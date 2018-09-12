50 Magazines Now Available Online With Library’s OverDrive

The Jackson County Public Library has announced that 50 magazine titles are now available on the eIndiana Digital Consortium through OverDrive. Magazines are available for simultaneous use, which means an unlimited number of people have no wait to use them. They check out for three weeks and do not count towards the 10 item limit.

Magazines are back on OverDrive after about an 18 month absence and may not be the same titles that were available for two years. Anyone with a JCPL Evergreen Indiana library card can access OverDrive at www.myjclibrary.org/overdrive

Magazine available are: American Girl Magazine, Arts and Crafts Homes, Backpacker, Backyard, Bloomberg Businessweek, Car and Driver, Cardmaking & Papercraft, Clean Eating, Cosmopolitan – US edition, Country Living, Country Woman, Crochet World, Discovery Girls, Dogs Life, ELLE, ESPN The Magazine, Field & Stream, Food Network Magazine, Gardens Illustrated, Good Organic Gardening, Guideposts, HGTV Magazine, History Revealed, Hot Rod, House Beautiful, Ideal Home & Garden, Lonely Planet Traveller, Motor Trend, Muscle & Fitness, National Enquirer, Newsweek, O, The Oprah Magazine, OK!, PCWorld, Pets, Popular Mechanics, Popular Science, Quilter’s World, Quilters Companion, Reader’s Digest, REDBOOK, Reminisce, Seventeen, Shutterbug, Simple & Delicious, Simply Knitting, Star, Taste of Home, Town & Country, and Woman’s Day.