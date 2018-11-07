Scottsburg Industrial Site Receives Development Designation

The Office of Community and Rural Affairs joined officials from the Scott County Economic Development Corporation and the City of Scottsburg last Thursday to announce the designation of the Smith Farm – South Main Industrial Park, as Indiana Site Certified Prime.

The 155 acre Smith Farm site is located in the City of Scottsburg and could be used for either warehousing, light manufacturing and/or heavy manufacturing facilities.

The Indiana Site Certified program validates sites that are ready for economic development. The Prime designation equates to a location that is no more than 2.5 miles from a state highway and has completed an archaeological investigation. In addition, the local unit of government, lead economic development organization or regional economic development corporation must own the property or an option must be held with the owner.

“We recognize a lot of dedication and collaboration is utilized in order to earn a site certified designation, especially Prime,” said Jodi Golden, Executive Director of OCRA. “I commend the Scott County Economic Development Corporation and their local partners for working together to make the Smith Farm site ready for development.”

Indiana Site Certified is administered by OCRA in partnership with the state’s Fast Access Site Team, which is comprised of multiple state agencies. These include the Indiana Department of Transportation, Indiana Department of Environmental Management, Department of Natural Resources and the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.