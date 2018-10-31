Because of next Tuesday’s General Election, the Crothersville Town Council will meet for their regular November meeting next Monday, Nov. 5, at 6 p.m.
The council will conduct an executive session to discuss personnel prior to the meeting at 5:30 p.m. Executive sessions are closed to the public and the media
Election Prompts Early Town Council Meeting
Because of next Tuesday’s General Election, the Crothersville Town Council will meet for their regular November meeting next Monday, Nov. 5, at 6 p.m.