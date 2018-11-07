Legal Notices

LEGAL NOTICE
School Board Attorney
The Scott County School District 2 Board of Education is seeking an attorney to serve in the capacity of School Board Attorney effective January 1, 2019 – December 31, 2019.
The attorney should be well versed in educational law, with reference to federal and state statutory and case law governing public education. The attorney should be able to provide a broad range of legal services required by the Board and the Superintendent of the school district.
The local School Board Attorney will have additional resources and support from Lewis & Kappes in Indianapolis.
If you are interested in this position, please submit a letter with your resume and billing rate by December 1st to:
Dr Marc Slaton, Superintendent of Schools
Scott County School District 2
375 East McClain Avenue
Scottsburg IN 47170
11/7, 11/14 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS
Notice is hereby given the taxpayers of Scott County, Indiana that the County Council of Scott County, in the Commissioners Room, Ste 128 1 E. McClain Ave, Scottsburg, IN at 9:30 a.m. on the 20th day of November, 2018 will consider the following additional appropriations in excess of the budget for the current year.
Fund Name:
LOIT-SPECIAL PURPOSE-
PERSONNEL SERVICES $8,000
LOIT-SPECIAL PURPOSE-
OTHER SERVICES $55,790
STATEWIDE 911-
PERSONAL SERVICES $21,000
CUMULATIVE BRIDGE-
OTHER SERVICES $214,308
Taxpayers appearing at the meeting shall have a right to be heard. The additional appropriations as finally made will be referred to the Department of Local Government Finance (DLGF). The DLGF will make a written determination as to the sufficiency of funds to support the appropriations made within fifteen (15) days of receipt of a Certified Copy of the action taken.
Dated: November 7th, 2018
Tammy Stout Johnson
Scott County Auditor
11/7 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS
OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS
Notice is hereby given to the taxpayers of Jackson County, Indiana, that the proper legal officer of Jackson County at their regular meeting place at Jackson County Courthouse Annex, at 6:00 p.m. on the 15th day of October, 2018, will consider the following appropriations in excess of the budget for the current year.
Jackson County Visitor Center Fund
Other Services
And Charges 2,000
Total Jackson County
Visitor Center Fund 2,000
Rainy Day Fund
Other Services
And Charges 11,000
Capital Outlays 190,000
Total Rainy Day Fund 201,000
Local Health Maintenance Fund
Other Services
And Charges 5,000
Total Local Health
Maintenance Fund 5,000
Supplemental Defender Service Fund
Personal Service 2,000
Total Supplemental Defender
Service Fund 2,000
Taxpayers appearing at the meeting shall have a right to be heard. The additional appropriations as finally made will be referred to the Department of local Government Finance (DLGF). The DLGF will make a written determination as to the sufficiency of funds to support the appropriations made within fifteen (15) days of receipt of a Certified Copy of the action taken.
Dated: Nov. 7, 2018
Kathy S. Hohenstreiter
Fiscal Officer
11/7 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON ANNEXATION ORDINANCE
Notice is hereby given that the Common Council of the City of Scottsburg will hold a public hearing on a proposed annexation of property on December 3, 2018, at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 2 East McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, Indiana. The property that is the subject of the proposed annexation consists of 43.919 acres, more or less, located at the South end of Meranda Lane, Scottsburg, Indiana. The annexation includes the county road right of way, known as Meranda Lane that adjoins the property to be annexed. A copy of the Petition for Voluntary Annexation filed with the City of Scottsburg by the property owner and a copy of the proposed Annexation Ordinance may be examined at the office of Clerk-Treasurer, City Hall, 2 East McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, Indiana. At the public hearing on the proposed annexation, interested parties may appear and testify as to the proposed annexation.
Dated: November 5, 2018.
/s/ Janetta C. Hardy
Janetta C. Hardy
Clerk-Treasurer,
City of Scottsburg
11/7 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
STATE OF INDIANA
COUNTY OF SCOTT
IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT
CAUSE NO. 72C01-1810-EU-000039
IN THE MATTER OF THE UNSUPERVISED ESTATE OF RAYMOND STIDHAM, DECEASED
NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION
Notice is given that Tanya Stidham personal representative, was on 12th day of October, 2018, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Raymond Stidham, deceased, who died on July 20, 2018.
All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.
Dated at Scottsburg, Indiana, this 12th day of October, 2018.
Missy Applegate
CLERK
SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT
Denise W. Connell
Lorenzo, Bevers, Braman & Connell
218 West Second Street
Seymour, IN 47274
812-524-9000
11/7, 11/14 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
State of Indiana
County of Scott
In the Scott Superior Court
Cause No. 72D01-1801-CT-000002
William Wooten
Plaintiff
Vs American Family Mutual Insurance Company and
Jenny Stamper
Defendents
SUMMONS – SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
NOTICE OF SUIT
1. Jenny Stamper has been sued in the Court identified above.
2. This notice is being directed to Defendant, Jenny Stamper, whereabouts unknown, and any other individuals who may have an interest in the above captioned lawsuit.
