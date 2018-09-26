Legal Notices

LEGAL NOTICE

PUBLIC TEST

Notice is hereby given that the Scott County Election Board will conduct a public test of the electronic voting systems to be used in the upcoming general election on November 6, 2018.

This test will be conducted at the Scott County Courthouse on Wednesday, October 3rd at 11:00 a.m. in the Emergency Management Room, Suite G-24.

/S/ Missy Applegate

Missy Applegate, Secretary

Scott County Election Board

9/26 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS

Notice is hereby given the taxpayers of Scott County, Indiana that the County Council of Scott County, in the Commissioners Room, Suite 128, 1 E. McClain Ave, Scottsburg, IN at 8:30 am on the 9th day of October, 2018, will consider the following additional

Fund Name:

Cumulative Bridge-Other Services $158,000

Emergency Planning-Other Services $3,500

Special Jail LIT-Other Services $1,000

IU Health Physicians-Other Services $18,000

Taxpayers appearing at the meeting shall have a right to be heard. The additional appropriations as finally made will be referred to the Department of Local Government Finance (DLGF). The DLGF will make a written determination as to the sufficiency of funds to support the appropriations made within fifteen (15) days of receipt of a Certified Copy of the action taken.

Dated: September 26th, 2018

Tammy Stout Johnson

Scott County Auditor

9/26 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS

OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS

Notice is hereby given to the taxpayers of Jackson County, Indiana, that the proper legal officer of Jackson County at their regular meeting place at Jackson County Courthouse Annex, at 6:00 p.m. on the 15th day of October, 2018, will consider the following appropriations in excess of the budget for the current year.

County General Fund

Other Services

And charges 25,000

Total Rainy Day Fund 25,000

County Highway Fund

Other Services

And Charges 18,000

Total County Highway Fund 18,000

Taxpayers appearing at the meeting shall have a right to be heard. The additional appropriations as finally made will be referred to the Department of local Government Finance (DLGF). The DLGF will make a written determination as to the sufficiency of funds to support the appropriations made within fifteen (15) days of receipt of a Certified Copy of the action taken.

Dated: Sept. 26, 2018

Kathy S. Hohenstreiter

Fiscal Officer

9/26 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

These are the Court Claims that were approved by Jackson County Commissioners for the month of July 2018.

Circuit Court,

Bedford Office Supply Inc, $108.88; Christie Guthrie, $683.00; Comcast, $240.90; Denise Connell, $25.00; Offices Gutierrez, $168.00; Pete Walker, $75.00; Phillips & Co, $100.00; Quill Corp, $291.36; Sanders Technology Group, $101.92

Superior Court I

Bedford Office Supply Inc, $464.99; Indiana Judges Assoc, $200.00; Phillips & Co, $506.00

Superior Court II

Bedford Office Supplies, $14.39; South Central IN Interpreting, $998.40; Maria Hendrix, $50.00

Kathy S. Hohenstreiter

Jackson County Auditor

9/26 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

These are the Court Claims that were approved by Jackson County Commissioners for the month of August 2018.

Circuit Court

Bedford Office Supply, $38.23; Blondie’s Pizzeria, $228.62; Christie Guthrie, $3239.00; Comcast, $481.80; Don Olive PSYD, HSPP, $1100.00; Offices Gutierrez, $572.00; Pete Walker, $25.00; Quill Corp, $49.00; Sanders Technology Group, $80.25

Superior Court I

Bedford Office Supply Inc, $120.85; Kovener’s Lock & Key Repair, $5.00; Visa, $30.75

Superior Court II

Bedford Office Supplies, $355.54; Farrow and Thompson, $25.00; IN Supreme Ct, $180.00; Smith Law Services, $2600.00; South Central IN Interpreting, $370.40; Maria Hendrix, $50.00

Kathy S. Hohenstreiter

Jackson County Auditor

9/26 hspaxlp

NOTICE

SALE OF SURPLUS SCHOOL ITEMS

Scott County School District 1, Austin, Indiana will receive sealed bids for the following surplus items:

2 Zero-Turn Mowers, 2 School Buses (1991 & 1994), 1988 Truck, 2 Vans (1992 & 1993), 2000 Ford Taurus, 1941 IH Tractor, Deutz-Allis Tractor, Finish Mower, Push Mowers, Sports Equipment, Drafting Tables, Saws, and Other Miscellaneous School Equipment.

