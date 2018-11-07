Legal Notices

LEGAL NOTICE

School Board Attorney

The Scott County School District 2 Board of Education is seeking an attorney to serve in the capacity of School Board Attorney effective January 1, 2019 – December 31, 2019.

The attorney should be well versed in educational law, with reference to federal and state statutory and case law governing public education. The attorney should be able to provide a broad range of legal services required by the Board and the Superintendent of the school district.

The local School Board Attorney will have additional resources and support from Lewis & Kappes in Indianapolis.

If you are interested in this position, please submit a letter with your resume and billing rate by December 1st to:

Dr Marc Slaton, Superintendent of Schools

Scott County School District 2

375 East McClain Avenue

Scottsburg IN 47170

11/7, 11/14 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS

Notice is hereby given the taxpayers of Scott County, Indiana that the County Council of Scott County, in the Commissioners Room, Ste 128 1 E. McClain Ave, Scottsburg, IN at 9:30 a.m. on the 20th day of November, 2018 will consider the following additional appropriations in excess of the budget for the current year.

Fund Name:

LOIT-SPECIAL PURPOSE-

PERSONNEL SERVICES $8,000

LOIT-SPECIAL PURPOSE-

OTHER SERVICES $55,790

STATEWIDE 911-

PERSONAL SERVICES $21,000

CUMULATIVE BRIDGE-

OTHER SERVICES $214,308

Taxpayers appearing at the meeting shall have a right to be heard. The additional appropriations as finally made will be referred to the Department of Local Government Finance (DLGF). The DLGF will make a written determination as to the sufficiency of funds to support the appropriations made within fifteen (15) days of receipt of a Certified Copy of the action taken.

Dated: November 7th, 2018

Tammy Stout Johnson

Scott County Auditor

11/7 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS

OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS

Notice is hereby given to the taxpayers of Jackson County, Indiana, that the proper legal officer of Jackson County at their regular meeting place at Jackson County Courthouse Annex, at 6:00 p.m. on the 15th day of October, 2018, will consider the following appropriations in excess of the budget for the current year.

Jackson County Visitor Center Fund

Other Services

And Charges 2,000

Total Jackson County

Visitor Center Fund 2,000

Rainy Day Fund

Other Services

And Charges 11,000

Capital Outlays 190,000

Total Rainy Day Fund 201,000

Local Health Maintenance Fund

Other Services

And Charges 5,000

Total Local Health

Maintenance Fund 5,000

Supplemental Defender Service Fund

Personal Service 2,000

Total Supplemental Defender

Service Fund 2,000

Taxpayers appearing at the meeting shall have a right to be heard. The additional appropriations as finally made will be referred to the Department of local Government Finance (DLGF). The DLGF will make a written determination as to the sufficiency of funds to support the appropriations made within fifteen (15) days of receipt of a Certified Copy of the action taken.

Dated: Nov. 7, 2018

Kathy S. Hohenstreiter

Fiscal Officer

11/7 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON ANNEXATION ORDINANCE

Notice is hereby given that the Common Council of the City of Scottsburg will hold a public hearing on a proposed annexation of property on December 3, 2018, at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 2 East McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, Indiana. The property that is the subject of the proposed annexation consists of 43.919 acres, more or less, located at the South end of Meranda Lane, Scottsburg, Indiana. The annexation includes the county road right of way, known as Meranda Lane that adjoins the property to be annexed. A copy of the Petition for Voluntary Annexation filed with the City of Scottsburg by the property owner and a copy of the proposed Annexation Ordinance may be examined at the office of Clerk-Treasurer, City Hall, 2 East McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, Indiana. At the public hearing on the proposed annexation, interested parties may appear and testify as to the proposed annexation.

Dated: November 5, 2018.

/s/ Janetta C. Hardy

Janetta C. Hardy

Clerk-Treasurer,

City of Scottsburg

11/7 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

CAUSE NO. 72C01-1810-EU-000039

IN THE MATTER OF THE UNSUPERVISED ESTATE OF RAYMOND STIDHAM, DECEASED

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Tanya Stidham personal representative, was on 12th day of October, 2018, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Raymond Stidham, deceased, who died on July 20, 2018.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Scottsburg, Indiana, this 12th day of October, 2018.

Missy Applegate

CLERK

SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

Denise W. Connell

Lorenzo, Bevers, Braman & Connell

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

812-524-9000

11/7, 11/14 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Cause No. 72D01-1801-CT-000002

William Wooten

Plaintiff

Vs American Family Mutual Insurance Company and

Jenny Stamper

Defendents

SUMMONS – SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

NOTICE OF SUIT

1. Jenny Stamper has been sued in the Court identified above.

2. This notice is being directed to Defendant, Jenny Stamper, whereabouts unknown, and any other individuals who may have an interest in the above captioned lawsuit.

