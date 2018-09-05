Two Incumbents Face Challenge For Scott District 2 Board; No Race In District 1

There will be an election for two board seats on the Scott County District 2 school board in November. Incumbent board member Andrea Beswick Soloe faces a challenge from Clint James to represent Lexington Township on the school board.

In the Vienna Township school board seat, incumbent Jason T. Kendall faces a challenge from Jennifer Hutchinson Craig.

In the Scott District 1 School Board election incumbents Kathy R. Morris and Ryan Joseph Payne filed for re-election. They face no opposition.

The election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 6.