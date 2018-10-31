Seymour Road/Cindy Lane Sewer Bids Come In Under Estimate

Six contractors submitted bids for replacing an aging lift station and sewer lines along Seymour Road, Walnut Street and Collman Avenue on Crothersville’s northside recently.

King’s Trucking & Excavation was the apparent low bidder with a bid of $417,475, according to town engineer Brad Bender of FPBH of North Vernon & Seymour.

“It appears that once the contracts are signed (expected at the Nov. 5 town council meeting) the project is a go,” he said.

Other bidders were: Lawyer Excavation of Seymour, $430,637; Temple & Temple of Salem, $441,901; Dave O’Mara Contractor of North Vernon, $449,724; Mitchell & Stark of Medora, $626,097; and Milestone Contractors of Columbus, $698,988.

The engineers estimate for the project was $539,604, Bender said. The project will be funded, in part, by a grant from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs. The town will be participating with a $144,272 local match.

The work, when completed, will replace an aged sewer pumping station on Seymour Road which was believed to be installed in the mid-1960’s, the installation of 650’ of 4” force sewer line, and installation of 650’ of storm sewer lines in the area.

The area is one which experiences flooding and surface water infiltration into the sanitary sewer line.

Bender said testing of the area determined that most of the issues with flooding the lift station is not so much related to combined sewers but with storm water overtopping the sanitary sewer manholes.

“This work will allow us to divert the surface water away from the sanitary system,” said Bender. “And that should help the town continue with its CSO (Combined Sewer Overflow) compliance with IDEM.”

He said the design is to install eight storm water inlets along the proposed new storm sewer line to divert water from the sanitary sewer. “This will help alleviate the surge of water going into the sanitary sewer to be treated during heavy rains,” said Bender.

Much of the work would be constructed within the existing right of way along Seymour Road between Walnut and Coleman Streets.

The work when it starts will be quite intensive in the area as new storm water and sanitary sewer lines would need be installed and water lines, laterals, and possibly other utilities would need to be moved.

No start time for the construction was yet available.