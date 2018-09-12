Legal Notices

Legal Notice

LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Alcohol Beverage Board of Scott County, Indiana will hold a public hearing at 11:00 a.m. on September 26, 2018 at the Scott County Court House, Commission Room #128, 1 E. McClain Ave. in the city of Scottsburg in said county, to investigate the propriety of holding an alcoholic beverage permit by the applicants listed herein to wit:

RR7230904 Beer Wine & Liquor — Restaurant (210) TRANSFER

Hybo Enterprises, LLC 45 N. First Street, Scottsburg IN

LEGAL NOTICE

The contents of storage Unit 27 formerly rented to David Cox, Unit 26 formerly rented to Erice Lynch, Unit 24 formerly rented to William Combs, Units 1 & 2 formerly rented to Amanda Bannister, and Unit 33 formerly rented to Sabrina Jensen at the Crothersville Handie Self Storage on Marshall Drive in Crothersville will be opened and contents disposed of as a result on non-payment of rent on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018 unless payments are made in full.

LEGAL NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE FOR FIRST PUBLIC HEARING

On or about November 30, 2018, Scott County intends to apply to the Indiana Office of Community Rural Affairs for a grant from the State Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Public Facilities Program. This program is funded by Title I of the federal Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended. These funds are to be used for a community development project that will include the following activities: purchase and renovation of a 16,000+sqft building in Austin, Indiana for the purposes of a Medical Facility for LifeSpring Health Systems. The total amount of CDBG funds to be requested is $500,000.00. The amount of CDBG funds proposed to be used for activities that will benefit low- and moderate-income persons is $255,000.00. The Applicant also proposes to expend an estimated $500,000.00 in non-CDBG funds on the project. These non-CDBG funds will be derived from the following sources: LifeSpring Health Systems contribution.

Scott County will hold a public hearing on September 27, 2018 at 2:00 p.m., at the Austin Medical Center, 825 N Hwy 31, Austin In 47102 to provide interested parties an opportunity to express their views on the proposed federally funded CDBG project. Persons with disabilities or non-English speaking persons who wish to attend the public hearing and need assistance should contact Nicholas Creevy, 300 Spring Street Ste. 2A, Jeffersonville, IN 47130, 812-288-4624 not later than September 24, 2018. Every effort will be made to make reasonable accommodations for these persons.

Information related to this project will be available for review prior to the public hearing as of September 17, 2018 at the office the River Hills located at 300 Spring Street, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Interested citizens are invited to provide comments regarding these issues either at the public hearing or by prior written statement. Written comments should be submitted to 300 Spring Street, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 no later than September 22, 2018, in order to ensure placement of such comments in the official record of the public hearing proceedings. A plan to minimize displacement and provide assistance to those displaced has been prepared by Scott County and is also available to the public. This project will result in no displacement of any persons or businesses. For additional information concerning the proposed project, please contact Nicholas Creevy at 812-288-4624 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. or write to River Hills located at 300 Spring Street, Ste. 2A Jeffersonville, IN 47130.

Scott County

1 E McClain Ave

Scottsburg, IN 47170

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

CAUSE NO. 72C01-1803-EU-0010

IN RE THE MATTER OF THE UNSUPERVISED ADMINSTRATION OF THE ESTATE OF: CLARA RIOS, Deceased.

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is hereby given that Sherman Noble was, on March 19, 2018, appointed Administrator of the Estate of Clara Rios, Deceased, who died intestate on October 26, 2017.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the Office of the Clerk of this court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the Decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be barred forever.

Dated: March 19, 2018

Missy Applegate

CLERK, Scott Circuit Court,

Probate Division

By: A.W. Deputy Clerk

Attorney for the Estate:

Erin M.R. Romer,

ROMER LEGAL LLC,

P.O. Box 30735,

Indianapolis, IN 46230

T: (317) 912-0161

erin@romerlegal.com

LEGAL NOTICE

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Notice is hereby given, that the Town of Crothersville, Indiana, hereinafter referred to as the Owner, will receive sealed bid packets for the construction of the following project:

Wastewater Improvement Project

Seymour Road and Cindy Lane

The specifications and accompanying drawings describe the work to be done and the materials to be furnished for the construction of the improvements.

This project consists of a Lump Sum bid for the construction of a lift station replacement, new force main, and storm sewer installation, along with other miscellaneous and related items.

Sealed bids are invited and may be delivered or forwarded by registered mail, addressed to the Town of Crothersville, Clerk Treasurer’s Office, 111 E Howard Street, Crothersville, IN 47229 until 10:00 a.m. (local time) on Friday October 12, 2018. Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids received after such hour will be returned unopened. Each Bid must be enclosed in a sealed envelope bearing the title “Crothersville Wastewater Improvements” and the name and address of the Bidder.

All interested citizens are invited to attend and should any citizens require special provisions, such as handicapped modifications or non-English translation personnel, the Town will provide such provisions as long as the request is made by October 1, 2018.

A pre-bid meeting will be held at 10:00 am (Local Time) on Tuesday October 2, 2018 at the Crothersville Town Hall, 111 E Howard Street Crothersville, Indiana 47229. All prime contractors, subcontractors, small, minority or women owned enterprises and other interested parties are invited to attend.

