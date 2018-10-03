Legal Notices

NOTICE

SALE OF SURPLUS SCHOOL ITEMS

Scott County School District 1, Austin, Indiana will receive sealed bids for the following surplus items:

2 Zero-Turn Mowers, 2 School Buses (1991 & 1994), 1988 Truck, 2 Vans (1992 & 1993), 2000 Ford Taurus, 1941 IH Tractor, Deutz-Allis Tractor, Finish Mower, Push Mowers, Sports Equipment, Drafting Tables, Saws, and Other Miscellaneous School Equipment.

A complete list is available at SCSD1, 255 Hwy 31 South, Austin, IN 47102; phone: (812) 794-8750

All Bids Must Be Received by 2:00 PM, Oct 5, 2018. SCSD1 reserves the right to reject any and all bids

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

City of Austin

Owner: City of Austin, Mayor Dillo Bush,

Albert Amburgey, Austin Building Inspector

Project/Work: Removal of Unsafe Structure(s) in Austin

Notice is hereby given that the City of Austin will receive bids for the above mentioned project. Sealed bids are invited and may be delivered or forwarded by registered mail, addressed to the City of Austin, Clerk Treasurer’s Office, 82 W Main Street, Austin, IN 47102 until 4:00 p.m. (local time) on November 13, 2018. Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at the Board of Works meeting at 5:30pm this day. Bids received after such hour will be returned unopened.

A Bid Bond or certified check in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount bid must be submitted with each Bid. A one hundred percent (100%) Performance and Payment Bond will also be required of the successful Bidder.

The Work consists of, but is not necessarily limited to the following:

Removal of unsafe structure(s) in Austin on the following:

Approved properties:

232 E Main St

385 Wilbur Ave

109 W Cherry St

Contingent upon IHCDA approval:

147 Paulanna Ave.

212 Paulanna Ave.

695 Mann Ave.

Contract Documents for the Project/Work have been assembled into one or more bound Project Manuals which, may be examined at the following locations:

Austin City Hall

82 W Main Street

Austin, IN 47102

If you wish to receive a packet via email, please contact Victoria Dake, Administrative Resources association at 812-376-9949 or victoria@aracities.org.

This Work will be funded by the City of Austin. The participation goal for Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) for this contract is not required however all MBE/WBE business are encouraged to bid.

A pre-bid meeting will be held at 2:00 pm (Local Time) on November 1, 2018 at the Austin Council Chambers, 82 W Main Street, Austin, Indiana 47102. All prime contractors, subcontractors, small, minority or women owned enterprises and other interested parties are invited to attend. All prospective Bidders are strongly urged to attend the pre-bid conference.

For accommodations needed by persons with disabilities to attend the public bid opening meeting, please call the mayor’s office at 812-794-6646. The City of Austin reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any informalities and to accept the bid which it deems most favorable to the interest of the Owner after all bids have been examined and canvassed.

If you have any questions about the homes, please contact Albert Amburgey, 812-820-3187. Any other questions can be directed to Victoria Dake at the information listed above.

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Circuit Court

Estate Docket: 72C01-1809-EU-000037

In the Matter of the Unsupervised Administration of the Estate of Gordon Leon Julian, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that Mildred Charlene Julian was on September 13, 2018, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Gordon Leon Julian, who died on June 20, 2018.

All persons having claims against said estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: September 13, 2018.

Missy Applegate

Clerk

Attorney For Estate

T. Michael Carter

#14475-98

37 South First Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

812-752-1000

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Circuit Court

Estate Docket: 72C01-1808-EU-000036

In the Matter of the Unsupervised Administration of the Estate of Betty Jean Combs, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that Karen Mullins was, on August 21, 2018, appointed Administrator of the Estate of Betty Jean Combs, deceased, who died on August 19, 2018.

The Administrator is authorized to administer the estate without court supervision.

All persons having claims against said estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: August 21, 2018.

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

Attorney For Estate

Joseph Leon Payne

#6439-72

Payne Law Office LLC

377 west Main St., PO Box 345

Austin, IN 47102

812-794-4100

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

State of Indiana

County of Jackson

In the Jackson Circuit Court

Estate Docket: 36C01-1808-EU-00058

In the Matter of the Unsupervised Administration of the Estate of Sarah Edith Horn, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that Kristy Gruss was, on August 23, 2018, appointed Administrator of the Estate of Sarah Edith Horn, deceased, who died on July 20, 2018.

The Administrator is authorized to administer the estate without court supervision.

All persons having claims against said estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: August 23, 2018.

