Legal Notices

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATION

Notice is hereby given to the taxpayers of City Of Scottsburg, Scott County, Indiana, that the proper fiscal body will consider the following additional appropriation in excess of the budget for the current year at the location of the City Hall-Council Chambers, 2 E McClain Ave, Scottsburg, IN, at 6:30 p.m., on the 5th day of Nov, 2018.

GENERAL AMOUNT

Personal Services $80,000

Capital Outlays $120,000

TOTAL GENERAL Fund: $200,000

MVH

Capital Outlays $40,000

TOTAL MVH $40,000

SBURG HERITAGE STATION

Capital Outlays $5,000

TOTAL SBURG HERITAGE STATION Fund: $5,000

Taxpayers appearing at the meeting shall have a right to be heard. The additional appropriation(s) as finally made will be referred to the Department of Local Government Finance (Department). The Department will make a written determination as to the sufficiency of funds to support the appropriation(s) within fifteen (15) days of receipt of a Certified Copy of the action taken.

Oct 24, 2018

Janetta C Hardy

Clerk – Treasurer

10/24 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

SCOTTSBURG MUNICIPAL ELECTRIC UTILITY

Scottsburg, Indiana

Proposed Rate Adjustment Applicable to the 4th Quarter, 2018 and Supporting Schedules

For use with approved electric rates and usage for the period: October 2018, November 2018, and December 2018 and utility bills payable: December 2018, January 2019 and February 2019.

Rate Adjustments

The Rate Adjustments shall be on the basis of a Purchase Power Cost Adjustment Tracking Factor occasioned solely by changes in the cost of purchased power and energy, in accordance with the Order of the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, approved on December 13, 1980 in Cause No. 36835-S3 as follows:

Rate Adjustments applicable to the Rate Schedules are as follows:

Residential Service—Rate R —($0.006078) per kWh

Single Phase Commercial Service —Rate C— ($0.005971) per kWh

Three Phase Commercial Service— Rate C— ($0.002709) per kWh

General Service —Rate GS— ($0.005055) per kWh

Industrial Service— Rate IS— ($0.005009) per kWh

10/24 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

VOUCHERS TO BE PRESENTED TO SCOTT COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Court Claims to be approved by the Scott County Commissioners at their Nov. 7, 2018 meeting.

Christa West law Office, $825.00; Jason Mount, $242.74; Marsha Owens Howser, $230.00; Matthew Bender & Co Lexis, $180.10; Quill Corp., $75.44; The Office Shop, $193.17; Thomson West Payment Center, $3,415.42.

10/24 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE OF GENERAL ELECTION

The voters of Scott County are notified by the county election board in accordance with Indiana Code 3-10-2-2 that a general election will be held in the county on November 6, 2018, with polls open for voting from 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., prevailing local time.

In accordance with the list of candidates and the public questions certified to me by the State of Indiana or this county’s election board, and the certificates of candidate selection filed in the office of the circuit court clerk of this county, candidates for the following offices will be on the general election ballot:

Public Question: “Shall Article 10, Section 5 of the Constitution of the State of Indiana be amended to require the General Assembly to adopt balanced budgets for state government that do not exceed estimated revenues until a supermajority of two-thirds of the members of the Senate vote to suspend the requirement? Yes or No

Justice of the Indiana Supreme Court: Shall Justin Geoffrey G. Slaughter be retained in office? Yes or No

Judge of the Indiana Court of Appeals 2nd District: Shall Judge Robert R. (Bob) Altice Jr. be retained in office? Yes or No

List of Offices To be Voted On:

United States Senator

Secretary of State

Auditor of State

Treasurer of State

United State Representative

State Senator District 45

State Representative District 66

Prosecuting Attorney

County Auditor

County Sheriff

County Assessor

County Commissioner District 3

County Council Member District 1

County Council Member District 2

County Council Member District 3

County Council Member District 4

Township Trustee

Township Board Members

Scott County School Board Members District 1 & 2

Dated this 15th day of October, 2018.