The contract documents including plans and specifications are on file at:

The Offices of FPBH, Inc., 72 Henry Street, North Vernon, IN 47265

Or

The Office of the Clerk Treasurer of Crothersville

111 E Howard Street

Crothersville, Indiana 47229

Access to an ftp site with the Contract Documents in PDF format is available from the Engineer (FPBH, Inc., 72 HENRY STREET, P. O. Box 47, North Vernon, Indiana, 47265, 812-346-2045, bbender@fpbhonline.com) for a non-refundable fee of $50.00 per set. Printed copies of the Contract Documents are available for a non-refundable fee of $100.00 per set. Additional sets may be purchased for a non-refundable fee of $25.00 per set. Partial sets will not be available. Only those plan holders registered through the Engineer will be allowed to submit a bid for the project.

The work to be performed and the bid to be submitted shall include sufficient and proper sums for all general construction, mechanical installation, labor, materials, permits, licenses, insurance, and so forth incidental to and required for the construction of the facilities.

Each bid must be enclosed in a sealed envelope bearing the title of the Project and the name and address of Bidder. All bids must be submitted on the bid forms as identified in the Contract Documents and Specifications.

Each bid shall be accompanied by a certified check or acceptable bidder’s bond made payable to the Owner (i.e. The Town of Crothersville), in a sum of not less than five percent (5%) of the total amount of the highest aggregate bid, which check or bond will be held by the Owner as evidence that the bidder will, if awarded the contract, enter into the same with the Owner upon notification from him to do so within ten (10) days of said notification.

Approved performance and payment bonds guaranteeing faithful and proper performance of the work and materials, to be executed by an acceptable surety company, will be required of the Contractor at the time of contract execution. The bonds will be in the amount of 100% of the Contract Price and must be in full force and effect throughout the term of the Construction Contract plus a period of twelve (12) months from the date of substantial completion.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any bid, or all bids, or to accept any bid or bids, or to make such combination of bids as may seem desirable, and to waive any and all informalities in bidding. Any bid may be withdrawn prior to the above scheduled time for the opening of bids or authorized postponement thereof. Any bid received after the time and date specified shall not be considered. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for at least ninety (90) days.

A conditional or qualified Bid will not be accepted.

Award will be made to the lowest, responsive, responsible bidder. The lowest, responsive, responsible bidder must not be debarred, suspended, or otherwise be excluded from or ineligible for participation in federally assisted programs under Executive Order 12549.

All applicable laws, ordinances, and the rules and regulations of all authorities having jurisdiction over construction of the project shall apply to the project throughout.

Bids shall be properly and completely executed on bid forms included in the Specifications. Bids shall include all information requested by Indiana Form 96 (Revised 2005) included with the Specifications.

Under Section III of Form 96, the Bidder shall submit a financial statement (i.e. Indiana Form 96A or equivalent). The Owner may make such investigations as deemed necessary to determine the ability of the Bidder to perform the work and the Bidder shall furnish to the Owner all such information and data for this purpose as the Owner may request. The Owner reserves the right to reject any bid if the evidence submitted by, or investigation of, such Bidder fails to satisfy the Owner that such Bidder s properly qualified to carry out the obligations of the Agreement and to complete the work contemplated therein.

Each Bidder is responsible for inspecting the Project site(s) and for reading and being thoroughly familiar with the Contract Documents and Specifications. The failure or omission of any Bidder to do any of the foregoing shall in no way relieve any Bidder from any obligation with respect to its Bid.

Wage rates on the project shall not be less than the federal wage scale published by the U.S. Department of Labor.

Bidders on this work shall be required to comply with the provisions of the President’s Executive Order No. 11246, as amended. The Bidders shall also comply with the requirements of 41 CFR Part 60 – 4 entitled Construction Contractors – Affirmative Action Requirements. A copy of 41 CFR Part 60 – 4 may be found in the Contract Documents and Specifications.

The Bidders attention is also called to the “Minority/Women Business Participation” requirements contained in the Project Specifications. The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs has adopted a State goal of 10% participation for minority and women owned businesses for construction related or purchase related contracts for the work.

The Contractor must meet guidelines and practices established by the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs and appropriate federal regulations including: 1) Executive Order 11246, 2) Section 3 of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1968, as amended, 3) Certification of Non- Segregated Facilities, 4) OMB Circular A-102, 5) Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 6) Section 504, Rehabilitation Act of 1973, 7) Age Discrimination Act of 1975, 8) Executive Order 12138, 9) Conflict of Interest Clause, 10) Retention and Custodial Requirements for Records Clause, 11) Contractors and Subcontractors Certifications, and others that may be appropriate or necessary.

Contract procurement is subject to the federal regulations contained in the OMB Circular A-102, Sections B and O and the State of Indiana requirements contained in IC-36-1-9 and IC-36-1-12.

Any contract(s) awarded under this Advertisement for Bids are expected to be funded in part by a grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, as administered by the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs. Neither the United States nor any of its departments, agencies or employees is or will be a party to this Advertisement for Bids or any resulting contract.

Town of Crothersville

Town Hall

111 E Howard Street

Crothersville, IN 47229

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

CAUSE NUMBER: 72C01-1610-JC-000166

72C01-1610-JC-000167

IN THE MATTER OF:

BP – DOB 8/30/2006

AP – DOB 8/27/2007

A CHILD ALLEGED TO BE A CHILD IN NEED OF SERVICES

AND

Tiffani Collins (Biological Mother)

Bobby Lee Porter (Biological Father)

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF CHILD IN NEED OF SERVICES HEARING

TO: Bobby Lee Porter

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed its Verified Petition Alleging the child to be in Need of Services, in accordance with I.C. 31-34-9-3, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Circuit Court, One East McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8430 for a(n) Fact Finding Hearing on 10/11/2018 at 9:00 AM. At said hearing, the Court will consider the Petition and evidence thereon and will render its decision as to whether the above named minor child is child in need of services and shall enter adjudication accordingly. Your failure to appear after lawful notice will be deemed as your default and waiver to be present at said hearing.

