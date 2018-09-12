Parole Visit Puts Two Behind Bars In Scott County

Last Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 5, Indiana State Police Troopers and agents from the Indiana State Parole Commission, performed a routine visit at a residence at 251 South Lake Road North, Lot #32, in Scottsburg. A parolee of the Indiana Department of Corrections was living at the residence.

During the visit authorities charged Timothy Ebertshauser, 27, of Scottsburg, with possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a syringe.

The resident of the mobile home, Robert Campbell, 42, of Scottsburg was arrested on a parole violation after officers located drug paraphernalia at his residence. In Scott Circuit Court he faces charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both men were incarcerated at the Scott County Jail.