Methodist Church Observes 150 Years

Crothersville United Methodist Church, a landmark for the center of Crothersville, is observing its 150th anniversary this year.

The Crothersville Methodist Church was organized in September of 1868. The first pastor was Rev. E. T. Shepherd. The Rev. Brynen Chitwood is the church’s current pastor.

Before the present building was built meetings were held in a school building that stood on a lot on the corner of Howard and Armstrong Streets.

A special service and dinner was quietly held this past Sunday.