UPON ENTRY OF SAID ADJUDICATION, A DISPOSITIONAL HEARING will be held in which the Court will consider (1) Alternatives for the care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; (2) The necessity, nature, and extent of your participation in the program of care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; and (3) Your financial responsibility for any services provided for the parent, guardian or custodian of the child including child support.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, an adjudication on said petition, judgment by default, may be entered against you without further notice.

/s/ Missy Applegate

Clerk

Date: 7/25/2018

Kyle P. Williams, 18222-10

Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

In the Scott Superior Court

Cause # 72D01-1808-JT-49

72D01-1808-JT-49

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHT HEARING

In the matter of the Termination of the Parent-Child Relationship:

BL — DOB 5/27/2005

BC — DOB 4/3/11

And

Traci Carlson (Biological Mother)

Jeffery Lockhart (Biological Father)

To: Traci Carlson

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 11/8/2018 at 1:30 PM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said children.

You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said children; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said children.

You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you without further notice.

Missy Applegate,

Clerk.

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-595-5529

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

In the Scott Superior Court

Cause # 72D01-1808-JT-46

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHT HEARING

In the matter of the Termination of the Parent-Child Relationship:

KO — DOB 4/2/2016

And

Markisha Ogden (Biological Mother)

And

Any unknown alleged fathers

To: Any Unknown Alleged Father

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 11/8/2018 at 1:30 PM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said children.

You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said children; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said children.

You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you without further notice.

Missy Applegate,

Clerk.

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-595-5529

NOTICE OF REAL PROPERTY

TAX SALE

Jackson County Indiana

Beginning 10:00 A.M., 10/22/2018 Courthouse Local Time

Jackson County

Pursuant to the laws of the Indiana General Assembly, notice is hereby given that the following described property is listed for sale for delinquent taxes and/or special assessments. The county auditor and county treasurer will apply on or after 10/05/2018 for a court judgment against the tracts or real property for an amount that is not less than the amount set out below and for an order to sell the tracts or real property at public auction to the highest bidder, subject to the right of redemption. Any defense to the application for judgment must be filed with the Jackson County Circuit Court and served on the county auditor and treasurer before 10/05/2018. The court will set a date for a hearing at least seven (7) days before the advertised date of sale and the court will determine any defenses to the application for judgment at the hearing. The county auditor and the county treasurer are entitled to receive all pleadings, motions, petitions, and other filings related to the defense to the application for judgment.

Such sale will be held on 10/22/2018 at the Courthouse and that sale will continue until all tracts and real property have been offered for sale.

Property will not be sold for an amount which is less than the sum of:

(A) the delinquent taxes and special assessments on each tract or item of real property; and

(B) the taxes and special assessments on the real property that are due and payable in the year of the sale, whether or not they are delinquent; and

(C) all penalties due on the delinquencies, and

(D) an amount prescribed by the county auditor that equals the sum of:

(1) twenty-five dollars ($25) for postage and publication costs; and

(2) any other costs incurred by the county that are directly attributable to the tax sale; and

(E) any unpaid costs due under IC 6-1.1-24-2(c) from a prior tax sale.

No property listed below shall be sold if, at any time before the sale, the Total Amount for Judgment is paid in full. If the real property is sold in the tax sale, the amount required to redeem such property will be 110% of the minimum bid for which the tract or real property was offered at the time of sale, if redeemed not more than six (6) months after the date of sale, or 115% of the minimum bid for which the tract or real property was offered at the time of sale, if redeemed more than six (6) months after the date of sale, plus the amount by which the purchase price exceeds the minimum bid on the real property plus five percent (5%) per annum interest on the amount by which the purchase price exceeds the minimum bid on the property. All taxes and special assessments upon the property paid by the purchaser subsequent to the sale, plus five percent (5%) per annum interest on those taxes and special assessments, will also be required to be paid to redeem such property.

In addition, IC 6-1.1-25-2 (e) states the total amount required for redemption may include the following costs incurred and paid by the purchaser or the purchaser’s assignee or the county before redemption: (1) The attorney’s fees and cost of giving notice under IC 6-1.1-25-4.5; (2) The costs of title search or examining and update the abstract of title for the tract or item of real property. The period of redemption shall expire on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 for certificates sold in the tax sale. For certificates struck to the county, the period of redemption may expire Tuesday, February 19, 2019.

If the tract or item of real property is sold for an amount more than the minimum bid and the property is not redeemed, the owner of record of the property who is divested of ownership at the time the tax deed is issued may have a right to the tax sale surplus.

The Auditor and Treasurer specifically reserve the right to withhold from the sale any parcel which has been listed in error, or which otherwise becomes ineligible for sale either prior to 10/22/2018 or during the duration of the sale.

This notice of real property tax sale, and the tax sale itself are undertaken and will be conducted pursuant to the requirements of the laws of the State of Indiana which regulate the sale of land for delinquent taxes, pursuant to I.C. 6-1.1-24-1 et seq.

The County does not warrant the accuracy of the street address or common description of the property, and a misstatement in the key number or street address does not invalidate an otherwise valid sale.

Minimum bid amounts are prescribed by law and are subject to change prior to the auction date.

