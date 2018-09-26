Ed Hall’s Crothersville garden produced some large sweet potatoes this summer, many reaching the 4-pound mark.
“I wish I could tell you what I did but I just tilled up the ground, stuck them in the dirt and look what I got,” said the retired postal worker and US Navy veteran.
“Usually when they grow this big they get woody but these baked up just fine and made for a fine meal,” he said.
Hall-aciously Huge Sweet Potatoes
Ed Hall’s Crothersville garden produced some large sweet potatoes this summer, many reaching the 4-pound mark.