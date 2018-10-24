Dinner Theatre Coming To Scott Heritage Museum

The Scott County Heritage Museum Theatre Group will host a dinner theatre production of “The Dixie Swim Club” Nov. 2 & 3 and Nov. 9 & 10.

This play is about 5 women who have been friends since college and meet every year for a reunion.

Dinner is served at 6; the play begins at 7. Tickets are $30 per person or two or more are $25 available at the Scott County Museum 812-752-1050.

This is a limited seating engagement