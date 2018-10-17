Scott Memorial Hospital Hosts Annual Women’s Health Event Monday

Scott and Jackson County women are invited to be a part of Women’s Health Night at Scott Memorial Hospital next Monday, Oct. 22, from 6-8 p.m. This popular annual event celebrates you, your mom, your daughter, your friend and all women in your life, said spokeswoman Hope White.

Women’s Health Night features free health screenings, guest speakers, interactive displays and door prizes. Information will be available on a number of women’s health topics including sleep apnea, diabetes, nutrition, weight loss, osteoporosis, obstetrics and gynecology, cancer, stroke, heart disease and stress management. The first 150 attendees will receive a goody bag and one attendee will win a grand prize. Light refreshments will be served.

Nancy Hanna, PA, Just for Women will discuss osteoporosis prevention, diagnosis and treatments.

Health Screenings include:

•Blood Pressure

•Blood Sugar

•Body Composition Analysis

•Skin Screening offered by Norton’s

•Bone Density Screening by Norton’s

For more information about the event, please contact Hope White at 812-752-8506.