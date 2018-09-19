Property Tax Scam

Jackson County Treasurer Roger Hurt issued a warning to residents about a phone scam involving property tax refunds.

Hurt said his office received several complaints regarding calls where residents have been asked to provide bank account information so they could receive a refund.

“We do not do that,” he said. “If anyone calls you and says they’re representing the Jackson County treasurer’s office, auditor’s office or assessor’s office asking for any banking information, it is definitely not from us.”

All communication about property taxes is done by mail, Hurt said. He said he called the law enforcement, who are aware of the matter.

“If you receive a call from someone claiming to be a courthouse official wanting your bank account, do not give it out, an immediately hang up,” advised Hurt. Then call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 812-358-2141.