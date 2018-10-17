The Marks Of Groucho

by Curt Kovener

For those without gray hair & wrinkles, the Marx Brothers were a comedy team during black & white movie days. Later ‘Groucho’ Marx became the wise cracking punster of the (again black & white) TV show ‘You Bet Your Life’. If you are a high-tech youngster who doesn’t understand black and white TV, Google it.

Thanks to our quote-otologist, Prof. Ron Atkins, here’s some of Groucho’s observations

•Outside of a dog, a book is man’s best friend. Inside of a dog, it’s too dark to read.

•Anyone who says he can see through women is missing a lot.

•Now there’s a man with an open mind—you can feel the breeze from here.

•I find television very educational. Every time somebody turns on the set, I go in the other room and read a book.

•Those are my principles. If you don’t like them, I have others.

•I’ve had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn’t it.

•The secret to life is honesty and fair dealing—if you can fake that, you’ve got it made.

•I worked myself up from nothing to a state of extreme poverty.

•If I held you any closer I’d be on the other side of you.

•Remember men you are fighting for the lady’s honor, which is probably more than she ever did.