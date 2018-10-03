Fun & Fitness Now At Crothersville’s Bard Street Park

A $10,000 grant through Purdue University provided new playground equipment geared toward physical fitness and preventing obesity. The Crothersville Parks Board and volunteers recently completed the installation of the fun through fitness playground at the Bard Street Park on the east side of town.

When residents visit the Bard Street Park they will now find more than just a large field of grass and a shelterhouse. This past summer, in addition to traditional playground equipment, the Crothersville Parks Board has installed outdoor fitness equipment as well.

Earlier this year, the local Parks Board was approved for a $10,000 grant, provided by Purdue University through the Center for Disease Control, according to Parks Board President Ron Foster.

Equipment started arriving over the summer and park volunteers began its installation.

In additional to swings, monkey bars, and merry-go-round, also included at the Bard Street Park are a wave slide, a swing for special needs children, chin up bars, a rowing machine, a stepper/bike station, and a double chest press along with an informational sign with instructions on how to use the physical fitness equipment.

“The exercise equipment is geared toward those 13 years of age & older,”said Foster.

Mulch will be added around all equipment in Bard Street Park in the near future, he added.

“The Crothersville Parks Board is extremely thankful to Purdue and the CDC for allowing us to make these additions to Bard Street Park,” said Foster. “And what a great addition to our community.”

Foster expressed his thanks to community members who volunteered with the equipment installation.

“We hope that these new additions bring even more people out to use the parks in Crothersville,” he added.

The town also has Countryside Park on the west side of Crothersville.