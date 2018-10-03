Austin Fireman’s Festival Oct. 12-13

The annual Jennings Township Fire Department will be hosting the 20th annual Fireman’s Festival on Friday & Saturday, Oct. 12 & 13, at the fire station on West Main Street.

The fire department will be serving up fish sandwiches throughout the two days and there will be booths featuring handmade crafts, a baby contest, raffles, and an opportunity to meet the candidates running in the Nov. 6 election.

Booth spaces are still being accepted. Booth space is 10’x10’ costs $10 for a church, outside booths without electricity is $20 and with electricity is $30. An inside booth is $50 and food vendors (dessert only) are available for $75. For booth rental contact Johnnie White at 812-595-0609.

There will be hayrides each evening from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Adult tickets are $4 and school age children are $2. The fire department will be selling a variety of light up and glow in the dark items during the hayride.

Music from the festival staged begins at 4:30 Friday afternoon with Sigma, Scott County residents Bomar & Ritter perform from 6-7 p.m. Southern Compromise takes to the stage from 7:15-8:15 p.m. and Rusty Bladen and the Unstoppables, close out the evening’s entertainment starting at 8:30.

From noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday, candidates for political office will be meeting residents.

The Herald Family will be on stage from 1:15-2:15, the Spare Change Band performs from 2:30-3:30; the band Shiddy Half Songs will be on stage from 3:45-4:45. From 5-6 p.m. FE Project will entertain, The Fabulous Hickbillys are featured from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m., On The House performs from 7:30 to 8:30 and Alpha Dogs will close out the festival stage entertainment beginning at 8:45 p.m.