Pursuant to IC 6-1.1-24-3(e), property descriptions may be omitted for properties appearing on the certified list in consecutive years. A complete property list may be obtained at www.sriservices.com or in an alternative form upon request.

Dated: 09/05/2018

Registration For Bidding On the Tax Sale:

If you are interested in bidding on the tax sale for an Indiana county, you may register online at http://legacy.sri-taxsale.com/Tax/Indiana/Registration/. This registration is good for all counties that SRI services. You need to register only once for all counties. If you do not have access to a computer with internet service you may register the morning of the sale.

Please arrive the morning of the tax sale at least 30 minutes before the beginning time to be assured you will receive your bid number before the start of the sale.

Please bring your registration form and W9 form with you the morning of the tax sale. You will be able to print these forms from the registration web site.

Pursuant to IC 6-1.1-24-5.1 a business entity that seeks to register to bid at the Jackson County Tax Sale must provide a certificate of good standing or proof of registration in accordance with IC 5-23 from the Secretary of State to the Jackson County Treasurer.

361800002 36-54-07-200-008.001-001 $1,686.17 Smith, Randall Scott II PT NW 7-5-4 1.98A 933 N Co Rd 500 W Medora 47260

361800006 36-64-29-300-033.003-001 $1,882.72 Harrison, Chaz PT SE SW 29-6-4 .592A 3246 N Co Rd 360 W Freetown 47235

361800008 36-65-31-400-006.000-001 $2,416.73 Skaggs, Richard SHIELDSTOWN LOT 17 BLK 5 SHIELDSTOWN EXC 1524 SQ. FT. LOT 16-5 .31A Located near Shieldstown Bridge Crossing Seymour 47274

361800009 36-54-10-401-003.000-002 $195,341.08 Unicell Paper Mills Inc PT NE 32.72AC 1220 W Spring St Brownstown 47220

361800012 36-54-11-312-052.000-002 $298.44 Blevins, Ruth Ann LOT 33, 34 120 S Stilwell St Brownstown 47220

361800013 36-54-11-440-021.000-002 $1,935.70 Weiler, Michael A & Donna K 11.11-5-4 lot 11 & LOT 12 KELLER’S 421 W Spring St Brownstown 47220

361800017 36-54-14-102-043.000-002 $710.30 Price, Marlana K E1/2 LOT 84 222 S Poplar St Brownstown 47220

361800018 36-54-14-103-061.000-002 $1,674.36 Stinson, Leonard & Mary N PT 2/3 BLK P 607 S Main St Brownstown 47220

361800019 36-54-14-201-008.000-002 $1,364.76 Barnett, Randy & Lisa WOODMANSEE 2 214 S Asher St Brownstown 47220

361800020 36-42-14-200-003.001-003 $167.40 McKnight, Lezli S , Christopher Williams & Ross PT N1/2 NW 14-4-2 4.5A Located near 5941 S Co Rd 1250 W Medora 47260

361800022 36-52-25-100-002.000-003 $420.55 Persinger, Florence PT NE 25-5-2 3.25A 10620 W Co Rd 250 S Medora 47260

361800023 36-53-22-100-002.007-003 $1,711.75 Cardenas, Juan J Rodriguez & Yazmin Rodriguez PT E1/2 NE 22-5-3 1.86A._ AFFIDAVIT TO TRANSFER TO REAL ESTATE ON 01/02/14 INS # 201400014 7180 W Co Rd 150 S Medora 47260

361800024 36-53-22-100-002.008-003 $496.34 Cardenas, Juan J Rodriguez & Yazmin Rodriguez PT NE 22-5-3 1.35A._ AFFIDAVIT TO TRANSFER TO REAL ESTATE ON 01/02/14 INS # 201400014 Located near 7180 W County Road 150 S Medora 47260

361800025 36-53-28-400-009.000-003 $1,019.20 Tijunin, Nolik V & Deena J PT SW 28-5-3 65.85A. 8000 W Block Co Rd 275 S Medora 47260

361800026 36-53-33-100-001.000-003 $744.10 Tijunin, Nolik V & Deena J. PT NE 33-5-3 34.61A. 8000 W Block Co Rd 275 S Medora 47260

361800028 36-53-34-200-003.001-003 $2,319.67 Tijunin, Nolik V & Deena PT NW 34-5-3 24.54A. 336 N Jackson St Medora 47260

361800031 36-53-34-103-045.000-004 $4,062.85 Cooley, Amy S PT SW NE 34-5-3 .33A 4 N George St Medora 47260

361800033 36-53-34-104-041.000-004 $1,380.10 Ault, Larry D ZOLLMAN 107X150 5–H 72 E Adams St Medora 47260

361800035 36-53-34-401-088.000-004 $877.74 Ginter, Teresa J. 151–J, 153–J, 152–J 206 South Mill Street Medora 47260

361800036 36-54-29-103-014.000-005 $529.48 Hashman, Mark Allen MILLERS 2ND. ADD LOT 31 3341 Water St Vallonia 47281

361800037 36-44-14-400-009.001-006 $1,493.17 Melloncamp, Evan B PT NE 14-4-4 25.31A. 129 W Co Rd 650 S Vallonia 47281

361800038 36-45-01-200-002.001-006 $983.72 Russell, Brock PT NW 1-4-5 1A 6313 E Co Rd 400 S Seymour 47274

361800040 36-45-16-200-009.000-006 $483.40 Heitz, Robert PT SW 16-4-5 1A 6469 S Co Rd 325 E Brownstown 47220

