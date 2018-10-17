Communities Set Trick Or Treat Times

Crothersville and Austin will all observe trick or treat hours from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 31. Youngsters in Scottsburg will get an extra half hour from 6 to 8:30 p.m., to collect treats on Halloween.

There will be extra police patrolling the street that evening.

For safety, residents who welcome costumed youngsters are asked to illuminate their front porch light. Parents should accompany their children and instruct them to only visit home with a front porch light lit.