A complete list is available at SCSD1, 255 Hwy 31 South, Austin, IN 47102; phone: (812) 794-8750

All Bids Must Be Received by 2:00 PM, Oct 5, 2018. SCSD1 reserves the right to reject any and all bids

9/26, 10/3 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

State of Indiana County of Scott

In the Scott Circuit Court

Estate Docket: 72C01-1808-EU-000032

In the Matter of the Unsupervised Administration of the Estate of Myrtle Faye Smith, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that Jan McWhirter was on August 14, 2018, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Myrtle Faye Smith, deceased, who died on June 20, 2018.

All persons having claims against said estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred. Dated at Scottsburg, Indiana, this August 14, 2018.

Missy Applegate

Clerk

Attorney For Estate

Robert Epstein

Epstein, Cohen, Seif & Porter

50 Meridian Street Suite 505

Indianapolis, IN 46204

Phone: 317-639-1326

9/19, 9/26 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Circuit Court

Estate Docket: 72C01-1809-EU-000037

In the Matter of the Unsupervised Administration of the Estate of Gordon Leon Julian, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that Mildred Charlene Julian was on September 13, 2018, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Gordon Leon Julian, who died on June 20, 2018.

All persons having claims against said estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: September 13, 2018.

Missy Applegate

Clerk

Attorney For Estate

T. Michael Carter

#14475-98

37 South First Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

812-752-1000

9/26, 10/3 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Circuit Court

Estate Docket: 72C01-1808-EU-000036

In the Matter of the Unsupervised Administration of the Estate of Betty Jean Combs, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that Karen Mullins was, on August 21, 2018, appointed Administrator of the Estate of Betty Jean Combs, deceased, who died on August 19, 2018.

The Administrator is authorized to administer the estate without court supervision.

All persons having claims against said estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: August 21, 2018.

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

Attorney For Estate

Joseph Leon Payne

#6439-72

Payne Law Office LLC

377 west Main St., PO Box 345

Austin, IN 47102

812-794-4100

9/26, 10/3 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

State of Indiana

County of Jackson

In the Jackson Circuit Court

Estate Docket: 36C01-1808-EU-00058

In the Matter of the Unsupervised Administration of the Estate of Sarah Edith Horn, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that Kristy Gruss was, on August 23, 2018, appointed Administrator of the Estate of Sarah Edith Horn, deceased, who died on July 20, 2018.

The Administrator is authorized to administer the estate without court supervision.

All persons having claims against said estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: August 23, 2018.

Amanda L. Lowery

Clerk, Jackson Circuit Court

Attorney For Estate

Joseph Leon Payne

#6439-72

Payne Law Office LLC

377 west Main St., PO Box 345

Austin, IN 47102

812-794-4100

9/26, 10/3 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

In the Jackson Superior Court II

State of Indiana

Cause No. 36-D02-1808-AD-033

In Re the Adoption of Maverick Christopher Edward Williams, minor

NOTICE OF ADOPTION

Any putative father and Christopher Edward Williams is notified that a petition for adoption of the child, named Maverick Christopher Edward Williams, born to Madge Ann Sons, in July 2012, was filed in the office of the Clerk of Court, Courthouse Jackson County, Indiana. The petition for adoption alleges that the consent to adoption of any putative father, is not required because he has abandoned or deserted the child for at least one (1) year immediately preceding the date of the filing of the petition for adoption and/or for the reason that the child have been in the custody of another for at least one (1) year when any putative father, failed without justifiable cause to communicate significantly with the child when able to do so, and/or knowingly failed to provide for the care and support of the child when able to do so as required by law and judicial decree. If any putative father seeks to contest the adoption of the child, he must file a motion to contest the adoption in accordance with IC 31-19-3-1 et seq., in the above named court not later than thirty (30) days after the date of service of this notice. If a putative father does not file a motion to contest the adoption within thirty (30) days after service of this notice (the date if the last of three (3) publications) the above named court will hear and determine the petition for adoption. The consent to adoption by any putative father will be irrevocably implied and any putative father, will lose the right to consent to the adoption or the validity of the putative father’s implied consent to the adoption. No oral statement made to any putative fther, receives that putative father of his obligations under this notice. This notice complies with IC 31-19-4.5-3 but does not exhaustively set forth a person;s legal obligations under the Indiana adoption statues. A person being served with this notice should consult the Indiana adoption statues.

Amanda Lowery

Clerk

Jackson Superior Court

Joseph Leon Payne,

6439-72

Payne Law Office LLC

PO Box 345

Austin, IN 47102

812-794-4100

Counsel for Petitioner’s

9/26, 10/3, 10/10

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

In the Scott Superior Court

Cause # 72D01-1808-JT-28

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHT HEARING

In the matter of the Termination of the Parent-Child Relationship:

LS —DOB8/21/2004

And

Amanda Cobb (Biological Mother)

Donald Scalf (Biological Father)

To: Amanda Cobb

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 11/8/2018 at 1:30 PM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said child.