361800041 36-45-22-100-001.000-006 $3,076.43 Hoevener, Joan NE NE 22-4-5 38.50A Located near 7245 S State Road 39 Crothersville 47229

361800046 36-66-34-203-025.000-008 $4,958.69 Jackson, Lester Dean LAKE LESLIE LOT 15 2781 N Co Rd 1000 E Seymour 47274

361800048 36-65-13-403-035.000-009 $1,609.90 Parlagreco, Shannon PT SE MEADOWS 85 X 144 13-6-6 .25A LOT 4 510 Arrowhead Dr Seymour 47274

361800049 36-65-24-102-010.000-009 $2,212.35 Barber, Jeremiah B & Dulcinea L MANOR HEIGHTS LOT 19 304 Manor Heights Dr Seymour 47274

361800050 36-65-24-203-068.000-009 $2,951.38 Calvo, Luis Armando Lopez THE CROSSING, LOT 76, SEC III 253 Whites Station Rd Seymour 47274

361800051 36-66-16-400-003.000-009 $27,758.51 Myers, Delbert H E1/2 NE SE & PT W1/2 NE SE 16-6-6 9.27 Acres_ LEASE TO 2003 EAST TIPTON LLC INS # 200900240 RECORDED 283/130 2011 E Tipton St Seymour 47274

361800052 36-66-17-103-005.000-009 $1,393.19 Booher, Mark T COLVINS 47–E COLVINS PT 13–A COLVINS 20′ E SIDE 12–A 819 N O’Brien St Seymour 47274

361800053 36-66-17-201-049.000-009 $2,496.66 Gregory, Dwight E BAYWOOD LOT 11 905 N Blish St Seymour 47274

361800055 36-66-17-201-062.000-009 $1,824.55 Kindred, Aaron M & Rachel E BLISH 4TH 4–D 810 N Park St Seymour 47274

361800056 36-66-17-202-003.000-009 $2,486.52 Hart, Donna S LL SHIELDS 12–46 909 N Park St Seymour 47274

361800057 36-66-17-202-032.000-009 $10,681.90 JT Petroluem LLC KELTCH W PT LOT 16-27 KELTCH 54X105 PT LOT 1 LOT 15 BLK 27 829 Ewing St Seymour 47274

361800058 36-66-17-202-043.000-009 $406.80 O’Connor, Dana Marie SALTMARSH S1/2 LOT 17-26 Located near 736 Pershing St Seymour 47274

361800059 36-66-17-202-044.000-009 $3,202.79 O’Connor, Dana Marie SALTMARSH ADD LOT 18-26 736 Pershing St Seymour 47274

361800060 36-66-17-202-075.000-009 $2,725.60 Campbell, Travis John SHIELDS N1/2 E1/2 LOT 2 BLK 25 817 N Broadway St Seymour 47274

361800061 36-66-17-203-010.000-009 $2,487.95 Mace, Timothy D & Elizabeth SALTMARSH LOT 20 BLK 26 730 Pershing St Seymour 47274

361800062 36-66-17-203-099.000-009 $3,059.20 Bowling, Steven R SHIELDS 40′ S SIDE 4–6 408 Mill St Seymour 47274

361800063 36-66-17-203-106.000-009 $2,426.62 Sage, Sarah A E1/2 LOT 5–G 415 Ewing St Seymour 47274

361800066 36-66-17-317-009.000-009 $11,751.86 Stacey, Grover L & Sondra E PT 1–L, PT 2–L STAIRWAY 1–L, 2–L 122 W 2nd St Seymour 47274

361800067 36-66-17-317-039.000-009 $4,305.19 Laupus, Joseph F 20′ OFF W SIDE 4–K 116 St. Louis Ave Seymour 47274

361800071 36-66-17-322-083.090-009 $1,895.59 Mace, Elizabeth D SHIELDS 25′ N1/2 LOT 3-51 221 S Vine St Seymour 47274

361800073 36-66-17-403-090.000-009 $1,049.47 Johnson, Anita F PT SW SE 17-6-6 .25A 306 Hancock St Seymour 47274

361800074 36-66-17-403-111.000-009 $9,706.46 Gilley, Wanda F LAUPUS W1/2 LOT 8-A & LAUPUS ADD LOT 7 – A & LAUPUS ADD E1/2 78′ OFF S END LOT 8 BLK A 621 Noble St Seymour 47274

361800075 36-66-17-403-184.000-009 $1,744.95 Scott, Penny S & Mary Elizabeth Booher HIGHLAWN 9–B 331 Highlawn Ave Seymour 47274

361800076 36-66-18-101-010.000-009 $2,057.47 Hatfield, Vivian E – Life Estate & William Hatfield – Life Estate & John Turner PT 18-6-6 .22A 924 N Pine St Seymour 47274

361800077 36-66-18-103-104.000-009 $934.40 Bartolome, Apolonia Mateo HOMESTEAD ADD LOT 2–A 504 W 6th St Seymour 47274

361800078 36-66-18-104-007.000-009 $3,524.39 Mace, Elizabeth CARTER’S REPLAT LOT 2 723 Pershing St Seymour 47274

361800080 36-66-18-403-006.000-009 $3,943.38 Andrews, William Gregory & Michelle Dawn 6/10 J H PETERS ADD LOT 12–D 307 N Lynn St Seymour 47274