Missy Applegate

Circuit Court Clerk

10/24 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

POLL LOCATIONS

SCOTT COUNTY, INDIANA

GENERAL ELECTION

Finley Township

Precinct No. 1

Finley Fire Station

4012 W State Road 56

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Jennings Township

Precinct No. 1, 2 & 5

Austin Boys High School Gymnasium

165 S Highway 31

Austin, IN 47102

Precinct No. 3 & 4

Austin High School Cafeteria

401 S Highway 31

Austin, IN 47102

Johnson Township

Precinct No. 1

Johnson Elementary School

4235 E State Road 256

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Lexington Township

Precinct No. 1 & 2 & 3

Lexington Elementary School

7980 E Walnut St

Lexington, IN 47138

Vienna Township

Precinct No. 1

Vienna-Finley Elementary School

445 E Ivan Rogers Dr

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Precinct No. 2, 5 & 6

Scottsburg High School McClain Gymnasium

500 S Gardner (Hwy 31 S)

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Precinct No. 3 & 4

Scottsburg Middle School – Cafeteria

425 S 3rd St

Scottsburg, IN 47170

10/24 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

City of Austin

Owner:

City of Austin, Mayor Dillo Bush,

Albert Amburgey, Austin Building Inspector

Project/Work:

Removal of Unsafe Structure(s) in Austin

Notice is hereby given that the City of Austin will receive bids for the above mentioned project. Sealed bids are invited and may be delivered or forwarded by registered mail, addressed to the City of Austin, Clerk Treasurer’s Office, 82 W Main Street, Austin, IN 47102 until 3:00 p.m. (local time) on November 5, 2018. Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at the Board of Works meeting at 5:00 p.m. Bids received after such hour will be returned unopened.

A Bid Bond or certified check in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount bid must be submitted with each Bid. A one hundred percent (100%) Performance and Payment Bond will also be required of the successful Bidder.

The Work consists of, but is not necessarily limited to the following:

Removal of unsafe structure(s) in Austin

Approved properties:

232 E Main St

385 Wilbur Ave

109 W Cherry St

Contingent upon IHCDA approval:

147 Paulanna Ave.

212 Paulanna Ave.

695 Mann Ave.

Contract Documents for the Project/Work have been assembled into one or more bound Project Manuals which, may be examined at the following locations:

Austin City Hall

82 W Main Street

Austin, IN 47102

If you wish to receive a packet via email, please contact Victoria Dake, Administrative Resources association at 812-376-9949 or victoria@aracities.org.

This Work will be funded by the City of Austin. The participation goal for Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) for this contract is not required however all MBE/WBE business are encouraged to bid.

The City of Austin reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any informalities and to accept the bid which it deems most favorable to the interest of the Owner after all bids have been examined and canvassed.

If you have any questions about the homes, please contact Albert Amburgey, 812-820-3187. Any other questions can be directed to Victoria Dake at the information listed above.

10/24, 10/31 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Circuit Court

Cause No. 72C01-1810-EU-0040

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

In the Matter of the Unsupervised Administration of the Estate of Jacquelean Derringer, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that Kathy Stidham and Kimberly Hauk were on October 12, 2018, appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Jacquelean Derringer, deceased, who died on September 17, 2018. The Co-Personal Representatives are authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.

All persons having claims against said estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: October 12, 2018

Missy Applegate

Clerk

Scott Circuit Court

Attorney For Estate

Of Jacquelean Derringer

Kerry L. Thompson

#840-72

49 East Wardell St.

Scottsburg, IN 47170

(812) 752-5920

Fax (128) 752-6989

kthompson@htllawyers.com

10/24, 10/31 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Circuit Court

Cause No. 72C01-1807-EU-0031

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

In the Matter of the Unsupervised Administration of the Estate of Alfred N. Case Jr., Deceased

Notice is hereby given that Jeffrey W. Case was on the 3rd day of August, 2018, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Alfred N. Case Jr., deceased.

All persons having claims against said estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated in Scottsburg, Indiana, this 3rd day of August 2018

Missy Applegate

Clerk

Scott Circuit Court

Attorney For Estate

Of Alfred N. Case Jr.

