff
Jerry D. Goodin (D) 5178
Rick Julian (R) 1934
Shawn Mayer (I) 720
County Assessor
Diana Cozart (R) 5573
County Commissioner Dist 3
John C. Lizenby (D) 3918
Greg Prince (R) 3832
County Council Dist 1
Donnie Richie (D) 921
Justin Cheatham (R) 574
County Council Dist. 2
Albert “Ab” Watts (D) 1294
County Council Dist. 3
Jim Boswell (D) 1007
Rachael Hardin (R) 1209
County Council Dist. 4
Raymond W. Jones (D) 1025
Chris Albertson (R) 1006
Finley Twp Trustee
Misty Brunner (R) 526
Finley Twp. Board
Shawn Hurt (D) 185
John M. Robbins Jr. (D) 203
Jim Cozart (R) 428
Jennings Twp. Trustee
Virgil Johnson (D) 1002
Robert (Rob) Hickman (I) 712
Jennings Twp Board
Jeremy Arnold (D) 877
Mahala (Haley) Baker (D) 949
Linda Richie Spicer (D) 882
Joe Guarneri (R) 846
Johnson Twp Trustee
Robbie Combs (D) 536
Johnson Twp. Board
Glenda Buckner (D) 328
Lonnie Joe Combs (D) 331
Linda Smith (D) 267
Lexington Twp. Trustee
Danny Basham (D) 736
Lexington Twp. Board
Debra McNeeley Conover (D) 339
Mike Higgins (D) 449
John Kimmick (D) 337
Aaron Bressler (R) 521
Tammy Lowe Caudell (R) 461
Vienna Twp. Trustee
Marsha Miller-Smith (D) 1204
Scott Zellers (R) 2106
Vienna Twp. Board
Rosie Alsup (D) 1342
Mark Hays (D) 1328
Sam H. LaMaster (D) 1031
Doug Corum (R) 1288
Yvonne Dowd (R) 1426
SCHOOL BOARD RACES
Scott County School District 1
Kathy R. Morris 1087
Ryan Joseph Payne 1165
Scott County School District 2
Lexington
Andrea Beswick Soloe 2477
Clint James 2245
Vienna
Jennifer Hutchinson Craig 3091
Jason T. Kendall 1781