361800081 36-66-18-403-077.000-009 $1,671.20 Campbell, Ted E & Sherry A J H PETERS 8–C 614 W 2nd St Seymour 47274

361800082 36-66-18-403-082.000-009 $1,399.02 Elicio, Christeen K J.H. PETERS ADD LOT 7-C 610 W 2nd St Seymour 47274

361800083 36-66-18-403-088.000-009 $526.27 Leavy, Daniel J J.H. PETERS ADD LOT 4-R 615 W 2nd St Seymour 47274

361800084 36-66-18-404-002.000-009 $1,426.77 Engelking, Mark W BLISH ADD LOT 7 BLK 1_ CANCELLATION OF CONTRACT FROM HELEN HURBAUGH(DEATH CERTIFICATE WAS PRESENTED AND RECORDED ) 07/09/12 INS # 201204966_ CONTRACT TO HELEN G HURBAUGH 04/09/09 INS # 200903711 RECORDED 78/787 325 N Poplar St Seymour 47274

361800086 36-66-18-404-016.000-009 $1,371.51 Gluck, Candace K BLISH ADD 40′ CENTER 14–1, 15–1, 16–1 415 W 4th St Seymour 47274

361800087 36-66-19-102-005.000-009 $3,154.30 Shelton, G Coleen BUTLER 25′ LOT 14-M 729 W Brown St Seymour 47274

361800092 36-66-19-300-011.000-009 $25,798.20 CCC Real Esate Holding Co LLC PT S PT SW 19-6-6 6.945A 643 S Airport Rd Seymour 47274

361800093 36-66-19-300-014.001-009 $799.59 Temple, Richard A PT S PT SW 19-6-6 2.0104 acres R/W EASEMENT 1300 Block Colonial Dr Seymour 47274

361800095 36-66-20-102-016.000-009 $3,643.21 Stanfield, Summer KLOEKER’S 3 625 S Obrien St Seymour 47274

361800096 36-66-20-201-003.000-009 $2,346.29 Boling, Robert E & Donna L PFINGST 1ST 29–3 322 E Brown St Seymour 47274

361800097 36-66-20-201-024.000-009 $1,174.09 Cockerham, Larry W & Sharon K PFINGST N/75′ LOTS 60, 61, BLK 5 514 S Vine St Seymour 47274

361800098 36-66-20-201-050.000-009 $934.99 Wingfeld, Anthony W & Mary K PFINGST 20′ W SIDE 5–1 PFINGST 60′ 4–1 124 E Brown St Seymour 47274

361800099 36-66-20-202-048.000-009 $1,408.16 Thoele, Joseph R THOMAS LOT 2-L 523 S Chestnut St Seymour 47274

361800100 36-66-20-204-031.000-009 $1,067.96 Bearden, Curtis L MCCANNS PT LOT 36 BLK 2 704 1/2 Vine St Seymour 47274

361800101 36-66-20-204-034.000-009 $983.46 Burton, Danny D PARK GARDENS PT 69 835 Phillips Ln Seymour 47274

361800102 36-66-20-204-051.000-009 $15,696.63 Patterson, John Dale & Loretta M PARK GARDENS LOT 41 828 Phillips Ln Seymour 47274

361800103 36-66-30-300-020.001-009 $2,633.57 Seymour Area Jaycees Inc Building T-512 800 A Ave E Seymour 47274

361800104 36-52-11-100-036.000-010 $1,773.18 Humphrey, Jessica Ann PT NE 11-5-2 3A 623 N Co Rd 1225 W Norman 47264

361800105 36-53-01-300-007.001-010 $719.10 Brazzell, Matthew T PT SW SW 1-5-3 5A 1109 N Co Rd 600 W Medora 47260

361800106 36-53-04-100-001.001-010 $328.91 Root, Bobby & Margaret D NE NE 4-5-3 10A. 1891 N Co Rd 825 W Norman 47264

361800108 36-53-14-200-008.000-010 $401.21 Charles, Robert M & Brenda J PT NW 14-5-3 1.12A 6570 W Us Hwy 50 Medora 47260

361800110 36-62-14-300-001.000-010 $657.06 Mitchell, Brian & Shelley A. PT NE COR NW SW 14-6-2 .75A 5508 N Co Rd 1275 W Norman 47264

361800111 36-62-14-301-019.000-010 $727.71 Baldwin, Dennis D NORMAN W1/2 LOT 63 NORMAN W1/2 IMP LOT 62 Located at Corner of Moon St & Hwy 58 Norman 47264

361800112 36-62-14-301-020.000-010 $1,195.92 Baldwin, Dennis D NORMAN STATION LOT 58, 59, 60, 61 Located at Corner of Moon St & Hwy 58 Norman 47264

361800113 36-62-14-301-021.000-010 $317.20 Baldwin, Dennis D E1/2 NORMAN STATION 62 E1/2 NORMAN STATION 63 Located at Corner of Moon St & Hwy 58 Norman 47264

361800115 36-62-23-400-016.001-010 $916.37 Baldwin, Dennis D PT NE SE 23-6-2 7.956A. RIGHT OF WAY EASEMENT EASEMENT TO JACKSON COUNTY RURAL ELECTRIC 12019 W Co Rd 450 N Norman 47264

361800116 36-63-16-201-045.000-010 $714.86 Wilson, Walter W & Greta L KURTZ 202, 203 Located near 5760 N Morton ST Norman 47264

361800117 36-63-29-401-028.000-010 $664.24 Allen, Charles W. & Thelma G Life Estate ETAL 29.01-6-3 CLEARSPRING LOT 28 & 29 3268 N Sugar St Norman 47264

