Indiana Conservation Officers are assisting the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) after a nighttime plane crash in the Jackson-Washington State Forest near Brownstown. Chad Lowe, 31, of Crossville, TN crashed the small plane he was piloting and escaped with no injuries.
Shortly after 1 a.m. this Saturday morning, Lowe was piloting his 1962 Piper Colt aircraft when it suffered a mechanical failure, causing him to crash into a dense grove of trees in the Jackson-Washington State Forest near Skyline Drive. Lowe hiked to a nearby residence and sought assistance.
Indiana Conservation Officers were assisted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department on scene. The FAA is investigating the incident.
Tennessee Pilot Walks Away After Plane Crashes In Forestry