Amanda L. Lowery

Clerk, Jackson Circuit Court

Attorney For Estate

Joseph Leon Payne

#6439-72

Payne Law Office LLC

377 west Main St., PO Box 345

Austin, IN 47102

812-794-4100

LEGAL NOTICE

In the Jackson Superior Court II

State of Indiana

Cause No. 36-D02-1808-AD-033

In Re the Adoption of Maverick Christopher Edward Williams, minor

NOTICE OF ADOPTION

Any putative father and Christopher Edward Williams is notified that a petition for adoption of the child, named Maverick Christopher Edward Williams, born to Madge Ann Sons, in July 2012, was filed in the office of the Clerk of Court, Courthouse Jackson County, Indiana. The petition for adoption alleges that the consent to adoption of any putative father, is not required because he has abandoned or deserted the child for at least one (1) year immediately preceding the date of the filing of the petition for adoption and/or for the reason that the child have been in the custody of another for at least one (1) year when any putative father, failed without justifiable cause to communicate significantly with the child when able to do so, and/or knowingly failed to provide for the care and support of the child when able to do so as required by law and judicial decree. If any putative father seeks to contest the adoption of the child, he must file a motion to contest the adoption in accordance with IC 31-19-3-1 et seq., in the above named court not later than thirty (30) days after the date of service of this notice. If a putative father does not file a motion to contest the adoption within thirty (30) days after service of this notice (the date if the last of three (3) publications) the above named court will hear and determine the petition for adoption. The consent to adoption by any putative father will be irrevocably implied and any putative father, will lose the right to consent to the adoption or the validity of the putative father’s implied consent to the adoption. No oral statement made to any putative fther, receives that putative father of his obligations under this notice. This notice complies with IC 31-19-4.5-3 but does not exhaustively set forth a person;s legal obligations under the Indiana adoption statues. A person being served with this notice should consult the Indiana adoption statues.

Amanda Lowery

Clerk

Jackson Superior Court

Joseph Leon Payne,

6439-72

Payne Law Office LLC

PO Box 345

Austin, IN 47102

812-794-4100

Counsel for Petitioner’s

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

In the Scott Superior Court

Cause # 72D01-1808-JT-28

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHT HEARING

In the matter of the Termination of the Parent-Child Relationship:

LS —DOB8/21/2004

And

Amanda Cobb (Biological Mother)

Donald Scalf (Biological Father)

To: Amanda Cobb

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 11/8/2018 at 1:30 PM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said child.

You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said child; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said child.

You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you without further notice.

Missy Applegate,

Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-595-5529

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

In the Scott Superior Court

Cause # 72D01-1808-JT-28

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHT HEARING

In the matter of the Termination of the Parent-Child Relationship:

LS —DOB8/21/2004

And

Amanda Cobb (Biological Mother)

Donald Scalf (Biological Father)

To: Donald Scalf

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 11/8/2018 at 1:30 PM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said child.

You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said child; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said child.

You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you without further notice.

Missy Applegate,

Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-595-5529

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA,

COUNTY OF JACKSON,

IN THE JACKSON CIRCUIT COURT

CAUSE NO. 36C01-1807-ES-57

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE

OF JOSEPH W. FEE, DECEASED

NOTICE TO ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS

TO: ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOSEPH W. FEE, DECEASED.

Notice is hereby given that, in the above-entitled estate, on July 26, 2018, Jackson County Bank as Administrator of the above-named decedent’s estate, filed a petition in the office of the Clerk of the Jackson Circuit Court, Jackson County, State of Indiana, for the probate of the assets of Joseph W. Fee.

All persons claiming or having any interest in such estate, or any part thereof, as an heir or devisee or through an heir or devisee of such decedent and all unknown heirs and devisees of the decedent, are required to appear in Jackson Circuit Court and make proof of their heirship or claim in said estate.

The Court will, pursuant to such hearing, enter a decree determining the heirs and devisees of the decedent and further will authorize the distribution of the decedent’s estate by said Administrator if no objections are filed.

DATED this 24th day of September, 2018.

/s/ Brandon Hunsley

Jackson County Bank, Trust Department

by: Brandon Hunsley, Trust Officer

/s/ Jeffrey J. Lorenzo

Jeffrey J. Lorenzo

Attorney for the Estate of Joseph W. Fee

218 West Second Street

Seymour, Indiana 47274

(812) 524-9000

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Circuit Court

Cause No. 72D01-1807-MF 0038

Rural Housing Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture

Plaintiff,

vs.

Harry Berlin and Sherry L Berlin, et al

Defendants.

