LEGAL NOTICES

LEGAL NOTICE

VOUCHER TO BE PRESENTED TO SCOTT COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Court Claims to be approved 9/19/18

Cardmember Services/Judicial Conference $269.00

09/05 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

The contents of storage Unit 27 formerly rented to David Cox, Unit 26 formerly rented to Erice Lynch, Unit 24 formerly rented to William Combs, Units 1 & 2 formerly rented to Amanda Bannister, and Unit 33 formerly rented to Sabrina Jensen at the Crothersville Handie Self Storage on Marshall Drive in Crothersville will be opened and contents disposed of as a result on non-payment of rent on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018 unless payments are made in full.

9/5, 9/12 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS

OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS

Notice is hereby given to the taxpayers of Jackson County, Indiana, that the proper legal officer of Jackson County at their regular meeting place at Jackson County Courthouse Annex, at 8:00 a.m. on the 19th day of September, 2018, will consider the following appropriations in excess of the budget for the current year.

Rainy Day Fund

Other Services

And charges 17,000

Total Rainy Day Fund 17,000

Taxpayers appearing at the meeting shall have a right to be heard. The additional appropriations as finally made will be referred to the Department of local Government Finance (DLGF). The DLGF will make a written determination as to the sufficiency of funds to support the appropriations made within fifteen (15) days of receipt of a Certified Copy of the action taken.

Dated: Sept. 5, 2018

Kathy S. Hohenstreiter

Fiscal Officer

9/5 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

CAUSE NO. 72C01-1808-EU-000033

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MADELINE CAROL BARGER, Deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Pamela Lytle was, on August 14, 2018, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Madeline Carol Barger, deceased, who died on June 17, 2018. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: August 14, 2018.

/s/: Missy Applegate

CLERK, SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

/s/: John F. Dietrich

John F. Dietrich

Attorney At Law

63 West Wardell Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

(812) 752-2344

Attorney I.D. #14224-53

8/29, 9/5 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

CAUSE NO. 72C01-1808-EU-000034

IN THE MATTER OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION OF THE ESTATE OF GLEN R. DEATON, DECEASED

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Michael S. Deaton was, on August 15, 2018, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Glen R. Deaton, deceased, who died on August 2, 2018. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: August 15, 2018.

/s/: Missy Applegate

CLERK, SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

Kerry Thompson, #840-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Telephone: (812) 752-5920

Email: kthompson@htllawyers.com

Attorney for Petitioner

8/29, 9/5 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

CAUSE NO. 72C01-1808-EU-35

IN THE MATTER OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION OF THE ESTATE OF PAULA J. ROBISON, DECEASED

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Kevin Collins was on August 17, 2018, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Paula J. Robison, deceased, who died on April 14, 2018. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: August 17, 2018

/S/ Missy Applegate

CLERK

SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

Robert L. Houston

#7800-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Telephone: (812) 752-5920

Email: rhouston@htllawyers.com

Attorney for the Estate of Paula J. Robison

8/29, 9/5 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

CAUSE NUMBER: 72C01-1610-JC-000166

72C01-1610-JC-000167

IN THE MATTER OF:

BP – DOB 8/30/2006

AP – DOB 8/27/2007

A CHILD ALLEGED TO BE A CHILD IN NEED OF SERVICES

AND

Tiffani Collins (Biological Mother)

Bobby Lee Porter (Biological Father)

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF CHILD IN NEED OF SERVICES HEARING

TO: Bobby Lee Porter

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed its Verified Petition Alleging the child to be in Need of Services, in accordance with I.C. 31-34-9-3, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Circuit Court, One East McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8430 for a(n) Fact Finding Hearing on 10/11/2018 at 9:00 AM. At said hearing, the Court will consider the Petition and evidence thereon and will render its decision as to whether the above named minor child is child in need of services and shall enter adjudication accordingly. Your failure to appear after lawful notice will be deemed as your default and waiver to be present at said hearing.

