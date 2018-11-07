Crothersville Community Schools
District 2
Carly Blevins – 321
Linda Luedeman – 623
District 3
Rebecca Butler – 411
Ralph Hillenburg – 128
Tiffany Reynolds – 452
District 5
James Land – 782
Jackson County Election Results
U.S. Senate
Joe Donnelly (D) – 4,198
Mike Braun (R) – 9,430
Lucy M. Brenton (L) – 785
U.S. Representative — 9th District
Liz Watson (D) – 4,481
Trey Hollingsworth (R) – 9,934
Secretary of State
Connie Lawson (R) – 10,074
Jim Harper (D) – 3,666
Mark W. Rutherford (L) – 497
Auditor of State
Tera Klutz (R) – 9,724
Joselyn Whitticker (D) – 3,847
John Schick (L) – 522
Treasurer of State
Kelly Mitchell (R) – 10,393
John C. Aguilera (D) – 3,655
State Senate, District 43
Clyde A. “Chip” Perfect Jr. (R) – 612
State Senate, District 45
John Perkins (D) – 472
Chris Garten (R) – 1,369
Charles Johnson (L) – 60
State representative, District 65
Chris D. May (R) – 495
Jared Stancombe (D) – 141
State representative, District 69
Steve Schoettmer (D) – 3,605
Jim Lucas (R) – 8,037
State Representative, District 73
Steve Davisson (R) – 1,732
Jackson County Clerk
Kathy Schafstall (D) – 6,049
Melissa Elkins Hayes (R) – 8,369
Jackson County Assessor
Katie Kaufman (R) – 11,950
Jackson County Commissioner, District 3
Matt Reedy (R) – 11,816
Jackson County Council, District 1
Catherine “Cathy” Stuckwisch (D) – 1,165
Michael Davidson (R) – 2,586
Jackson County Council, District 2
Barry Stuckwisch (D) – 1,261
Mark Hackman (R) – 2,823
Jackson County Council, District 3
Mary Voss Burgmeier (D) – 951
Brian H. Thompson (R) – 2,393
Jackson County Council, District 4
Kari Luedeman Storey (R) – 2,660
Jackson County Recorder
Clifford L. Sommers (D) – 4,678
Amanda Cunningham Lowery (R) – 9,766
Jackson County Sheriff
Jeffrey Walters (D) – 5,194
Rick Meyer (R) – 9,407
Jackson Circuit Court judge
Richard W. Poynter (R) – 12,224
Jackson County prosecutor
Jeff Chalfant (R) – 11,826
Township boards
Brownstown
Conner J. Barnette (R) – 1,190
Angela Blann (R) – 1,079
Jack R. Gillespie (R) – 1,220
Carr
Mary Ann Ault (D) – 208
Joe K. Campbell (D) – 204
Sharon Ingle (R) – 251
Bradley McCammon (R) – 220
Teresa Brewer (R) – 258
Driftwood
Gary Hackman (D) – 222
John Hartley (R) – 303
Blaine Bonebright (R) – 240
Adilee Spurgeon Phegley (R) – 186
Grassy Fork
Stan D. Darlage (D) – 140
Janette Elliott (R) – 204
Craig L. Klinge (D) – 152
Hamilton
George Mellencamp (D) – 357
Donald Schnitker (R) – 445
Howard Wente (R) – 408
Jackson
Alicia Colglazier (D) – 1,762
Jessica Carpenter Payne (R) – 3,188
Brett Sciarra (R) – 3,513
Larry K. Sunbury (R) – 3,762
Erin Meadors (L) – 880
Owen
Jack E. Gilbert (R) – 360
Justyn Underwood (R) – 285
Steve Ritter (R) – 271
Pershing
Thomas Ault (D) – 250
Todd Brumfield (R) – 259
Doyle Lyon (R) – 321
Joe McDermid (R) – 269
Redding
Patricia L. Hercamp (D) – 599
David “Dave” Merry (D) – 588
Max Noblitt (D) – 586
Sara Cunningham (R) – 1,047
Giles W. Spaulding (R) – 921
Salt Creek
Judy Goforth (D) – 52
Larry Smallwood (D) – 58
Clifford P. Kirts (R) – 58
Toby Laney (R) – 80
Vernon
Odes Densford (D) – 501
Tyler Goodpaster (R) – 537
Allene Hougland (D) – 379
Roger Teipen (R) – 593
Washington
Richard Darlage (D) – 358
Alan J. Pollert (D) – 284
Richard Stuckwisch (D) – 341
Township trustees
Brownstown
Jennifer Saucerman Isaacs (R) – 1,732
Carr
George Patrick “Pat” Bahan (D) – 167
Steve Ingle (R) – 306
Driftwood
Charles E. “Chuck” Lowery (R) – 309
Grassy Fork
Parke Hackman (D) – 223
Hamilton
Staci Lambring Eglen – 606
Jackson
Linda Auleman (R) – 3,646
John Steele Burkhart (D) – 2,151
Owen
Frank Fisher (R) – 480
Pershing
Timothy Edington (D) – 190
Sharon K. Yost (R) – 329
Redding
Conrad E. Calmer (D) – 510
Mark Adams (R) – 1,299
Salt Creek
Floyd E. Fisher (R) – 108
Vernon
E. Scott Kovener (D) – 698
Washington
Sharon Reedy (D) – 406