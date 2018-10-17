Legal Notices

LEGAL NOTICE

SCOTTSBURG MUNICIPAL ELECTRIC UTILITY

Scottsburg, Indiana

Proposed Rate Adjustment Applicable to the 3rd Quarter, 2018 and Supporting Schedules

For use with approved electric rates and usage for the period: July 2018, August 2018, and September 2018 and utility bills payable: September 2018, October 2018 and November 2018

Rate Adjustments

The Rate Adjustments shall be on the basis of a Purchase Power Cost Adjustment Tracking Factor occasioned solely by changes in the cost of purchased power and energy, in accordance with the Order of the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, approved on December 13, 1980 in Cause No. 36835-S3 as follows:

Rate Adjustments applicable to the Rate Schedules are as follows:

Residential Service—Rate R —($0.006078) per kWh

Single Phase Commercial Service —Rate C— ($0.005971) per kWh

Three Phase Commercial Service— Rate C— ($0.002709) per kWh

General Service —Rate GS— ($0.005055) per kWh

Industrial Service— Rate IS— ($0.005009) per kWh

10/17 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Circuit Court

Cause No. 72C01-1809-EU-0038

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

In the Matter of the Unsupervised Administration of the Estate of Patricia C. Johnson, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that Patricia C. Hall was on October 2, 2018, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Patricia C. Johnson, deceased, who died on March 12, 2016.

All persons having claims against said estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: October 2, 2018

in Scottsburg, Indiana.

Missy Applegate

Clerk

Scott Circuit Court

Attorney For Estate

T. Michael Carter

#14475-98

37 South First Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

812-752-1000

10/17, 10/24 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF WARRICK

IN THE WARRICK CIRCUIT COURT )

87C01-1810-AD-34

and

87C01-1810-AD-35

NOTICE OF ADOPTION

Jonathan William Roy is notified that a Verified Petition for the Adoption of a child named Keaira Renee Roy, DOB May 15, 2004, and a child named Kason Wayne Roy, DOB October 7, 2009, both born to Melissa Dawn Richmond, was filed in the office of the Clerk of Warrick Circuit Court, One County Square, #360, Boonville, IN 47601. The Verified Petition for Adoption alleges that your consent to the adoptions is not required pursuant to IC 31-19-9-8 because you have failed without justifiable cause to communicate significantly with the children for a period of one year or more when able to do so and/or you have failed without justifiable cause to provide for the care and support of your children when able to do so as required by law or judicial decree and/or you have abandoned your children in the six months immediately prior to the filing of the adoption petitions and/or you are unfit.

If Jonathan William Roy seeks to contest the adoptions of Keaira Renee Roy and Kason Wayne Roy, Jonathan William Roy must file a motion to contest the adoptions in accordance with IC 31-19-10-1 in the above-named Court not later than thirty (30) days after the date of service of this notice. If Jonathan William Roy does not file a motion to contest the adoption within thirty (30) days after service of this notice, the above-named Court will hear and determine the petition for adoption. The consent to the adoption of Keaira Renee Roy and Kason Wayne Roy by Jonathan William Roy will be irrevocably implied and Jonathan William Roy will lose the right to contest either the adoptions or the validity of Jonathan William Roy’s implied consents to the adoption.

No statement made to Jonathan William Roy relieves Jonathan William Roy of Jonathan William Roy’s obligations under this notice. This notice complies with IC 31-19-4.5-3 but does not exhaustively set forth a person’s legal obligations under the Indiana adoption statutes. A person being served with this notice should consult the Indiana adoption statutes.

Keith M. Wallace, Esq.

Attorney at Law

1 SE 9th Street, Suite 101

Evansville, IN 47708

812-483-9072

10/17, 10/24, 10/31 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Cause No. 72D01-1810-MI- 0036

In the matter of the Change of Name of Emma Noble

NOTICE OF VERIFIED PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

To: All Interested persons

Notice is herby given that the Petitions, Belinda Houchens and Ronnie Houchens, have filed their Verified Petition for Change of Name of Emma Grace Noble on October 5, 2018, in the Scott Superior Court. This Petition requests that the name of Emma Grace Noble be changed to Emma Grace Noble Houchens, The hearing on said Petition will be held in the Scott Superior Court at 10:00 a.m. on November 26, 2018. You and any other interested person may respond to the Petition by filing a written response before said hearing date or you or any other interested person may appear at said hearing and state your objections, if any, to the Petition.