UPON ENTRY OF SAID ADJUDICATION, A DISPOSITIONAL HEARING will be held in which the Court will consider (1) Alternatives for the care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; (2) The necessity, nature, and extent of your participation in the program of care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; and (3) Your financial responsibility for any services provided for the parent, guardian or custodian of the child including child support.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, an adjudication on said petition, judgment by default, may be entered against you without further notice.

/s/ Missy Applegate

Clerk

Date: 7/25/2018

Kyle P. Williams, 18222-10

Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

8/29, 9/5, 9/12

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

In the Scott Superior Court

Cause # 72D01-1808-JT-49

72D01-1808-JT-49

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHT HEARING

In the matter of the Termination of the Parent-Child Relationship:

BL — DOB 5/27/2005

BC — DOB 4/3/11

And

Traci Carlson (Biological Mother)

Jeffery Lockhart (Biological Father)

To: Traci Carlson

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 11/8/2018 at 1:30 PM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said children.

You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said children; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said children.

You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you without further notice.

Missy Applegate,

Clerk.

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-595-5529

9/5, 9/12, 9/19 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

In the Scott Superior Court

Cause # 72D01-1808-JT-46

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHT HEARING

In the matter of the Termination of the Parent-Child Relationship:

KO — DOB 4/2/2016

And

Markisha Ogden (Biological Mother)

And

Any unknown alleged fathers

To: Any Unknown Alleged Father

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 11/8/2018 at 1:30 PM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said children.

You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said children; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said children.

You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you without further notice.

Missy Applegate,

Clerk.

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-595-5529

9/5, 9/12, 9/19 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

In the Scott Superior Court

Case No. 72-D01-1808-MI-30

In Re Change of Name of: Dustin Jay Satterfield

Dustin Jay Satterfield, Petitioner

VERIFIED PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Petitioner, Dustin Jay Satterfield, pro se, respectfully petitions this court to change his/her name. In support of this Petition, Petitioner states as follows:

1. That my current name is Dustin Jay Satterfield.

2. That my date of birth is: September 29, 1991.

3. That I will bring my Indiana Driver’s License or identification card to my Change of Name hearing for verification.

4. That my mailing address is: 1158 E. Cutshall Road, Scottsburg, IN 47170.

5. That I do not hold a valid United States passport. My proof that I am a United States citizen is Social Security Card. I will bring this document to my Change of Name Hearing for verification.

6. There are no judgments of criminal conviction of felony under the laws of any state.

7. That I am not seeking to defraud creditors by changing my name.

8. That notice of the request for name change has been published in a local publication as required by law and will be brought to the Change of Name Hearing.

9. That I am not a sex or violent offender who is required to register under I.C. 11-8-8.

10. That pursuant to Indiana Code 34-28-2-1, I wish to change my name. The reason I want to change my name is: Conflict between name on record and all other documents.

11: That I request my name be changed to Dustin Jay Garcia.

WHEREFORE, I respectfully request that this Court grant this Petition for Name Change of a minor, and for all other just and proper relief. I affirm under the penalties of perjury that the foregoing representations are true.

ss/Dustin Jay Satterfield

Dustin Jay Satterfield

1158 E. Cutshall Road

Scottsburg, IN 47170

8/22, 8/29, 9/5 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA,

COUNTY OF JACKSON,

IN THE JACKSON SUPERIOR COURT NO. 1

CAUSE NO. 36D01-1807-PL-000021

JERRY D. SITTERDING,

Plaintiff

vs.

CLINTON GOSSAR, JENNIFER GOSSAR, and ANY AND ALL OTHER UNKNOWN PERSONS CLAIMING TITLE TO REAL ESTATE LOCATED AT 311 EAST BROWN STREET, SEYMOUR, INDIANA,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF FILING OF QUIET TITLE ACTION

To: Clinton Gossar, Jennifer Gossar and Any and All Other Unknown Persons Claiming Title to Real Estate located at 311 East Brown Street, Seymour, Indiana, including their successors or assigns, whose identities and whereabouts are unknown.