3. A Complaint was filed on January 11, 2018 by Plaintiff William Wooton against defendants, Jenny Stamper and American Family Mutual Insurance Company, for injuries sustained by Jenny Stamper in a motor vehicle crash involving William Wooton.
4. Jenny Stamper you must respond to the Complaint, in writing, within thirty (30) days after the last notice of the action is published. If you fail to do so, judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
August 2, 2018
Missy Applegate
Clerk of the
Scott Superior Court
Attorneys for Plaintiff
Christopher M. Barry
#26254-49
Alexander R. Craig
#31273-49
Craig Kelley & Faultless LLC
5845 Lawton Loop East Drive
Indianapolis, IN 46216
317-545-1760
11/7, 11/14, 11/21
LEGAL NOTICE
STATE OF INDIANA
IN THE JACKSON SUPERIOR COURT 2
IN RE THE ADOPTION OF
Jakota Bryair Jayden Gibson, Minor
Cause No. 36D02-1805-AD-00034
NOTICE OF ADOPTION
Eva Michelle Williams is hereby notified that a petition for adoption of child, named Jakota Bryiar Jayden Gibson, born to Eva Michelle Williams and Jeffery Allen Gibson on October 8, 2009, was filed in the office of the clerk of court, 220 E Walnut St, Brownstown, Indiana, 47220. The petition for adoption alleges that the consent to adoption of Jakota Bryiar Jayden Gibson is not required because the parent has abandoned or deserted the child for at least one (1) year immediately preceding the date of the filing of the petition for adoption and/or for the reason that the children have been in the custody of his mother for at least one (1) year when Eva Michelle Williams failed, without justifiable cause, to communicate significantly with the child when able to do so, and/or knowingly failed to provide for the care and support of the child when able to do so as required by law or judicial decree. If Eva Michelle Williams seeks to contest the adoption of the child, Jakota Bryair Jayden Gibson, she must file a motion to contest the adoption in accordance with IC 31-19-10-1 in the above named court not later than thirty (30) days after the date of service of this notice. If Eva Michelle Williams does not file a motion to contest the adoption within thirty (30) days after service of this notice the above named court will hear and determine the petition for adoption. The consent to adoption of Jakota Bryiar Jayden Gibson will be irrevocably implied and Eva Michelle Williams will lose the right to contest either the adoption or the validity of Eva Michelle Williams’s implied consent to the adoption. No oral statement made to Eva Michelle Williams relieves Eva Michelle Williams of Eva Michelle Williams’s obligations under this notice. This notice complies with IC 31-19-4.5-3 but does not exhaustively set forth a person’s legal obligations under the Indiana adoption statutes. A person being served with this notice should consult the Indiana adoption statutes.
Amanda Lowery
Clerk
Jackson Superior Court
Joseph Leon Payne,
6439-72
Payne Law Office LLC
PO Box 345
Austin, IN 47102
812-794-4100
Counsel for Petitioners
10/24, 10/31, 11/7
LEGAL NOTICE
STATE OF INDIANA
COUNTY OF SCOTT
IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT
CAUSE NO. 72C01-1810-EU-000041
IN THE MATTER OF THE UNSUPERVISED ESTATE OF BONNIE TAYLOR, DECEASED
NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION
Notice is given that Edward Taylor was on October 22, 2018, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Bonnie Taylor, deceased, who died on September 6, 2018. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.
All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.
Dated: 10-23-18
Missy Applegate
CLERK
SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT
Kerry Thompson, #840-72
HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC
49 East Wardell Street
Scottsburg, IN 47170
Telephone: (812) 752-5920
Facsimile: (812) 752-6989
Email: kthompson@htllawyers.com
10/31, 11/7 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Notice is hereby given that the Scott County board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing at the Scott County Courthouse, 1 E. McClain Avenues, Room 128, Scottsburg, IN on Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. at which time all interested persons will be given the opportunity to be heard in reference to the matters set out in the “Description of Action Requested” below:
Case Number: V-01-18
Applicant: Greg Miller
Owners: Gregory L. Miller and Rebecca L. Miller.
Present Zoning: Ag-Agriculture
Description of Action Requested: Applicant requests a Variance of approximately twenty (20) feet from Article 3.A.5.c of the Scott County Zoning Ordinance which states that the minimum side setbacks are thirty (30) feet in an agricultural district, leaving a setback of ten (10) feet from north side of property.
Description of Property Affected: 72-08-92-900-010.003-005 is located at 4439 South Pleasant Ridge Road, Lexington, IN and contains 5.14 acres.
Reasons necessitating the Request: Applicant proposes to build a pole barn on said property. Property is steep with stream running through it to Stucker Fork watershed lake near back of property.
10/31, 11/7 hspaxlp