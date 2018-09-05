Races Emerge For 2 Of 3 Crothersville School Board Seats

Voters in Crothersville and Vernon Township will decide two races for the Board of Trustees of Crothersville Community School on the November ballot this fall.
Incumbent District 3 board member Ralph Hillenburg is facing a challenge from Becky Butler and Tiffany Reynolds.
Incumbent School District 2 board member Linda Luedeman is facing a challenge from Carly Blevins.
James Land is unopposed for the District 5 seat, which is held by Robert Spicer, who decided not to seek a sixth term on the board.
While Crothersville Community School Board candidates must reside within a district, they are voted on by all registered voters residing within Vernon Township. The election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 6.
The two other school board members, Dale Schmelzle in District 1 and B.J. McLain in District 4 are up for election in 2020.