25 Parcels Sell At Jackson County Delinquent Tax Sale For Over $720,000

8 Properties Don’t Sell; 3 In Crothersville

When the Jackson County delinquent property tax sale list was first advertised in September there were 129 parcels with back taxes owed. By the time last Monday’s tax sale began, that list had been pared down to 33 after property owners paid taxes owed prior to the sale.

Those 33 parcels owed a total of $311,664.28. Eight properties failed to obtain the minimum bid of taxes owed and three of those properties are in Crothersville.

Jackson County Auditor Kathy Hohenstreiter said she would be recommending to the county commissioners that they schedule a commissioners’ certificate sale for some time in March 2019. She said that a certificate sale will allow those parcels that did not receive the minimum bid of taxes owed to be auctioned for a minimum bid of $200.

The eight parcels that did not sell and the amount owed included:

•Unicell Paper Mills, 1220 W. Spring St., Brownstown; $195,341.08.

•Wanda F. Gilley, 621 Noble St., Seymour; $9,990.62.

•John Dale & Loretta Patterson, 828 Phillips Lane, Seymour; $15,894.84.

•Glenda Redleaf & Douglas Joseph, 3315 N. Sugar St., Norman; $4,113.82.

•Gary W. & Cheryl P Greathouse, 6668 Glendenning St., Freetown; $3,081.36.

•Louis B. & Leah Rusch, 302 W. Walnut St., Crothersville; $1,578.96.

•Paul & Penny Gay, 614 E. Bard St., Crothersville; $4,393.36.

•Grover Stacey, 208 E. Dixon St., Crothersville; $2,121.02.

There were nine successful bidders who paid a total of $720,261.83 for 25 parcels.

“The county is only interested in the taxes owed,” said county Treasurer Roger Hurt. “The amount paid over the taxes owed will go into a surplus tax sale fund.”

Hohenstreiter explained that those properties sold at the tax sale can be redeemed by their owners by paying the taxes plus 10% for up to the next six months; after that the interest increases to 15%. Upon redemption, the surplus paid by the successful bidder will be returned to that bidder.

Successful bidders included:

•Shammah Investments LLC of Connersville purchased two parcels.

•Clearleaf Short Alternative Fund LP of Louisville, KY purchased one parcel.

•Thomas Goecker of Seymour purchased one parcel.

•M&M Investment Group LLC of Cortland purchased seven parcels.

•Timber Street Investments LLC of Floyds Knobs purchased one parcel.

•Savvy IN LLC of New Orleans, LA purchased eight properties.

•Dale Ehringer of Norman purchased one parcel.

•Robert J. Brewer of Seymour purchased one parcel.

•SI Resources LLC of Carbondale, IL purchased three parcels.

The following parcels sold at tax sale. Listed is the property owner, address, taxes owed; buyer and amount paid.

Carr Township

Lezli S. McKnight, 4.5 acres near 5941 S 1250 W, $167.40; SI Resources LLC, $12,000.

Driftwood Township

Mark Allen Hashman, 3341 Water St., Vallonia; $529.48; M&M Investment Group, $30,000.

Grassy Fork Township

Russell Brock, 6313 E 400 S, Seymour; $983.72; M&M Investment Group, $20,000.

Robert Heitz, 6469 S 325 E, Brownstown; $483.40; M&M Investment Group, $3,000

Jackson Township

Dwight E. Gregory, 905 N. Blish St., $2,735.70; Savvy IN LLC, $32,000.

Donna Hart, 909 N. Park St., $2,654.97; Robert J. Brewer, $4,500.

Travis John Campbell, 817 Broadway St., $2,964.64; Savvy IN LLC, $54,000.

Joseph F. Laupus, 116 St. Louis Ave., $4,512.59; Thomas Goecker, $30,000.

Penny S. Scott & Mary Elizabeth Booher, 331 Highlawn Ave., $1,913.40; Timber Street Investments LLC, $1,913.40.

Mark W. Engelking, 325 N Poplar St., $1,181.92; Savvy IN LLC, $30,000.

Candace K. Gluck, 415 W. 4th St., $1,583.37; Savvy IN LLC, $50,000.

CCC Real Estate Holding Co., LLC, 6.945 acres at 643 S. Airport Road, $26,002.65; M&M Investment Group, $78,000.

Robert E. & Donna L. Boling, 322 E. Brown St., $2,516.66; SI Resources LLC, $32,000.

Larry W. & Sharon K. Cockerham, 514 S. Vine St., $1,342.54; Savvy IN LLC, $38,000.

Seymour Area Jaycees Inc., Building T on A Avenue E, $2,633.57; M&M Investment Group, $2,633.57.

Owen Township

Matthew T. Brazzell, 1109 N 600 W containing 5 acres, Medora, $719.10; Savvy IN, LLC, $34,000.

Walter W. & Greta L. Wilson, two lots located near 5760 N. Morton St., Norman, $714.86; Dale Ehringer, $714.86.

Pershing Township

Charles & Brenda Staley, 11428 N State Road 135 containing 6.081 acres, $600.62; M&M Investment Group, $19,000.

James & Bonnie Davidson, 3999 W 1125 N, Seymour, $564.07; Savvy IN LLC, $32,000.

Redding Township

Brown Family, 619 Redding Road, Seymour, $3,676.22; M&M Investment Group, $78,000.

Reigning Light Foundation Inc., 5.66 acres at the corner of Enos Road and 875 E, Seymour, $429.40; SI Resources LLC, $34,000.

Salt Creek Township

Dean Barger, 7690 N 675 W, Freetown, $1,031.11; Shammah Investments LLC, $5,000.

Vernon Township

Suzanne Barnes, 4869 S US Hwy 31, Crothersville, $1,504.78; Clearleaf Short Alternative Fund, $54,000.

Grover & Sondra Stacey, 423 S. Armstrong St., Crothersville, $12,041.80; Savvy IN LLC, $40,000.

David M. Coombs, 506 S. Park St., Crothersville, $663.15; Shammah Investments LLC, $5,500.