Paul Brian Paskey, Esq.

2637 E. State Road 356

Scottsburg, IN 47170

(812) 752-4584

10/24, 10/31 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Circuit Court

Cause No. 72C01-1806-EU-0027

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

In the Matter of the Unsupervised Administration of the Estate of Glen Moore, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that Lisa Bridgewater was on the 25th day of June, 2018, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Glen Moore, deceased.

All persons having claims against said estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: June 25, 2018

Missy Applegate

Clerk

Scott Circuit Court

Attorney For Estate

Of Glen Moore

Paul Brian Paskey, Esq.

2637 E. State Road 356

Scottsburg, IN 47170

(812) 752-4584

10/24, 10/31 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Circuit Court

Cause No. 72C01-1809-EU-0038

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

In the Matter of the Unsupervised Administration of the Estate of Patricia C. Johnson, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that Patricia C. Hall was on October 2, 2018, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Patricia C. Johnson, deceased, who died on March 12, 2016.

All persons having claims against said estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: October 2, 2018

in Scottsburg, Indiana.

Missy Applegate

Clerk

Scott Circuit Court

Attorney For Estate

T. Michael Carter

#14475-98

37 South First Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

812-752-1000

10/17, 10/24 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF WARRICK

IN THE WARRICK CIRCUIT COURT )

87C01-1810-AD-34

and

87C01-1810-AD-35

NOTICE OF ADOPTION

Jonathan William Roy is notified that a Verified Petition for the Adoption of a child named Keaira Renee Roy, DOB May 15, 2004, and a child named Kason Wayne Roy, DOB October 7, 2009, both born to Melissa Dawn Richmond, was filed in the office of the Clerk of Warrick Circuit Court, One County Square, #360, Boonville, IN 47601. The Verified Petition for Adoption alleges that your consent to the adoptions is not required pursuant to IC 31-19-9-8 because you have failed without justifiable cause to communicate significantly with the children for a period of one year or more when able to do so and/or you have failed without justifiable cause to provide for the care and support of your children when able to do so as required by law or judicial decree and/or you have abandoned your children in the six months immediately prior to the filing of the adoption petitions and/or you are unfit.

If Jonathan William Roy seeks to contest the adoptions of Keaira Renee Roy and Kason Wayne Roy, Jonathan William Roy must file a motion to contest the adoptions in accordance with IC 31-19-10-1 in the above-named Court not later than thirty (30) days after the date of service of this notice. If Jonathan William Roy does not file a motion to contest the adoption within thirty (30) days after service of this notice, the above-named Court will hear and determine the petition for adoption. The consent to the adoption of Keaira Renee Roy and Kason Wayne Roy by Jonathan William Roy will be irrevocably implied and Jonathan William Roy will lose the right to contest either the adoptions or the validity of Jonathan William Roy’s implied consents to the adoption.

No statement made to Jonathan William Roy relieves Jonathan William Roy of Jonathan William Roy’s obligations under this notice. This notice complies with IC 31-19-4.5-3 but does not exhaustively set forth a person’s legal obligations under the Indiana adoption statutes. A person being served with this notice should consult the Indiana adoption statutes.

Keith M. Wallace, Esq.

Attorney at Law

1 SE 9th Street, Suite 101

Evansville, IN 47708

812-483-9072

10/17, 10/24, 10/31 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Cause No. 72D01-1810-MI- 0036

In the matter of the Change of Name of Emma Noble

NOTICE OF VERIFIED PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

To: All Interested persons

Notice is herby given that the Petitions, Belinda Houchens and Ronnie Houchens, have filed their Verified Petition for Change of Name of Emma Grace Noble on October 5, 2018, in the Scott Superior Court. This Petition requests that the name of Emma Grace Noble be changed to Emma Grace Noble Houchens, The hearing on said Petition will be held in the Scott Superior Court at 10:00 a.m. on November 26, 2018. You and any other interested person may respond to the Petition by filing a written response before said hearing date or you or any other interested person may appear at said hearing and state your objections, if any, to the Petition.

