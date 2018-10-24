Cemetery culture, art, history and genealogy expert, Joy Neighbors, will entertain and educate library visitors with her presentation, ‘Things that Go Bump…in the Cemetery’ at 2 p.m. this Sunday, Oct. 28 at the Seymour Library.
Each year, A Grave Interest goes on after-dark cemetery trek, ghost tours and paranormal investigations to get a first-hand look at some of the “liveliest” places around. Freelance writer, Joy Neighbors will tell you personal experiences with disembodied voices. Neighbors travels by RV and is also a renowned wine judge.
This free Jackson County Public Library program is sponsored by the Friends of the Library.
Library To Present ‘Things That Go Bump…In The Cemetery’