If you fail to respond or file written objections, the Court may grant the relief requested in the Petition.

Dated: October 9, 2018

Marsha Owens Howser

Judge

Scott Superior Court

Attorney for Petitioner

Robert L. Houston

#7800-72

Houston, Thompson and Lewis P.C.

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Telephone: 812-752-5920

Fax: 712-752-6989

Email: rhouston@htllawyers,com

10/17, 10/24, 10/31 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JACKSON SUPERIOR COURT No. 1

STATE OF INDIANA

Cause No. 36D01-1810-PL-029

WANDA J. MELTON Plaintiff

vs

ROBERT WILCOX and VIOLA WILCOX

Defendants.

PUBLICATION

BE IT KNOWN, That on the 2nd day of October, 2018, the above named plaintiff filed in the office of the Clerk of the Superior Court No. 1 of Jackson County, in the State of Indiana, a Complaint against the above named defendants, Robert Wilcox and Viola Wilcox, and the said plaintiff having also filed in said Clerk’s Office the affidavit of a competent person, showing that the residence of the defendants, Robert Wilcox and Viola Wilcox, upon diligent inquiry, is unknown, and that said cause of action is for a civil claim and that the defendants are a necessary party thereto and whereas said plaintiff having by endorsement on said Complaint required said defendant to appear in said Court and answer or otherwise defend thereto on or before the 30th day after the last notice hereof is published and if the defendants fail to do so judgment by default may be entered against him and/or her for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

NOW, THEREFORE, by order of said Court, the said defendants, their heirs and assigns, above named are hereby notified of the filing and pendency of said Complaint against them and that unless Robert Wilcox and Viola Wilcox or someone acting on their behalf and any other person expressing an interest in the real estate as described in the Complaint, appears and answers or otherwise defends thereto at the calling of said cause within 30 days after the last notice of the action is published, judgment by default may be entered against them for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

Amanda L. Lowery,

Clerk

Jackson Superior Court No. 1

Attorney For Plaintiff

Joseph Leon Payne

#6439-72

Payne Law Office LLC

377 West Main St.

PO Box 345

Austin, IN 47102

812-794-4100

10/10, 10/17, 10/24 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT

FOR SCOTT COUNTY

STATE OF INDIANA

CASE NO. 72C01-1809-JP-0055

IN RE THE PATERNITY OF:

JADA LYNN ABBOTT

MARK E. ABBOTT, JR.,

Petitioner,

and

JENNIFER SPELLMAN,

Respondent.

SUMMONS

(FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION)

THE STATE OF INDIANA TO RESPONDENT: JENNIFER SPELLMAN

ADDRESS: Unknown

You have been sued by the person(s) named “Petitioner”, in the Court stated above.

The nature of the suit against you is an action for paternity and child custody.

You must respond within thirty (30) days after the last notice of the action is published, and if you fail to do so, judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Petition to Confirm Paternity and Establish Custody.

If you deny the demand and/or have a claim for relief against the Petitioner arising from the same transaction or occurrence, you must assert it in your written answer.

It suggested that you consult with an attorney of your choice regarding this matter.

The following manner of service of Summons is hereby designated: by Publication

Date: September 28, 2018.

Missy Applegate

Clerk,

Scott Circuit Court,

Scott County, Indiana

ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER

FIFER LAW OFFICE

Jonathan A. Leachman

220 East Main Street

P.O. Box 65

New Albany, IN 47150

(812) 949-2529

10/10, 10/17, 10/24 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Case No: 72D01-1810-MI-000035

In the Matter of the Name Change of

J.M. Holbrook

Petitioner

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

J.M. Holbrook, whose mailing address is 5508 S US Hwy 31, Scottsburg, IN 47170 in Scott County, Indiana herby gives notice that he has filed a petition in the Scott Superior Court requesting that his name be changed to Joseph McClellon Holbrook.

J.M. Holbrook

Petitioner

Dated: October 3, 2018.

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

10/10, 10,17 10/24 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Case No: 72D01-1808-MI-000031

In the Matter of the Name Change of

Louvena Campbell Sheckell

Petitioner

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Louvena Campbell Sheckell, whose mailing address is 411 N. 2nd St., Scottsburg, IN 47170 in Scott County, Indiana herby gives notice that she has filed a petition in the Scott Superior Court requesting that her name be changed to Luvennia Campbell Sheckell.