If you fail to respond or file written objections, the Court may grant the relief requested in the Petition.

Dated: October 9, 2018

Marsha Owens Howser

Judge

Scott Superior Court

Attorney for Petitioner

Robert L. Houston

#7800-72

Houston, Thompson and Lewis P.C.

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Telephone: 812-752-5920

Fax: 712-752-6989

Email: rhouston@htllawyers,com

10/17, 10/24, 10/31 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JACKSON SUPERIOR COURT No. 1

STATE OF INDIANA

Cause No. 36D01-1810-PL-029

WANDA J. MELTON Plaintiff

vs

ROBERT WILCOX and VIOLA WILCOX

Defendants.

PUBLICATION

BE IT KNOWN, That on the 2nd day of October, 2018, the above named plaintiff filed in the office of the Clerk of the Superior Court No. 1 of Jackson County, in the State of Indiana, a Complaint against the above named defendants, Robert Wilcox and Viola Wilcox, and the said plaintiff having also filed in said Clerk’s Office the affidavit of a competent person, showing that the residence of the defendants, Robert Wilcox and Viola Wilcox, upon diligent inquiry, is unknown, and that said cause of action is for a civil claim and that the defendants are a necessary party thereto and whereas said plaintiff having by endorsement on said Complaint required said defendant to appear in said Court and answer or otherwise defend thereto on or before the 30th day after the last notice hereof is published and if the defendants fail to do so judgment by default may be entered against him and/or her for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

NOW, THEREFORE, by order of said Court, the said defendants, their heirs and assigns, above named are hereby notified of the filing and pendency of said Complaint against them and that unless Robert Wilcox and Viola Wilcox or someone acting on their behalf and any other person expressing an interest in the real estate as described in the Complaint, appears and answers or otherwise defends thereto at the calling of said cause within 30 days after the last notice of the action is published, judgment by default may be entered against them for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

Amanda L. Lowery,

Clerk

Jackson Superior Court No. 1

Attorney For Plaintiff

Joseph Leon Payne

#6439-72

Payne Law Office LLC

377 West Main St.

PO Box 345

Austin, IN 47102

812-794-4100

10/10, 10/17, 10/24 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT

FOR SCOTT COUNTY

STATE OF INDIANA

CASE NO. 72C01-1809-JP-0055

IN RE THE PATERNITY OF:

JADA LYNN ABBOTT

MARK E. ABBOTT, JR.,

Petitioner,

and

JENNIFER SPELLMAN,

Respondent.

SUMMONS

(FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION)

THE STATE OF INDIANA TO RESPONDENT: JENNIFER SPELLMAN

ADDRESS: Unknown

You have been sued by the person(s) named “Petitioner”, in the Court stated above.

The nature of the suit against you is an action for paternity and child custody.

You must respond within thirty (30) days after the last notice of the action is published, and if you fail to do so, judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Petition to Confirm Paternity and Establish Custody.

If you deny the demand and/or have a claim for relief against the Petitioner arising from the same transaction or occurrence, you must assert it in your written answer.

It suggested that you consult with an attorney of your choice regarding this matter.

The following manner of service of Summons is hereby designated: by Publication

Date: September 28, 2018.

Missy Applegate

Clerk,

Scott Circuit Court,

Scott County, Indiana

ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER

FIFER LAW OFFICE

Jonathan A. Leachman

220 East Main Street

P.O. Box 65

New Albany, IN 47150

(812) 949-2529

10/10, 10/17, 10/24 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Case No: 72D01-1810-MI-000035

In the Matter of the Name Change of

J.M. Holbrook

Petitioner

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

J.M. Holbrook, whose mailing address is 5508 S US Hwy 31, Scottsburg, IN 47170 in Scott County, Indiana herby gives notice that he has filed a petition in the Scott Superior Court requesting that his name be changed to Joseph McClellon Holbrook.

J.M. Holbrook

Petitioner

Dated: October 3, 2018.

