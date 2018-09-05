Voters in Crothersville and Vernon Township will decide two races for the Board of Trustees of Crothersville Community School on the November ballot this fall.
Incumbent District 3 board member Ralph Hillenburg is facing a challenge from Becky Butler and Tiffany Reynolds.
Incumbent School District 2 board member Linda Luedeman is facing a challenge from Carly Blevins.
James Land is unopposed for the District 5 seat, which is held by Robert Spicer, who decided not to seek a sixth term on the board.
While Crothersville Community School Board candidates must reside within a district, they are voted on by all registered voters residing within Vernon Township. The election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 6.
The two other school board members, Dale Schmelzle in District 1 and B.J. McLain in District 4 are up for election in 2020.
Races Emerge For 2 Of 3 Crothersville School Board Seats