NOTICE OF SUIT

The state of Indiana to the Defendants above named, and any other person who may be concerned: You are notified that you have been sued in the Court above named. The nature of the suit against you is a Complaint on Note and for Foreclosure of Mortgage on the following described real estate:

A part of lot 15 of Richie Subdivision, Section 4, township 3 North, Range 7 East, Jennings Township, Scott County, Indiana, also being part of land described in Melton DR 0302261 described as follows: Beginning at the Northwest corner of Lot 15 of Richie Subdivision, thence S 00 degrees 00` 00″E, a distance of 36.00 feet to the TRUE PLACE OF BEGINNING, thence N 90 degrees 00`00″E, a distance of 150.00 feet to a T-post, thence S 00 degrees 00`00″E, a distance of 76.00 feet to a t-post, thence N 90 degrees 00`00″W, a distance of 150.00 feet to a t-post, thence N 00 degrees 00`00″E, a distance of 76.00 feet to the TRUE PLACE OF BEGINNING. Containing 0.2617 acres.

More commonly known as: 2734 Jeffrey Street, Scottsburg, IN 47170

This Summons by Publication is specifically directed to the following named Defendants whose whereabouts are known to me:

Harry Berlin

764 Maple Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

S & L Electric

268 W. Main Street

Austin, IN 47102

The Scott County Regional Sewer District

88 W. McClain Ave.

Scottsburg, IN 47170

This Summons by Publication is also specifically directed to the following named Defendants whose whereabouts are unknown to me:

Sherry L Berlin

In addition to the above named Defendants being served by the Summons, there may be other Defendants who have an interest in this lawsuit.

If you have a claim for relief against the Plaintiff arising from the same transaction or occurrence, you must assert it your written answer.

You must answer the Complaint in writing, by you or your attorney, on or before the _____ day of _________, 2018 (the same being within thirty (30) days after the third Notice of Suit), and if you fail to do so, a judgment will be entered against you for what the Plaintiff has demanded.

WOOD & LAMPING, LLP

By: /s/ Daniel A. Cox

Daniel A. Cox

ATTEST:

Missy Applegate

Clerk of the Scott County Circuit Court

Daniel A. Cox (28426-15)

Attorney for Plaintiff

Wood & Lamping, LLP

600 Vine Street, Suite 2500

Cincinnati, OH 45202

Voice: (513) 852-6000

Email: foreclosure@woodlamping.com

LEGAL NOTICE

72-18-0047-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-18-0047-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $70,792.39

Cause Number: 72D01-1805-MF-000030

Plaintiff: DITECH FINANCIAL LLC

Defendant: MARY A. JARAMILLO

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

A part of the Southwest fourth of the Northwest Quarter of Section 36, Township 4 North, Range 6 East; described as follows: Commencing at the Southwest corner of the Northwest Quarter of Section 36, Township 4 North of Range 6 East and running thence East with the Quarter Section line 341 feet to a steel spike and the True Point of beginning of this description; thence North 146 feet to a steel pipe; thence East 70 feet to a steel pipe; thence South 146 feet to a steel spike in the South line of said Northwest Quarter; thence West with the Quarter Section 70 feet to the True Point of Beginning, containing 2/10 of an acre, more or less.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Kenneth Hughbanks

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Jennings

Parcel No.: 72-03-36-230-013.000-003

520 ENGLISH AVE, AUSTIN IN 47102

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Alan W. McEwan, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 24051-49

Doyle & Foutty, P.C., Attorney Law Firm

317-264-5000

LEGAL NOTICE

72-18-0048-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-18-0048-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $83,173.07

Cause Number: 72D01-1802-MF-000005

Plaintiff: JACKSON COUNTY BANK

Defendant: WHITNEY LANE MILLER and CITY OF SCOTTSBURG

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

An unplatted tract of land lying within the corporate limits of the town of Austin, Scott County, Indiana, and being a part of the northeast fourth of the southeast quarter of section 35, township 4 north, range 6 east, described as follows: Commencing at the northeast corner of the northeast fourth of the southeast quarter of said Section 35 and running thence west with the quarter section line 608 feet to a railroad spike near the center of English Avenue and The True Point of Beginning of this description, thence south 161 feet to a steel post, thence west 84.5 feet to a steel post, thence north 161 feet to a railroad spike in the quarter section line, thence east with the quarter section line 84.5 feet to the true point of beginning, containing 3/10 of an acre, more or less. Subject to all legal highways and easements of record. (Tract A)

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Kenneth Hughbanks

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Jennings

Parcel No.: 72-03-35-410-022.000-003

749 ENGLISH AVE, AUSTIN IN 47102

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Alan W. McEwan, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 24051-49

Doyle & Foutty, P.C., Attorney Law Firm

317-264-5000