Louvena Campbell Sheckell

Petitioner

Dated: August 20, 2018.

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

10/10, 10,17 10/24 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA,

COUNTY OF JACKSON,

IN THE JACKSON CIRCUIT COURT

CAUSE NO. 36C01-1807-ES-57

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE

OF JOSEPH W. FEE, DECEASED

NOTICE TO ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS

TO: ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOSEPH W. FEE, DECEASED.

Notice is hereby given that, in the above-entitled estate, on July 26, 2018, Jackson County Bank as Administrator of the above-named decedent’s estate, filed a petition in the office of the Clerk of the Jackson Circuit Court, Jackson County, State of Indiana, for the probate of the assets of Joseph W. Fee.

All persons claiming or having any interest in such estate, or any part thereof, as an heir or devisee or through an heir or devisee of such decedent and all unknown heirs and devisees of the decedent, are required to appear in Jackson Circuit Court and make proof of their heirship or claim in said estate.

The Court will, pursuant to such hearing, enter a decree determining the heirs and devisees of the decedent and further will authorize the distribution of the decedent’s estate by said Administrator if no objections are filed.

DATED this 24th day of September, 2018.

/s/ Brandon Hunsley

Jackson County Bank, Trust Department

by: Brandon Hunsley, Trust Officer

/s/ Jeffrey J. Lorenzo

Jeffrey J. Lorenzo

Attorney for the Estate of Joseph W. Fee

218 West Second Street

Seymour, Indiana 47274

(812) 524-9000

10/3, 10/10, 10/17 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Circuit Court

Cause No. 72D01-1807-MF 0038

Rural Housing Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture

Plaintiff,

vs.

Harry Berlin and Sherry L Berlin, et al

Defendants.

NOTICE OF SUIT

The state of Indiana to the Defendants above named, and any other person who may be concerned: You are notified that you have been sued in the Court above named. The nature of the suit against you is a Complaint on Note and for Foreclosure of Mortgage on the following described real estate:

A part of lot 15 of Richie Subdivision, Section 4, township 3 North, Range 7 East, Jennings Township, Scott County, Indiana, also being part of land described in Melton DR 0302261 described as follows: Beginning at the Northwest corner of Lot 15 of Richie Subdivision, thence S 00 degrees 00` 00″E, a distance of 36.00 feet to the TRUE PLACE OF BEGINNING, thence N 90 degrees 00`00″E, a distance of 150.00 feet to a T-post, thence S 00 degrees 00`00″E, a distance of 76.00 feet to a t-post, thence N 90 degrees 00`00″W, a distance of 150.00 feet to a t-post, thence N 00 degrees 00`00″E, a distance of 76.00 feet to the TRUE PLACE OF BEGINNING. Containing 0.2617 acres.

More commonly known as: 2734 Jeffrey Street, Scottsburg, IN 47170

This Summons by Publication is specifically directed to the following named Defendants whose whereabouts are known to me:

Harry Berlin

764 Maple Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

S & L Electric

268 W. Main Street

Austin, IN 47102

The Scott County Regional Sewer District

88 W. McClain Ave.

Scottsburg, IN 47170

This Summons by Publication is also specifically directed to the following named Defendants whose whereabouts are unknown to me:

Sherry L Berlin

In addition to the above named Defendants being served by the Summons, there may be other Defendants who have an interest in this lawsuit.

If you have a claim for relief against the Plaintiff arising from the same transaction or occurrence, you must assert it your written answer.

You must answer the Complaint in writing, by you or your attorney, on or before the _____ day of _________, 2018 (the same being within thirty (30) days after the third Notice of Suit), and if you fail to do so, a judgment will be entered against you for what the Plaintiff has demanded.

WOOD & LAMPING, LLP

By: /s/ Daniel A. Cox

Daniel A. Cox

ATTEST:

Missy Applegate

Clerk of the Scott County Circuit Court

Daniel A. Cox (28426-15)

Attorney for Plaintiff

Wood & Lamping, LLP

600 Vine Street, Suite 2500

Cincinnati, OH 45202

Voice: (513) 852-6000

Email: foreclosure@woodlamping.com

10/3, 10/10, 10/17 hspaxlp