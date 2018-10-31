Fall color is coming to southern Indiana considerably later than usual this season—fashionably late, if you will.
Tourist town Nashville in nearby Brown County has had crowds of disappointed visitors in mid-October met with still green leaves on trees.
Tinges of color and an occasional brilliantly hued tree, as this one at Muscatatuck National Wildlife Refuge, are beginning to decorate the Hoosier landscape.
~photo by Donna Stanley
Making A Late Appearance
