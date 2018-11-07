Jackson County Election Results

Crothersville Community Schools

District 2

Carly Blevins – 321

Linda Luedeman – 623

District 3

Rebecca Butler – 411

Ralph Hillenburg – 128

Tiffany Reynolds – 452

District 5

James Land – 782

 

U.S. Senate

Joe Donnelly (D) – 4,198

Mike Braun (R) – 9,430

Lucy M. Brenton (L) – 785

U.S. Representative — 9th District

Liz Watson (D) – 4,481

Trey Hollingsworth (R) – 9,934

Secretary of State

Connie Lawson (R) – 10,074

Jim Harper (D) – 3,666

Mark W. Rutherford (L) – 497

Auditor of State

Tera Klutz (R) – 9,724

Joselyn Whitticker (D) – 3,847

John Schick (L) – 522

Treasurer of State

Kelly Mitchell (R) – 10,393

John C. Aguilera (D) – 3,655

State Senate, District 43

Clyde A. “Chip” Perfect Jr. (R) – 612

State Senate, District 45

John Perkins (D) – 472

Chris Garten (R) – 1,369

Charles Johnson (L) – 60

State representative, District 65

Chris D. May (R) – 495

Jared Stancombe (D) – 141

State representative, District 69

Steve Schoettmer (D) – 3,605

Jim Lucas (R) – 8,037

State Representative, District 73

Steve Davisson (R) – 1,732

Jackson County Clerk

Kathy Schafstall (D) – 6,049

Melissa Elkins Hayes (R) – 8,369

Jackson County Assessor

Katie Kaufman (R) – 11,950

Jackson County Commissioner, District 3

Matt Reedy (R) – 11,816

Jackson County Council, District 1

Catherine “Cathy” Stuckwisch (D) – 1,165

Michael Davidson (R) – 2,586

Jackson County Council, District 2

Barry Stuckwisch (D) – 1,261

Mark Hackman (R) – 2,823

Jackson County Council, District 3

Mary Voss Burgmeier (D) – 951

Brian H. Thompson (R) – 2,393

Jackson County Council, District 4

Kari Luedeman Storey (R) – 2,660

Jackson County Recorder

Clifford L. Sommers (D) – 4,678

Amanda Cunningham Lowery (R) – 9,766

Jackson County Sheriff

Jeffrey Walters (D) – 5,194

Rick Meyer (R) – 9,407

Jackson Circuit Court judge

Richard W. Poynter (R) – 12,224

Jackson County prosecutor

Jeff Chalfant (R) – 11,826

Township boards

Brownstown

Conner J. Barnette (R) – 1,190

Angela Blann (R) – 1,079

Jack R. Gillespie (R) – 1,220

Carr

Mary Ann Ault (D) – 208

Joe K. Campbell (D) – 204

Sharon Ingle (R) – 251

Bradley McCammon (R) – 220

Teresa Brewer (R) – 258

Driftwood

Gary Hackman (D) – 222

John Hartley (R) – 303

Blaine Bonebright (R) – 240

Adilee Spurgeon Phegley (R) – 186

Grassy Fork

Stan D. Darlage (D) – 140

Janette Elliott (R) – 204

Craig L. Klinge (D) – 152

Hamilton

George Mellencamp (D) – 357

Donald Schnitker (R) – 445

Howard Wente (R) – 408

Jackson

Alicia Colglazier (D) – 1,762

Jessica Carpenter Payne (R) – 3,188

Brett Sciarra (R) – 3,513

Larry K. Sunbury (R) – 3,762

Erin Meadors (L) – 880

Owen

Jack E. Gilbert (R) – 360

Justyn Underwood (R) – 285

Steve Ritter (R) – 271

Pershing

Thomas Ault (D) – 250

Todd Brumfield (R) – 259

Doyle Lyon (R) – 321

Joe McDermid (R) – 269

Redding

Patricia L. Hercamp (D) – 599

David “Dave” Merry (D) – 588

Max Noblitt (D) – 586

Sara Cunningham (R) – 1,047

Giles W. Spaulding (R) – 921

Salt Creek

Judy Goforth (D) – 52

Larry Smallwood (D) – 58

Clifford P. Kirts (R) – 58

Toby Laney (R) – 80

Vernon

Odes Densford (D) – 501

Tyler Goodpaster (R) – 537

Allene Hougland (D) – 379

Roger Teipen (R) – 593

Washington

Richard Darlage (D) – 358

Alan J. Pollert (D) – 284

Richard Stuckwisch (D) – 341

Township trustees

Brownstown

Jennifer Saucerman Isaacs (R) – 1,732

Carr

George Patrick “Pat” Bahan (D) – 167

Steve Ingle (R) – 306

Driftwood

Charles E. “Chuck” Lowery (R) – 309

Grassy Fork

Parke Hackman (D) – 223

Hamilton

Staci Lambring Eglen – 606

Jackson

Linda Auleman (R) – 3,646

John Steele Burkhart (D) – 2,151

Owen

Frank Fisher (R) – 480

Pershing

Timothy Edington (D) – 190

Sharon K. Yost (R) – 329

Redding

Conrad E. Calmer (D) – 510

Mark Adams (R) – 1,299

Salt Creek

Floyd E. Fisher (R) – 108

Vernon

E. Scott Kovener (D) – 698

Washington

Sharon Reedy (D) – 406