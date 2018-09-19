Hamacher Hall Offers ‘An Evening In Italy’ This Friday

Hamacher Hall will be the site of ‘An Evening in Italy’, featuring an Italian theme in dinner and entertainment, this Friday, Sept. 21, at 6 p. m. Cost is $15 per person.

The menu includes spaghetti with meat sauce, breadsticks, tossed salad, dessert and drinks.

Hamacher Hall is the former historic Presbyterian Church, located on Howard Street. The event is a fund raiser for the Crothersville Historical and Cultural Arts Association, with funds being used for maintaining and improving the facilities at Hamacher Hall and the Annex building.

Reservations can be made by calling Linda Seals at 812-521-3695.