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

10/10, 10,17 10/24 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Case No: 72D01-1808-MI-000031

In the Matter of the Name Change of

Louvena Campbell Sheckell

Petitioner

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Louvena Campbell Sheckell, whose mailing address is 411 N. 2nd St., Scottsburg, IN 47170 in Scott County, Indiana herby gives notice that she has filed a petition in the Scott Superior Court requesting that her name be changed to Luvennia Campbell Sheckell.

Louvena Campbell Sheckell

Petitioner

Dated: August 20, 2018.

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

10/10, 10,17 10/24 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

IN THE JACKSON SUPERIOR COURT 2

IN RE THE ADOPTION OF

Jakota Bryair Jayden Gibson, Minor

Cause No. 36D02-1805-AD-00034

NOTICE OF ADOPTION

Eva Michelle Williams is hereby notified that a petition for adoption of child, named Jakota Bryiar Jayden Gibson, born to Eva Michelle Williams and Jeffery Allen Gibson on October 8, 2009, was filed in the office of the clerk of court, 220 E Walnut St, Brownstown, Indiana, 47220. The petition for adoption alleges that the consent to adoption of Jakota Bryiar Jayden Gibson is not required because the parent has abandoned or deserted the child for at least one (1) year immediately preceding the date of the filing of the petition for adoption and/or for the reason that the children have been in the custody of his mother for at least one (1) year when Eva Michelle Williams failed, without justifiable cause, to communicate significantly with the child when able to do so, and/or knowingly failed to provide for the care and support of the child when able to do so as required by law or judicial decree. If Eva Michelle Williams seeks to contest the adoption of the child, Jakota Bryair Jayden Gibson, she must file a motion to contest the adoption in accordance with IC 31-19-10-1 in the above named court not later than thirty (30) days after the date of service of this notice. If Eva Michelle Williams does not file a motion to contest the adoption within thirty (30) days after service of this notice the above named court will hear and determine the petition for adoption. The consent to adoption of Jakota Bryiar Jayden Gibson will be irrevocably implied and Eva Michelle Williams will lose the right to contest either the adoption or the validity of Eva Michelle Williams’s implied consent to the adoption. No oral statement made to Eva Michelle Williams relieves Eva Michelle Williams of Eva Michelle Williams’s obligations under this notice. This notice complies with IC 31-19-4.5-3 but does not exhaustively set forth a person’s legal obligations under the Indiana adoption statutes. A person being served with this notice should consult the Indiana adoption statutes.

Amanda Lowery

Clerk

Jackson Superior Court

Joseph Leon Payne,

6439-72

Payne Law Office LLC

PO Box 345

Austin, IN 47102

812-794-4100

Counsel for Petitioners

10/24, 10/31, 11/7

PUBLIC NOTICE

BITUMINOUS MATERIALS

The Board of Jackson County Commissioners will receive sealed bids for bituminous materials, for the Contract year of 2019. All bids to be on file in the office of the Auditor not later than 4:00 pm, November 19, 2018. At the 9:00 A.M. Meeting on November 20, 2018 all bids will be opened and read aloud in the Jackson County Courthouse Annex at 220 Walnut St., Brownstown, IN.

All bituminous materials shall be in conformance with the Indiana Department of Transportation, 1995 Standard Specifications as follows:

Asphalt Emulsion AE-90 Section : 902.04

The following quantities are estimates and to be used for bidding purposes only. The actual quantities used will be determined by the County.

Asphalt Emulsion AE-90 Gallons: 150,000

The bid price per gallon for the bituminous materials listed above shall be taken by the following four (4) methods of delivery.

1. F.O.B. PLANT PICK-UP – County will pick up the material at the vendor’s plant.

2. COUNTY STORAGE – Vendor will deliver material and pump into storage tank provided by county.

3. VENDOR STORAGE – Vendor will provide a storage tank at any point in Jackson County upon Superintendent’s request.

4. JOBSITE DELIVERY – Vendor will hold the truck transport at jobsite until emptied or released by Superintendent.

All proposals must be accompanied by a properly executed Bid Form 95 (which includes the non-collusion affidavit) as prescribed by the State Board of Accounts. Each Proposal shall be accompanied by an acceptable certified check, cashiers check, or surety bond made payable to Jackson County in an amount of not less than ten percent (10%) of the total bid price.

