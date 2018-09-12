Jackson County Health Dept. Food Inspections

Inspections Conducted In July & August

Critical violations are defined as a provision of the Retail Food Establishment Sanitation Requirements, Title 410 IAC 7-24 that, if in noncompliance, is more likely than other violations to significantly contribute to food contamination, illness, or environmental health hazard. Example: Hot food not being held at 135˚F. or warmer; cold food not at 41 degrees or below; or food contact surfaces contaminated.

Non-Critical violations are provisions of the Retail Food Establishment Sanitation Requirements, Title 410 IAC 7-24 that, if in noncompliance, is not likely to significantly contribute to food contamination, illness, or environmental health hazards but are issues of concern. Examples: No hair restraints; or mop being left in a mop bucket rather than being allowed to air dry.

Repeat violations are issued when a follow-up inspection finds that a previous issue has not been corrected and the establishment continues to be noncompliant and present a hazard.

Kathy’s Korner 1101 W. Commerce St, Brownstown

Pre-operational inspection – approved to open ice cream shop

McDonald’s 427 Stevens Way, Seymour

Change of ownership – corporate owned to private

McDonald’s 913 E. Tipton St, Seymour

Change of ownership – corporate owned to private

Citgo 829 N. Ewing St, Seymour

7 Critical (food prep employee not washing hands after operating cash register and returning to food prep, over-abundance of flying insects in food prep area, soiled knife left on food prep counter, unlabeled container of cinnamon butter in walk-in cooler, no approved sanitizer being used in facility, potentially hazardous food product in walk-in cooler not held below 41°F, food prep employee unable to demonstrate knowledge of food safety practices)

7 Noncritical (No paper towels available at hand sink, Canadian bacon being improperly thawed on warewashing sink, uncovered breadsticks and crescent rolls in walk-in cooler, wet cleaning cloth on counter not being stored in sanitizer, syrup and residue building up on floor in bag-n-box closet, no cold water available at warewashing sink, warewashing / dry storage area cluttered and unorganized)

Fast Stop 1300 W. Commerce St, Brownstown

No violations

Circle K 107 W. Commerce St, Brownstown

1 Critical (distressed merchandise and other items stacked in warewashing sink – utensils unable to be cleaned)

2 Noncritical (dried paint in bottom of warewashing sink, mop left in bucket of dirty mop water)

Linzy B’s Bakery 1002 E. Tipton St, Seymour

1 Critical (no certified food handler on staff)

Town Market Foodies 201 E. Main St, Crothersville

No violations

VFW Post 1083 103 W. Main St, Crothersville

1 Critical (no certified food handler on staff)

The Lunch Box 114 Marshall Dr, Crothersville

Follow-up inspection

2 Noncritical 2 Repeat (ceiling material sagging above vent hood causing large hole – repeat, hand sink drain stopped up / not drain in food prep area – repeat)

LLB Food Mart (Marathon) 417 S. Armstrong St, Crothersville

Follow-up inspection

2 Critical 2 Repeat (no certified food handler on staff – repeat – food production of pizza / burgers / and other prepare item in facility suspended / closed / not allowed until a CFH is employed at the facility, prep cooler not holding product below 41°F – repeat)

Tiemeyer’s Farm Market 3147 S. Co Rd 300 W, Vallonia

4 Critical 2 Repeat (deli cooler not holding food products below 41°F – repeat, dried dairy protein on blade of shake mixer – repeat, dried food residue on blade of deli slicer, no certified food handler on staff)

Denny’s Grocery 4727 W. St Rd 58, Freetown

1 Critical 1 Repeat (medications still stored on shelf above slicer / food prep table behind deli)

2 Noncritical 1 Repeat (area of sales floor next to office accumulating boxes and containers not necessary for daily operation – potential rodent and insect harborage area – repeat, wall behind new deli counter becoming deteriorated and no longer smooth, easily cleanable, non-absorbent)

Trader Bakers 1990 E. Tipton St, Seymour

Booth 227 – No violations

Booth 402 – No violations

Big Lots 2000 E. Tipton St, Seymour

No violations

Dollar General Store 1236 E. Tipton St, Seymour

No violations

CVS Pharmacy 415 S. Main St, Brownstown

1 Noncritical (gap between rear service entrance doors)

Dollar General Store 1301 Woodside Dr, Brownstown

No violations

Dairy Queen 115 W. Commerce St, Brownstown

7 Noncritical (can opener producing metal shavings, food debris building-up on shake mixers, debris collecting on floor “edges and corners”, top of equipment in ice cream area needs more frequent cleaning, plastic spoons not stored inverted in ice cream area, back employee entrance door left open, wall deteriorated / sagging behind warewashing sink)

