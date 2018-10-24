Library To Present ‘Things That Go Bump…In The Cemetery’

Cemetery culture, art, history and genealogy expert, Joy Neighbors, will entertain and educate library visitors with her presentation, ‘Things that Go Bump…in the Cemetery’ at 2 p.m. this Sunday, Oct. 28 at the Seymour Library.

Each year, A Grave Interest goes on after-dark cemetery trek, ghost tours and paranormal investigations to get a first-hand look at some of the “liveliest” places around. Freelance writer, Joy Neighbors will tell you personal experiences with disembodied voices. Neighbors travels by RV and is also a renowned wine judge.

This free Jackson County Public Library program is sponsored by the Friends of the Library.