Notice is hereby given that on August 7, 2018, there was filed in the office of the Clerk of Jackson County, Indiana, a Complaint to Quiet Title to Real Estate and an Affidavit for Service of Summons by Publication on the Defendants, whoever they may be, showing that the identities and whereabouts of any and all others claiming title to the real estate, including their Successors or Assigns, are unknown.

Unless you respond to this notice by entering your appearance in the above-captioned cause within thirty (30) days of the last publication of this notice, the cause will be heard and decided in your absence.

/s/ Amanda Lowery, Clerk

Jackson Circuit/Superior Court

William M. Braman,

Atty. No. 15124-47

LORENZO & BEVERS

Attorney for Plaintiffs

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

(812) 524-9000

8/22, 2/29, 9/5

NOTICE OF REAL PROPERTY TAX SALE

Scott County Indiana

Beginning 10:00 AM, 10/04/2018 Courthouse – Comm Room Local Time

Scott County

Pursuant to the laws of the Indiana General Assembly, notice is hereby given that the following described property is listed for sale for delinquent taxes and/or special assessments. The county auditor and county treasurer will apply on or after 09/17/2018 for a court judgment against the tracts or real property for an amount that is not less than the amount set out below and for an order to sell the tracts or real property at public auction to the highest bidder, subject to the right of redemption. Any defense to the application for judgment must be filed with the Scott County Circuit Court and served on the county auditor and treasurer before 09/17/2018. The court will set a date for a hearing at least seven (7) days before the advertised date of sale and the court will determine any defenses to the application for judgment at the hearing. The county auditor and the county treasurer are entitled to receive all pleadings, motions, petitions, and other filings related to the defense to the application for judgment.

Such sale will be held on 10/04/2018 at the Courthouse – Comm Room and that sale will continue until all tracts and real property have been offered for sale.

Property will not be sold for an amount which is less than the sum of:

(A) the delinquent taxes and special assessments on each tract or item of real property; and

(B) the taxes and special assessments on the real property that are due and payable in the year of the sale, whether or not they are delinquent; and

(C) all penalties due on the delinquencies, and

(D) an amount prescribed by the county auditor that equals the sum of:

(1) twenty-five dollars ($25) for postage and publication costs; and

(2) any other costs incurred by the county that are directly attributable to the tax sale; and

(E) any unpaid costs due under IC 6-1.1-24-2(c) from a prior tax sale.

No property listed below shall be sold if, at any time before the sale, the Total Amount for Judgment is paid in full. If the real property is sold in the tax sale, the amount required to redeem such property will be 110% of the minimum bid for which the tract or real property was offered at the time of sale, if redeemed not more than six (6) months after the date of sale, or 115% of the minimum bid for which the tract or real property was offered at the time of sale, if redeemed more than six (6) months after the date of sale, plus the amount by which the purchase price exceeds the minimum bid on the real property plus five percent (5%) per annum interest on the amount by which the purchase price exceeds the minimum bid on the property. All taxes and special assessments upon the property paid by the purchaser subsequent to the sale, plus five percent (5%) per annum interest on those taxes and special assessments, will also be required to be paid to redeem such property.

In addition, IC 6-1.1-25-2 (e) states the total amount required for redemption may include the following costs incurred and paid by the purchaser or the purchaser’s assignee or the county before redemption: (1) The attorney’s fees and cost of giving notice under IC 6-1.1-25-4.5; (2) The costs of title search or examining and update the abstract of title for the tract or item of real property. The period of redemption shall expire on Friday, October 04, 2019 for certificates sold in the tax sale. For certificates struck to the county, the period of redemption may expire Friday, February 01, 2019.

If the tract or item of real property is sold for an amount more than the minimum bid and the property is not redeemed, the owner of record of the property who is divested of ownership at the time the tax deed is issued may have a right to the tax sale surplus.

The Auditor and Treasurer specifically reserve the right to withhold from the sale any parcel which has been listed in error, or which otherwise becomes ineligible for sale either prior to 10/04/2018 or during the duration of the sale.