Long John Silver’s 2001 E. Tipton St, Seymour

2 Noncritical (“in-use” utensils not stored in running water, faucet of mop sink spraying water on floor)

Dominos 1104 E. Tipton St, Seymour

No violations

Kovener’s Korner 712 W. 2nd St, Seymour

No violations

Kentucky Fried Chicken 1127 E. Tipton St, Seymour

1 Critical (witnessed employee enter facility / clock in / and begin filling food orders without washing hands)

4 Noncritical (food debris building-up in “corners and edges” of floor, dust and debris from ceiling vent and breading collecting on wall above chicken prep line, oil / grease / food debris collecting / building-up under / around equipment in fry area, food residue / grease not cleaned from equipment as necessary)

Taco Bell 1509 E. Tipton St, Seymour

1 Critical (under counter cooler not holding cheese and sauces below 41°F)

2 Noncritical (mineral deposits and syrup debris build-up on ice dispensing portion of fountain drink machine by drive-thru, counter between ice tea and fountain drink machine in customer self-service area need more frequent cleaning)

Larrison’s Diner 200 S. Chestnut St, Seymour

No violations

SEP Café (Cummins) 800 E. 3rd St, Seymour

No violations

Citgo 829 N. Ewing St, Seymour

Follow-up inspection

1 Critical (no certified food handler on staff)

6 Noncritical 3 Repeat (no paper towels available at hand sink in food prep area – repeat, no paper towels available at hand sink in restroom, mop left in bucket of water in mop sink, walk-in cooler cluttered and unorganized – repeat, no cold water available at warewashing sink – repeat)

Rails, Craft Brew & Eatery 114 St. Louis Ave, Seymour

2 Critical (mac & cheese containers in walk-in held past 7 days allowed as per date marking, caulking gun and stainless cleaner stored over ice on bin of ice maker)

7 Noncritical (witnessed 3 food prep employees on line not wearing hair restraints, mold forming on / in bin of ice maker, wet cleaning cloth left on prep table, rear employee entrance door propped open with cardboard box, no paper towels available at hand sink in bar area, floor sink drain backing up under dish machine, soil build-up on exterior of microwave and shelf in food prep area)

Community Diner 201 E. 3rd St, Seymour (First United Methodist Church)

No violations

SEP Café (Cummins) 800 E. 3rd St, Seymour

Approved to re-open grill area after equipment fire

McDonalds 427 Stevens Way, Seymour

1 Critical (witnessed employee entered service area after exiting restroom and began filling orders without washing hands)

8 Noncritical 1 Repeat (hot water not immediately available at back hand sink – 2nd time repeat, hot water not immediately available at front line hand sink, mold forming on surfaces surrounding the coffee creamer dispensing nozzle, orange juice dispenser needs more frequent and thorough cleaning, customer self-service fountain counter not cleaned frequent enough, mineral deposits and algae forming on / around ice makers on top of fountain drink machines in customer self-service area, mold forming on surfaces surrounding fountain nozzles, water and debris collecting under counter / in cabinets of fountain drink area)

Kentucky Fried Chicken 1127 E. Tipton St, Seymour

Follow-up Inspection

4 Noncritical 4 Repeat (food debris building-up in “corners and edges” of floor – repeat, dust and debris from ceiling vent and breading collecting on wall above chicken prep line – repeat, oil / grease / food debris collecting / building-up under / around equipment in fry area – repeat, food residue / grease not cleaned from equipment as necessary – repeat)

Papa John’s Pizza 600 E. Tipton St, Seymour

1 Noncritical (witnessed employee preparing pizza wearing 2 rings with stones where bare hand contact is allowed

Circle K 416 Stevens Way, Seymour

3 Critical (witnessed food employee change tasks from gathering trash to cleaning food contact surfaces without washing hands, hand sinks blocked ad inaccessible at time of inspection, over abundance of flying insects in food prep and service area)

2 Noncritical (wet cleaning cloth left on condiment / coffee creamer area counter, food prep employee not wearing hair restraint while cleaning equipment / performing warewashing)

