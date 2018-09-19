Classifieds

LAND FOR SALE–SCOTT COUNTY: 85 acres, water, electric, septic, all wooded, creek, abundant wildlife, Great Location. $189,000. JEFFERSON COUNTY: 101 acres, all wooded, Classified Forest, creek, trails, $279,000. Call 812-593-2948 for a tour. 9/26pd

MOBILITY ISSUES?? We have walkers, wheelchairs & canes to lend. Contact Crothersville Senior Citizens at 793-2523.tfn

BANKRUPTCY Payment plans available. 812-522-0628, Mark Risser, Attorney at Law. We are a debt relief agency. We help people file for bankruptcy relief under the bankruptcy code. tfn

911 SIGNS Make sure police, ambulance & fire department can find you. $15 includes bracket. Proceeds go to Crothersville-Vernon Township Volunteer Fire Department. For more information or to order call 793-3473 & leave message

36 YEARS EXPERIENCED CARE. Professional grooming & boarding. WALKER’S KENNELS. Original location at 12086 East Base Road, Seymour, 523-3666.

NO ONE DESERVES to be hurt! Domestic violence and sexual assault hurt women, children and families. We can offer support, advocacy and safe shelter. All services confidential and at no cost to you. Call 24-hours toll-free: 1-888-883-1959.

ARE YOU EXPIRED? Check your mailing label to see when your subscription to the Crothersville Times should be re-newed. Send your check for $25 for one year; $45 for two in Jackson & Scott Counties; $45 per year elsewhere to PO Box 141, Crothersville, IN 47229.

BOONE COUNTY TREASURE HUNT an Extravaganza of Early Advertising, toys, Petroliana and Antiques. Shop September 22 & 23 at the 4-H Fairgrounds, Lebanon, Indiana www.boonecountytreasurehunt.com

FREON R12 WANTED: CERTIFIED BUYER will PAY CA$H for R12 cylinders or cases of cans. (312) 291-9169; www.refrigerantfinders.com

AIRLINE CAREERS start here – Get FAA approved Aviation Tech training. Job placement assistance – Delta, Southwest, Boeing and many others hire AIM grads. CALL AIM. 888-242-3197

FINANCIAL: Attention all HOMEOWNERS in jeopardy of foreclosure. We can help stop your Foreclosure, help with Loan Modifications. The Foreclosure Defense helpline can help save your home. Call is absolutely free 1-855-494-6266

BATHROOM RENOVATIONS. EASY, ONE DAY updates! We specialize in safe bathing. Grab bars, no slip flooring & seated showers. Call for a free in-home consultation: 855-898-3106

DISH TV $59.99 For 190 Channels. $14.95 High Speed Internet. Free Installation, Smart HD DVR Included, Free Voice Remote. Some restrictions apply. Call 1-855-551-9764

DIRECTV SELECT PACKAGE! Over 150 Channels! ONLY $35/month (for 12 mos.) Order Now! Get a $100 AT&T Visa Rewards Gift Card (some restrictions apply) 1-888-885-8931

Spectrum Triple Play! TV, Internet & Voice for $29.99 ea. 60 MB per second speed. No contract or commitment. More Channels. Faster Internet. Unlimited Voice. Call 1-855-663-7513

HughesNet Satellite Internet – 25mbps for just $49.99/mo! Get More Data FREE Off-Peak Data. No phone line required! FAST download speeds. WiFi built in! FREE Standard Installation! Call 1-844-257-4934

HEALTH/MEDICAL: With Medicare, shopping around is key. Compare FREE Quotes from A-Rated Carriers to Save on a Medigap Plan Today! Get Covered and Save!! Call 1-855-668-9860

Lung Cancer? And Age 60+? You And Your Family May Be Entitled To Significant Cash Award. Call for Information. No Risk. No Money Out Of Pocket. 1-844-327-2798

DRIVERS: New Starting Base Pay – .50 cpm w/ option to make .60 cpm for Class A CDL Flatbed Drivers, Excellent Benefits, Home Weekends, Call 800-648-9915 or www.boydandsons.com

INSURANCE: Compare Medicare Supplement Plans and Save! Explore Top Medicare Supplement Insurance Plans For Free! Get covered and Save! Call 877-846-2609.

Sleep Apnea Patients – If you have Medicare coverage, call Verus Healthcare to qualify for CPAP supplies for little or no cost in minutes. Home Delivery, Healthy Sleep Guide and More – FREE! Our customer care agents await your call. 1-866-646-4571.

OXYGEN – Anytime. Anywhere. No tanks to refill. No deliveries. The All-New Inogen One G4 is only 2.8 pounds! FAA approved! FREE info kit: 866-770-6849

Have an idea for an invention/new product? We help everyday inventors try to patent and submit their ideas to companies! Call InventHelp, FREE INFORMATION 1-855-548-5956

DONATE YOUR CAR TO CHARITY! FAST FREE PICKUP-24 HR RESPONSE! Help Children in Need, Support Breast Cancer Education/Prevention or Veterans. Tax Deduction 844-820-9099

SAVE YOUR HOME! Are you behind paying your MORTGAGE? Denied a Loan Modification? Is the bank threatening foreclosure? CALL Homeowner’s Relief Line now for Help 866-587-1571

Unable to work due to injury or illness? Call Bill Gordon & Assoc., Social Security Disability Attorneys! FREE Evaluation. Local Attorneys Nationwide 1-855-398-5075 [Mail: 2420 N St NW, Washington DC. Office: Broward Co. FL (TX/NM Bar.)]

GUN SHOW! Muncie, IN – September 22 & 23, Delaware County Fairgrounds, 1210 N. Wheeling Ave., Sat. 9-5, Sun. 9-3 For information call 765-993-8942 Buy! Sell! Trade!