The Board of Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids and the right to waive any informalities

in the bidding process.

Signed this ______________day of ______________, 2018.

10/24, 10/31 hspaxlp

PUBLIC NOTICE

BITUMINOUS MIXTURE

The Board of Jackson County Commissioners will receive sealed bids for 5,000 tons or less of the following types of Bituminous Mixture, for Contract year of 2019

Quoted price shall be per ton, F.O.B. plant, loaded into any County Highway truck.

Price should be bid as follows:

Hot Mix:

#9 Stone……………. @ $________per ton

#11 Stone………….. @ $________per ton

#9 Binder………. @ $________per ton

Cold Mix, all type…………..@ $____per ton

MWS Mix, all type………….@ $____per ton

Hot Asphalt Tack.@ $__________per ton

All proposals must be accompanied by a properly executed Bid Form 95 (which includes the non-collusion affidavit) as prescribed by the State Board of Accounts. Each proposal shall be accompanied by an acceptable certified check, cashiers check, or surety bond made payable to Jackson County in an amount of not less than ten percent (10%) of the total bid price.

Unless otherwise specified herein, applicable portions of the Indiana Department of Transportation Specifications (1995) shall apply of this contract as if they were printed herein. Attention is called to the following particular Sections. Section 109, 401, 403, 406 and 620.

Each Bidder shall submit with their bid verification that the asphalt plant used to produce the Bituminous Mixture for this contract has been inspected and accepted by an approved source of supply by the Indiana Department of Transportation. The verification form submitted with the bid shall be a current INDOT Form TD-444, Bituminous Mixing Plant Inspection Report, completed and signed by a representative of the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Each Bidder must indicate on his bid for the exact location of their asphalt plant and stockpiles. They shall also list the exact dates of plant mix availability for both hot mix and stockpile mix.

Weigh scales and weigh tickets shall be in accordance with the applicable Provisions of Section 109 and Section 401 of the Indiana Department of Transportation Specifications, 1995. The weigh tickets shall contain the information as outlined in Section 109.01 (b). A weigh ticket shall accompany each load of Bituminous Mixture.

An approved Escalator Clause may be submitted with this bid.

Materials:

Hot Mix shall be Hot Asphalt Concrete produced as set out in the applicable Provisions of Sections 403 of the Indiana Department of Transportation Standard Specifications, 1995. Mixing asphalt shall be AC-20.

Cold Mix shall be produced as set out in the applicable Provisions of Section 406 of the Indiana Department of Transportation Standard Specification, 1995. Mixing asphalt shall be AE-150.

MWS Mix shall be Mixture WS produced as set out in the applicable Provisions of Section 620 of the Indiana Department of Transportation Specifications, 1995. Mixing asphalt shall be AE-300.

The Board of Commissioners reserve the right to reject any and all bids; reserve the right to waive irregularities in bidding procedure; to award to the lowest and best bidder and to reject any and all bids that are obviously irregular.

All bids to be on file in the office of the Auditor not later than 4:00 pm, November 19, 2018. At the 9:00 A.M. Meeting on November 20, 2018 all bids will be opened and read aloud in the Jackson County Courthouse Annex at 220 Walnut St., Brownstown, IN.

Signed this ______________ day of___________, 2018.

10/24, 10/31 hspaxlp

PUBLIC NOTICE

JACKSON COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT

REQUEST FOR QUOTATION

CEMENT READY- MIX

2,000 Yards Or less of Ready Mix Cement. Quotes must be submitted on Ready Mix Cement on a per yard basis by using Stone and Sand that meet with the State of Indiana.

Specifications and supplier shall also supply any equipment needed to any point in Jackson County, subject to the supervision of the County Road Supervisor.