361800118 36-63-29-401-030.001-010 $761.61 Allen, Roger Dale CLEARSPRING LOTS 34 & 35 3356 N Sugar St Norman 47264

361800119 36-63-29-401-035.001-010 $4,113.82 Redleaf, Glenda II & Douglas Joseph CLEARSPRING LOT 5 3315 N Sugar St Norman 47264

361800120 36-63-01-100-012.000-011 $707.36 Deweese, Dennis Shane NW NE TRACT 1 1-6-3 2.30A 7975 N State Rd 135 Freetown 47235

361800121 36-63-01-200-020.000-011 $1,116.81 Engelking, Teresa Jane PT S PT W1/2 NW 1-6-3 2.954A 7825 N Co Rd 600 W Freetown 47235

361800122 36-63-01-300-023.000-011 $155.71 Weekly, John C & Laura L PT SW 1-6-3 0.84AC Located near 6149 W County Road 700 N Freetown 47235

361800123 36-64-06-300-015.000-011 $2,053.13 Brumfield, Todd & Katherine N END NW SW 6-6-4 2A 7401 N State Rd 135 Freetown 47235

361800124 36-64-06-600-014.000-011 $1,029.66 Brumfield, Janet Marie TRACT 2 RALPH MARTIN ESTATE EXEMPT 14.48AC SUB Located near 7401 N State Road 135 Freetown 47235

361800125 36-64-07-303-018.000-011 $1,243.94 Hatton, Jack D LUCAS FREEPORT 45 4775 W 2nd St Freetown 47235

361800126 36-64-07-303-040.000-011 $2,756.86 Greathouse, Gary W & Cheryl P MAHALAVILLE 8-B 6668 Glendennings St Freetown 47235

361800127 36-64-07-303-050.000-011 $1,504.75 Combs, Morton & Fay E MAHALAVILLE 7-B_ CONTRACT: ELIZABETH D MACE 4952 W State Rd 58 Freetown 47235

361800129 36-73-13-300-010.000-011 $600.62 Staley, Charles & Brenda PT NE SW 13-7-3 6.081A 11428 N State Rd 135 Freetown 47235

361800131 36-73-26-400-023.001-011 $368.38 Bodi, Kellie Beth TRACT 1 HARLESS EXEMPT SUBDIV 3AC 9293 N State Rd 135 Freetown 47235

361800133 36-74-18-400-009.000-011 $564.07 Davidson, James & Bonnie PT SE 18-7-4 2.04A. 3999 W Co Rd 1125 N Seymour 47274

361800135 36-66-01-400-018.004-012 $1,139.32 Ross, Charles M S1/2 NE SE 1-6-6 3A. 7300 N Co Rd 1300 E Seymour 47274

361800136 36-66-05-302-026.000-012 $3,016.94 Brown, Christina L 1/2 & Alyssa Nicole Brown 1/8 & Brieanna Lynn Michelle Brown 1/8 & Samantha Grace Brown & Erica Elizabeth Brown 1/8 PT NE 5.02-6-6 .50A Michelle Brown 1/8, Samantha Grace Brown 1/8, Erica Elizabeth Brown 1/8 619 Redding Rd Seymour 47274

361800138 36-66-08-100-005.001-012 $429.40 Reigning Light Foundation Inc NW NE 8-6-6 5.66A. Located at corn of Enos Rd and 875 E Seymour 47274

361800141 36-66-08-404-048.000-013 $1,140.33 Humphrey, Timothy P LOT 19 BRIARCREEK SUBDIV. PHASE 2 1169 Darcis Dr Seymour 47274

361800142 36-63-03-100-001.090-014 $1,030.11 Barger, Dean E 1/2 NE 3-6-3 .20A 7690 N Co Rd 675 W Freetown 47235

361800144 36-63-09-200-005.000-014 $656.40 Cheek, Elmer W & Shelia J PT NW 9-6-3 6.21AC_ 8848 W Co Rd 725 N Norman 47264

361800145 36-73-16-400-009.001-014 $2,499.51 Champion, George R III PT LOT 16 16-7-3 5.1A 11063 N Co Rd 800 W Norman 47264

361800146 36-73-21-300-028.000-014 $472.19 Champion, George Robert III & Billy Clayton Windfield Champion PT SW SW 21-7-3 9.71A. Tract 2 Champion III & Billy Clayton Windfield Champion 8800 W Block Co Rd 1000 N Norman 47264

361800147 36-73-27-300-012.000-014 $1,237.32 Buck, Elmes & Brett Buck & Bart Buck jt/rs NE SW 27-7-3 3.98A 7544 W Co Rd 925 N Freetown 47235

361800148 36-73-28-200-014.000-014 $454.49 Champion, George Robert III & Billy Clayton Windfield Champion t/c PT NW 28-7-3 10.19A. Tract 5 Champion, III & Billy Clayton Windfield Champion 8900 W Block Co Rd 1000 N Norman 47264

361800149 36-46-01-400-009.000-015 $201.69 Maxie, Evelyn D SW SE 1-4-6 10A. 4886 S Co Rd 1275 E Crothersville 47229

361800150 36-46-03-400-060.000-015 $1,504.78 Barnes, Suzanne PT SE 3-4-6 1.03A 4869 S Us Hwy 31 Crothersville 47229

361800153 36-46-17-100-003.000-015 $609.94 Webbed Foot Properties 1 LLC SW NE 17-4-6 40A 6000 S Block Co Rd 850 E Crothersville 47229