You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said child; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said child.

You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you without further notice.

Missy Applegate,

Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-595-5529

9/ 10, 9/26, 10/1

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

In the Scott Superior Court

Cause # 72D01-1808-JT-28

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHT HEARING

In the matter of the Termination of the Parent-Child Relationship:

LS —DOB8/21/2004

And

Amanda Cobb (Biological Mother)

Donald Scalf (Biological Father)

To: Donald Scalf

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 11/8/2018 at 1:30 PM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said child.

You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said child; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said child.

You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you without further notice.

Missy Applegate,

Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-595-5529

9/ 10, 9/26, 10/1

LEGAL NOTICE

72-18-0046-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-18-0046-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $30,585.04

Cause Number: 72D01-1703-MF-000016

Plaintiff: BAIRD HOMES, INC., D/B/A HOMEOWNERS FUNDING

Defendant: TONNIE A. CARTER and TRACY L. CARTER, INDIANA HOUSING AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY AND STATE OF INDIANA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

A part of the northwest quarter of section 26, township 3 north, range 8 east, described as follows: Commencing at the southwest corner of the northwest quarter of said section 26 and running thence north with the section line 495 feet to a railroad spike, thence north 61 degrees east 427 feet to a railroad spike near the center of a County Highway and THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THIS DESCRIPTION, thence north 58 degrees east 312 feet to a railroad spike near the center of the County Road, thence north 31 degrees and 20 minutes west 148 feet to a steel post, thence south 80 degrees and 35 minutes west 283 feet to a steel post, thence south 20 degrees and 30 minutes east 262 feet to the true point of beginning, containing 1.3 acres, more or less, subject to all legal highways. Subject to any and all easements and/or restrictions of public record that may apply to the above described real estate.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Kenneth Hughbanks

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Lexington

Parcel No.: 72-06-26-200-007.000-005

9133 EAST HORNER ROAD, LEXINGTON IN 47138

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Daniel L. Brown, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 3523-49

Daniel L. Brown Law Office, P.C., Attorney Law Firm

812-883-3200

9/26, 10/3, 10/10 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

72-18-0047-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-18-0047-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $70,792.39

Cause Number: 72D01-1805-MF-000030

Plaintiff: DITECH FINANCIAL LLC

Defendant: MARY A. JARAMILLO

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

A part of the Southwest fourth of the Northwest Quarter of Section 36, Township 4 North, Range 6 East; described as follows: Commencing at the Southwest corner of the Northwest Quarter of Section 36, Township 4 North of Range 6 East and running thence East with the Quarter Section line 341 feet to a steel spike and the True Point of beginning of this description; thence North 146 feet to a steel pipe; thence East 70 feet to a steel pipe; thence South 146 feet to a steel spike in the South line of said Northwest Quarter; thence West with the Quarter Section 70 feet to the True Point of Beginning, containing 2/10 of an acre, more or less.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Kenneth Hughbanks

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Jennings

Parcel No.: 72-03-36-230-013.000-003

520 ENGLISH AVE, AUSTIN IN 47102

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Alan W. McEwan, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 24051-49

Doyle & Foutty, P.C., Attorney Law Firm

317-264-5000

9/26, 10/3, 10/10 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

72-18-0048-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-18-0048-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $83,173.07

Cause Number: 72D01-1802-MF-000005

Plaintiff: JACKSON COUNTY BANK

Defendant: WHITNEY LANE MILLER and CITY OF SCOTTSBURG

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

An unplatted tract of land lying within the corporate limits of the town of Austin, Scott County, Indiana, and being a part of the northeast fourth of the southeast quarter of section 35, township 4 north, range 6 east, described as follows: Commencing at the northeast corner of the northeast fourth of the southeast quarter of said Section 35 and running thence west with the quarter section line 608 feet to a railroad spike near the center of English Avenue and The True Point of Beginning of this description, thence south 161 feet to a steel post, thence west 84.5 feet to a steel post, thence north 161 feet to a railroad spike in the quarter section line, thence east with the quarter section line 84.5 feet to the true point of beginning, containing 3/10 of an acre, more or less. Subject to all legal highways and easements of record. (Tract A)

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Kenneth Hughbanks

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Jennings

Parcel No.: 72-03-35-410-022.000-003

749 ENGLISH AVE, AUSTIN IN 47102

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Alan W. McEwan, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 24051-49

Doyle & Foutty, P.C., Attorney Law Firm

317-264-5000

9/26, 10/3, 10/10 hspaxlp