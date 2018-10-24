Tennessee Pilot Walks Away After Plane Crashes In Forestry

Indiana Conservation Officers are assisting the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) after a nighttime plane crash in the Jackson-Washington State Forest near Brownstown. Chad Lowe, 31, of Crossville, TN crashed the small plane he was piloting and escaped with no injuries.

Shortly after 1 a.m. this Saturday morning, Lowe was piloting his 1962 Piper Colt aircraft when it suffered a mechanical failure, causing him to crash into a dense grove of trees in the Jackson-Washington State Forest near Skyline Drive. Lowe hiked to a nearby residence and sought assistance.

Indiana Conservation Officers were assisted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department on scene. The FAA is investigating the incident.