Little Caesars Pizza 1250 E. Tipton St, Seymour

No violations

Racin’ Mason Pizza & Fun Zone 357 Tanger Blvd, Seymour

1 Critical (potentially hazardous food product in pizza prep cooler not held below 41°F)

3 Noncritical (restroom doors not self-closing, door trim not installed on interior of restroom door frames, hold in wall in men’s restroom)

Walgreens 319 E. Tipton St, Seymour

No violations

Dollar Tree 1539 E. Tipton St, Seymour

No violations

Circle K 2119 E. Tipton St, Seymour

1 Critical (potentially hazardous food product not held below 41°F)

2 Noncritical (mold forming on ice dispensing doors of fountain drink machine, no probe thermometer available for testing internal temperatures)

AVI / Aisin USA Dining 1700 E. 4th St, Seymour

4 Critical (pan of sliced beef held in single door cooler past allowed 7-day expiration as indicated by marked date on container – product discarded, pan of clam chowder held in single door cooler past allowed 7 day expiration as indicated by marked date on container – product discarded, witnessed food prep employee lick gloved finger after preparing plate of food for customer, milk in cooler at self-service kiosk not held below 41F)

2 Noncritical (mold forming in bin of ice maker, large hole in wall behind oven)

Hampton Inn 247 N. Sandy Creek Dr, Seymour

1 Critical (open can of Mountain Dew in door tray of refrigerator)

2 Noncritical (multiple wet towels left in hand sink, witnessed food prep employee washing hands in warewashing sink)

McDonalds 913 E. Tipton St, Seymour

2 Critical (when entering facility witnessed member of management change tasks from order filling on front line to removing fruit pies from freezer and placing on tray with bare hands [allowed] but did not wash hands, coffee creamer in dispenser by drive-thru not held below 41°F)

8 Noncritical (witnessed member of management placing frozen fruit pies on tray with bare hands [allowed] while wearing rings with stones / engravings [not allowed], witnessed multiple members of management not wearing hair restraints while performing food prep, mold forming in bin of ice maker, missing ceiling tiles above wall freezer, wet cleaning cloth left on counter of frappe station, wet cleaning cloth left on counter in drive-thru area, mop left in dirty mop water by mop sink [must be hung to air dry], mop left in dirty mop water in lobby cleaning closet)

Pizza Palace 832 W. Tipton St, Seymour

6 Noncritical (debris building up behind smoker / warmers, mop left on floor by mop sink, gap around rear entrance door, dry debris building up on top of smoker and warmers, no paper towels available at hand sink in bar area, wet cleaning clothes left on counters in multiple locations)

Dine N Dash 820 A. Ave, Seymour

No violations

Twist N Twirl Ice Cream Shop 4781 W. St Rd 58, Freetown

No violations

Sgt Rick’s American Grill (fka Wilson’s Diner) 6661 N. Union St, Freetown

Pre-operational inspection – Change of ownership – Facility ready to open

Economy Inn 401 Outlet Blvd, Seymour

No violations

Holiday Inn 249 N. Sandy Creek Dr, Seymour

1 Critical (no certified food handler on staff)

VFW Post 1925 311 Jackson Park Dr, Seymour

2 Critical (no certified food handler on staff, walk-in cooler not holding food product below 41°F)

Supermercado Morales 416 E. Tipton St, Seymour

3 Critical (dried meat protein on blades and guard of mechanical tenderizer, dried meat protein on 2 knives stored on clean knife rack, dried food debris on blade of deli slicer)

3 Noncritical (mop left in mop sink and not hung to air dry, dried food debris on scale used at meat counter, employee cutting meat not wearing hair restraint)

Old Buffet China 1246 E. Tipton St, Seymour

5 Critical (waste water from floor cleaning being allowed to run out rear entrance and across parking lot, trays of shrimp stored above case of green beans in walk-in cooler, potentially hazardous food products in walk-in cooler not held below 41°F, dried meat protein on blades of tenderizing / shredding equipment, rice used for sushi rolls out-of-temperature and no record kept for “time as a public health control” used)

6 Noncritical 1 Repeat (tray of battered shrimp on floor in food prep area, various food products not covered in walk-in cooler, when entering facility witnessed multiple food prep employees not wearing hair restraints, “corners and edges” need more frequent and thorough cleaning, mold forming in in of ice maker in dry storage area, gaps under and around rear entrance screen doors (3) – repeat)

The link for the Jackson County Health Department website is: www.jacksoncountyhealth-in.com