Quotes must be submitted using the following formula:

Class A Mix Per Yard

Class B Mix Per Yard

Class C Mix Per Yard

9 Bag Grout Mix Per Yard

Interplast-N Per Yard

Additive: Air entrainment 1% or 2% excelerator

3500 PSI

3000 PSI

The above combination of concrete shall meet the specifications of the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Quotes to be in the office of the Jackson County Highway Department not later than November 19, at 3:30 P.M.

Quotes shall be for the year 2019.

Signed this ______________ day of___________, 2018.

10/24, 10/31 hspaxlp

PUBLIC NOTICE

JACKSON COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT

REQUEST FOR QUOTATION

CULVERT MATERIALS

Quotations accepted for the year 2019.

8,000 Feet Or less corrugated galvinized steel and/or aluminum and/or plastic (sizes: 12″ through 60″ diameter) culvert pipe to be available in twenty (20) to forty (40) foot length sections.

•Include pipe arch or other shapes of equivalent end areas

•Include 16, 14, 12, & 10 gauge for steel and aluminum.

•Include polymer precoated galvinized steel, if available.

•Include corrugated N-12 Poly pipe (Diameter 4″ through 60″ smooth interior)

•Include HP Storm Pipe (Diameter 12″ through 60″)

•Larger diameter structures will be quoted as needed throughout the year.

All materials to be delivered to the County Highway Garage unless otherwise stated.

Delivery is required within 45 days of date of order.

Above price to be firm and net.

Quotations accepted for the year 2019 include certified chemical analysis from supplier of steel or aluminum or plastic. All materials to meet Indiana Department of Transportation Specifications.

Quotations to be on file in the office of the Jackson County Highway Department not later than November 19 at 3:30 p.m. 2018.

Signed this ________________day of ______________, 2018.

10/24, 1031 hspaxlp

PUBLIC NOTICE

GASOLINE AND DIESEL FUEL

Notice is hereby given that Jackson County, Indiana acting by and through its board of Commissioners will receive sealed bids at the office of the Auditor in the Courthouse, Brownstown, Indiana, until 4:00 P.M. on November 19, 2018 for the following gasoline, diesel fuel, oils, and other supplies for all County owned vehicles, for the year 2019. At the 9:00 A.M. Meeting on November 20, 2018 all Bids will be opened and read aloud at the Jackson County Courthouse Annex at 220 Walnut St., Brownstown, IN.

50,000 Gallons more or less, of lead free gasoline-regular grade 87 octane. Gasoline service is to be available 24 hours a day and seven days per week, preferably in three locations in Jackson County. Bids will be considered with a discount off pump quoted in bid, applicable taxes included in price per gallon.

65,000 Gallons more or less, of a 50 cetane on road premium diesel fuel oil with winter blend, in season and a 51-55 cetane off road diesel oil to be delivered to any tank the County may use in Jackson County.

Bulk Gallons more or less, of DEF endal (Diesel Exhaust Fluid) to be delivered bulk, 275 gallons.

The bid shall include rack prices as of November 7, 2018.

Bidder shall have the right to increase or decrease the contract unit price, in an amount equal to the bidder’s increase or decrease in cost of materials and supplies occurring subsequent to the date on which such a bid is awarded. Said increase or decrease in the bidder’s cost of materials and supplies shall be substantiated by proper documentation from the bidder’s source of supply. All services and supplies are to be purchased at the bidder’s place of business. Fixed price may be accepted.

The Right to reject any or all bids is reserved.

Each bid is to be on completed Bid Form 95 that includes a non-collusion affidavit and be accompanied with a Bond Bid, Cashier’s check or Certified check in the amount of 10% of the total bid. Bidding is to be accepted in accordance with laws of the State of Indiana governing bidding on county material, services and supplies.

Signed this _____________day of _______________2018.

10/24, 10/31 hspaxlp

PUBLIC NOTICE

JACKSON COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT

REQUEST FOR QUOTATION

OILS, ANTI-FREEZE & FLUIDS

Quotes accepted for the year 2019.

Lubricating Oils, Grease, Transmission Fluids and Anti-freeze (anti-freeze to be 55 gallon drums) quotes will be received for the following:

15W-40 EOL Bulk/275 gal

Mercon 12 / 1 cs. qts.