361800154 36-46-21-400-024.000-015 $799.93 Gay, Terry L & Donna M S1/2 NW SE IMP 21-4-6 5.7A 7646 S Co Rd 975 E Crothersville 47229

361800157 36-46-31-400-005.000-015 $418.87 Mace, Jonathan T PT SE 31-4-6 10.96A Located at corner of Hwy 250 and Co. Rd. 800 E Crothersville 47229

361800160 36-56-12-200-003.001-015 $2,005.13 Knight, Joseph L PT NW 12-5-6 2.06A 606 N Co Rd 1240 E Seymour 47274

361800163 36-56-26-300-022.000-015 $1,377.80 Lee, Sherry S PT SW 26-5-6 1.25A 11394 E State Rd 250 Crothersville 47229

361800164 36-56-34-200-010.000-015 $1,109.72 Freeman, Joan A PT W1/2 NW 34-5-6 2.2A_ CONTRACT: JOAN JONES 3166 S Co Rd 1025 E Crothersville 47229

361800165 36-56-36-300-017.000-015 $1,235.61 O’Sullivan, James L & Timothy C O’Sullivan PT N1/2 SW IMP 36-5-6 1.9A. O’Sullivan 3699 S Co Rd 1200 E Crothersville 47229

361800167 36-46-10-301-015.000-016 $1,236.92 Rusch, Louis B & Leah D WESTWOOD SUBDIV 2ND LOT 20 302 W Walnut St Crothersville 47229

361800168 36-46-10-304-058.000-016 $1,482.23 Stacey, Grover BENHAM & DENSFORD LOT 6 Located at Corner of Howard St. & Kovener St. Crothersville 47229

361800170 36-46-10-401-021.000-016 $4,393.36 Gay, Paul & Penny PT TRACTS B & C, 10-4-6 .33A 614 E Bard St Crothersville 47229

361800171 36-46-10-402-063.000-016 $471.31 Hines, Misty C BLAU ADD LOT 12 Located near 308 E Bard St Crothersville 47229

361800172 36-46-10-403-025.000-016 $2,121.02 Stacey, Grover LOT 84 208 E Dixon St Crothersville 47229

361800173 36-46-10-403-035.000-016 $1,375.97 Stacey, Grover ORIGINAL LOT 29 200 N Armstrong St Crothersville 47229

361800174 36-46-10-403-097.000-016 $1,513.86 Vernon, Jason PT E1/2 ORIGINAL LOT 34 PT E1/2 ORIGINAL LOT 35 PT SW SE 2 RODS WIDE 10-4-6 .23A. 211 E Main St Crothersville 47229

361800175 36-46-10-404-035.000-016 $1,232.21 Pasley, Hugh D Jr PT SE 10.08-4-6 .25A 312 Moore St Crothersville 47229

361800176 36-46-10-404-036.000-016 $756.15 Pasley, Hugh D Jr PT SE 10.08-4-6 .75A Located near 312 Moore St Crothersville 47229

361800177 36-46-11-302-035.000-016 $1,314.89 Victorino, Rose -Life Estate & Robert Wiesman & Daniel Wiesman r/s W1/2 SW SW & W1/2 NW SW 11-4-6 .64A_ A QCD BROUGHT IN ON 08/05/13 INS # 201306482 107 East St Crothersville 47229

361800178 36-46-11-303-048.000-016 $2,558.21 Miller, Shandy Richard & Jacqueline Allen Jt / Rs PT SW 11-4-6 2.48A. 101 East St Crothersville 47229

361800179 36-46-15-101-005.000-016 $714.14 Wiesman, Robert DANIELS LOTS 27 & 28 201 S Central Ave Crothersville 47229

361800180 36-46-15-101-040.000-016 $13,041.80 Stacey, Grover & Sondra PT NE 15-4-6 2.50A 423 Armstrong St Crothersville 47229

361800181 36-46-15-101-041.001-016 $150.49 Sams, Ann PT NE NE 15-4-6 .21A. 400 Block Armstrong St Crothersville 47229

361800182 36-46-15-201-034.000-016 $663.15 Coombs, David M PARK PLACE LOT 24 506 S Park St Crothersville 47229

361800183 36-55-10-200-009.003-017 $3,104.07 Stuckwisch, Eric W & Marti J PT NW 10-5-5 2A. 755 N Co Rd 400 E Seymour 47274

361800184 36-55-12-300-009.001-017 $1,741.27 Stuckwisch, Allen J. & Sandra K. PT SW 12-5-5 1.55A 5 N Co Rd 600 E Seymour 47274

361800185 36-55-13-200-003.001-017 $2,587.92 Stuckwisch, Allen J. & Sandra K. PT NW 13-5-5 2.88AC Located near 5 N County Road 600 E Seymour 47274

361800186 36-56-20-300-013.000-017 $4,704.22 Goecker, Stuart L & Teresa J PT SW 20-5-6 5.09A. 8072 E State Rd 250 Seymour 47274

Total Properties: 129

I hereby certify that the foregoing is a true list of lots and land returned delinquent for the nonpayment of taxes and special assessments for the time periods set forth, also subsequent delinquent taxes, current taxes and costs due thereon and the same are chargeable with the amount of tax, etc., with which they are charged on said list.

Given under my hand and seal this 5th day of September, 2018.

Kathy S. Hohenstreiter, Auditor

Jackson County, Indiana.