3. A Complaint was filed on January 11, 2018 by Plaintiff William Wooton against defendants, Jenny Stamper and American Family Mutual Insurance Company, for injuries sustained by Jenny Stamper in a motor vehicle crash involving William Wooton.

4. Jenny Stamper you must respond to the Complaint, in writing, within thirty (30) days after the last notice of the action is published. If you fail to do so, judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

August 2, 2018

Missy Applegate

Clerk of the

Scott Superior Court

Attorneys for Plaintiff

Christopher M. Barry

#26254-49

Alexander R. Craig

#31273-49

Craig Kelley & Faultless LLC

5845 Lawton Loop East Drive

Indianapolis, IN 46216

317-545-1760

11/7, 11/14, 11/21

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

IN THE JACKSON SUPERIOR COURT 2

IN RE THE ADOPTION OF

Jakota Bryair Jayden Gibson, Minor

Cause No. 36D02-1805-AD-00034

NOTICE OF ADOPTION

Eva Michelle Williams is hereby notified that a petition for adoption of child, named Jakota Bryiar Jayden Gibson, born to Eva Michelle Williams and Jeffery Allen Gibson on October 8, 2009, was filed in the office of the clerk of court, 220 E Walnut St, Brownstown, Indiana, 47220. The petition for adoption alleges that the consent to adoption of Jakota Bryiar Jayden Gibson is not required because the parent has abandoned or deserted the child for at least one (1) year immediately preceding the date of the filing of the petition for adoption and/or for the reason that the children have been in the custody of his mother for at least one (1) year when Eva Michelle Williams failed, without justifiable cause, to communicate significantly with the child when able to do so, and/or knowingly failed to provide for the care and support of the child when able to do so as required by law or judicial decree. If Eva Michelle Williams seeks to contest the adoption of the child, Jakota Bryair Jayden Gibson, she must file a motion to contest the adoption in accordance with IC 31-19-10-1 in the above named court not later than thirty (30) days after the date of service of this notice. If Eva Michelle Williams does not file a motion to contest the adoption within thirty (30) days after service of this notice the above named court will hear and determine the petition for adoption. The consent to adoption of Jakota Bryiar Jayden Gibson will be irrevocably implied and Eva Michelle Williams will lose the right to contest either the adoption or the validity of Eva Michelle Williams’s implied consent to the adoption. No oral statement made to Eva Michelle Williams relieves Eva Michelle Williams of Eva Michelle Williams’s obligations under this notice. This notice complies with IC 31-19-4.5-3 but does not exhaustively set forth a person’s legal obligations under the Indiana adoption statutes. A person being served with this notice should consult the Indiana adoption statutes.

Amanda Lowery

Clerk

Jackson Superior Court

Joseph Leon Payne,

6439-72

Payne Law Office LLC

PO Box 345

Austin, IN 47102

812-794-4100

Counsel for Petitioners

10/24, 10/31, 11/7

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

CAUSE NO. 72C01-1810-EU-000041

IN THE MATTER OF THE UNSUPERVISED ESTATE OF BONNIE TAYLOR, DECEASED

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Edward Taylor was on October 22, 2018, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Bonnie Taylor, deceased, who died on September 6, 2018. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: 10-23-18

Missy Applegate

CLERK

SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

Kerry Thompson, #840-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Telephone: (812) 752-5920

Facsimile: (812) 752-6989

Email: kthompson@htllawyers.com

10/31, 11/7 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Scott County board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing at the Scott County Courthouse, 1 E. McClain Avenues, Room 128, Scottsburg, IN on Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. at which time all interested persons will be given the opportunity to be heard in reference to the matters set out in the “Description of Action Requested” below:

Case Number: V-01-18

Applicant: Greg Miller

Owners: Gregory L. Miller and Rebecca L. Miller.

Present Zoning: Ag-Agriculture

Description of Action Requested: Applicant requests a Variance of approximately twenty (20) feet from Article 3.A.5.c of the Scott County Zoning Ordinance which states that the minimum side setbacks are thirty (30) feet in an agricultural district, leaving a setback of ten (10) feet from north side of property.

Description of Property Affected: 72-08-92-900-010.003-005 is located at 4439 South Pleasant Ridge Road, Lexington, IN and contains 5.14 acres.

Reasons necessitating the Request: Applicant proposes to build a pole barn on said property. Property is steep with stream running through it to Stucker Fork watershed lake near back of property.

10/31, 11/7 hspaxlp