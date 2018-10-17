Monday’s Jackson County Tax Sale List Pared Down To 77

Properties with taxes delinquent more than 18 months in Jackson County have been reduced to 77 for Monday’s Tax Sale, according to Jackson County Treasurer Roger Hurt.

“We originally advertised 129 properties in September but property owners have been coming in to pay back taxes keeping their property from being auctioned by the county,” Hurt said.

He added that the number of properties that actually will be a part of Monday’s sale could be reduced further.

“We will be accepting the amount due before the sale to remove the parcel from the actual sale by 4:30 p.m. this Friday, Oct. 19,” he said.

Currently the 77 properties have a total of $401,465.70 in delinquent taxes and fees owed, the treasurer said.

SRI will again be conducting the sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Oct. 22 and the list provided on the web site at www.sri-taxsale.com is updated daily for review, he advised.

“This year the Tax Sale will be held during the Early Voting process in the Court House lobby and we advise that those attending to be observant and respectful to those bidding,” Hurt said.