HYD R & O 20W ISO 68 55 gal. Drums

UniTracHyd 55 55 gal. Drums

MP GL-5 80W-90 30 gal. drums

Grease NLGI #2 Cs. 30/1 tubes & 120# drum

Antifreeze Low Silicant Concen. 55 gal. drums

DEF endal (Diesel exhaust fluid) Bulk/275 gal

Quotes to be on file in the office of the Jackson County Highway Department not later than November 19, 2018 at 3:30 P.M.

Signed this _____________day of _______________2018.

10/24, 10/31 hspaxlp

PUBLIC NOTICE

STONE AND OTHER AGGREGATE

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Commissioners of the County of Jackson, Indiana, will receive sealed Bids until the hour of 4:00 p.m. on the 19th day of November, 2018. At the 9:00 A.M. Meeting on November 20, 2018, all bids will be opened and read aloud at the Jackson County Courthouse Annex at 220 Walnut St., Brownstown, IN.

Contract bids will be for the year 2019.

Crushed stone as described by the Indiana Department of Transportation. Stone furnished must meet the specifications of INDOT as to quality and size. Bidders price must include any and all cost of loading into County Highway trucks or private trucks employed by the County Highway Department.

Stone will be bid by and accepted by specific geographic area townships: Brownstown, Driftwood, Grassyfork, Washington, Salt Creek, Owen, Carr, Pershing, Hamilton, Vernon, Redding and Jackson so as trucks can better utilize time and mileage.

Stone shall consist of the following sizes numbers: #2, #4, #5, #8, #9, #11, #12, #53, #73, Rip Rap 6″ & 12″, Special Fill, Sand and Course Lime

Stone in all sizes shall also be bid at price F.O.B. quarry.

Stone must meet INDOT Class A Specifications

All proposals must be accompanied by a properly executed Bid Form 95 (which includes the non-collusion affidavit) as prescribed by the State Board of Accounts.

Each Proposal shall be accompanied by an acceptable certified check, cashiers check, or surety bond made payable to Jackson County in an amount of not less than ten percent (10%) of the total bid price.

Signed this _____________day of _______________2018.

10/24, 10/31 hspaxlp

PUBLIC NOTICE

JACKSON COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT

REQUEST FOR QUOTATIONS

TIRES AND TUBES

These specifications are for the tires and tubes for all present vehicles and equipment owned or purchased by the Jackson County Highway Department.

Price sheets quoted on regular and lug tires. Supplier shall also quote on radial, bias and belted bias tires.

Quotes to be submitted for heavy equipment and radial ply tires for all trucks and trailers. Radial ply shall be steel textile construction. Truck tire tread design shall be: Front – open groove with minimal slipping; Rear – traction conventional (standard tread depth).

Supplier to have a service truck available for repair service on the road.

Quotation will be for the year 2019.

Quotations to be on file in the office of the Jackson County Highway Department not later than November 19, 2018, at 3:30 p.m..

*Tire sizes attached that the County is presently using:

235/75R17 4 ply Pickup

265/75R16 4 ply Pickup

245/75R18 10ply Pickup

235/85R16 10 ply Ton truck

245/75R16 4 ply Brush Chipper

245/75R17 4 ply Pickup

7.50 X 15 8 ply Roller

315/80R22.5 14 ply Dump truck

10.00R20 14 ply Dump Truck

11R22.5 14 ply Dump truck

9.50X16.5 10 ply Trailor

7X14.5 12 ply Trailor

17.5X25 8 ply Loader

17.5X24 8 ply Backhoe

11L16 8 ply Backhoe

18.4X30 6 ply Tractor

15-22.5 8 ply Chipbox

7.50-15 8 ply Roller

1100 x 20 14 ply Tack truck

185R14 4 ply Crafco Sealer

225/75R15 6 ply Brush Sprayer

205/75R15 6 ply Trailor

215/75R17.5 8 ply Trailor

10.00-20 16ply Wheeled Excavator

Signed this _____________day of _______________2018.

10/24, 10/31 hspaxlp