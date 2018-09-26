Senior Citizens Serving Breakfast Saturday

The Crothersville Senior Citizens will be serving up the best breakfast in Jackson County this Saturday, Sept. 29, during the annual fall fundraiser.

Serving will be from 1-11 a.m. at the Senior Center, 114 E. Main St., Crothersville.

On the menu will be biscuits, gravy, eggs, biscuits, sausage, fried potatoes, fresh fruit, coffee cake, orange juice, coffee, and milk.

Adult meals are $6, children 3-12 are $3 and under 3 is free. Carry out meals will be available. Proceeds will help fund activities at the local senior center.