This notice of real property tax sale, and the tax sale itself are undertaken and will be conducted pursuant to the requirements of the laws of the State of Indiana which regulate the sale of land for delinquent taxes, pursuant to I.C. 6-1.1-24-1 et seq.

The County does not warrant the accuracy of the street address or common description of the property, and a misstatement in the key number or street address does not invalidate an otherwise valid sale.

Minimum bid amounts are prescribed by law and are subject to change prior to the auction date.

Pursuant to IC 6-1.1-24-3(e), property descriptions may be omitted for properties appearing on the certified list in consecutive years. A complete property list may be obtained at www.sriservices.com or in an alternative form upon request.

Dated: 08/22/2018

Registration For Bidding On the Tax Sale:

If you are interested in bidding on the tax sale for an Indiana county, you may register online at http://legacy.sri-taxsale.com/Tax/Indiana/Registration/. This registration is good for all counties that SRI services. You need to register only once for all counties. If you do not have access to a computer with internet service you may register the morning of the sale.

Please arrive the morning of the tax sale at least 30 minutes before the beginning time to be assured you will receive your bid number before the start of the sale.

Please bring your registration form and W9 form with you the morning of the tax sale. You will be able to print these forms from the registration web site.

Pursuant to IC 6-1.1-24-5.1 a business entity that seeks to register to bid at the Scott County Tax Sale must provide a certificate of good standing or proof of registration in accordance with IC 5-23 from the Secretary of State to the Scott County Treasurer.

721800001 72-04-16-300-006.002-001 $796.00 CURTIS DISBRO E1/2 NE1/4 SWQR 16-3-6 7.236A WATERSHED 4627 W LITTLE YORK RD SCOTTSBURG 47170

721800003 72-10-26-400-012.001-001 $329.16 JAMES T GARDNER ETAL E1/2 26-2-6 .483A WATERSHED 1/8 MILE S.E. OF POUND ROAD ON BLOOMINGTON TRAIL Underwood 47177

721800004 72-02-21-100-065.000-002 $21,125.65 Travis Jones SE1/4 NEQR 21-4-7 1.00A 5727 N Terry RD Austin 47102

721800005 72-02-21-200-024.000-002 $872.85 Bobby C & Omeda Hall SEQR NWQR 21-4-7 1A (TRACT 19) 1389 E Harrod RD Austin 47102

721800007 72-02-29-400-033.002-002 $2,013.98 Willard Terry S1/2 WEQR 29-4-7 6.30A WATERSHED 4025 N BOGARDUS RD AUSTIN 47102

721800008 72-02-33-200-003.028-002 $1,261.91 Brice W & Sandra K Jordan OF NWQR TRACT 4 2.00A BY SURVEY 3880 N Bogardus RD Austin 47102

721800009 72-03-35-100-007.000-002 $259.95 Ronald G & Vickie Raichel SW1/4 NEQR 35-4-6 .05A SOUTH OF 3571 N CHRISTIE ST AUSTIN 47102

721800010 72-04-01-100-034.000-002 $13,651.26 Nathan Soliday SE1/4 NEQR 1-3-6 .50A 1107 W VAN CAMPEN RD AUSTIN 47102

721800011 72-05-08-400-021.000-002 $4,837.96 FORREST R ROYALTY OF SEQR 8-3-7 3.273A WATERSHED 766 E MARSHFIELD RD SCOTTSBURG 47170

721800012 72-05-08-400-022.000-002 $1,272.46 FORREST ROYALTY NE1/4 SEQR 8-3-7 3.184A WATERSHED 784 E MARSHFIELD RD SCOTTSBURG 47170

721800013 72-03-25-320-013.000-003 $1,869.28 CHARLES JOHNSON & TODD JOHNSON HARROD 3 LOT 123 86 HILL ST AUSTIN 47102

721800015 72-03-25-340-083.000-003 $1,481.17 Bobbie Perry CHRISTIE LOT 80 SOUTH OF 942 CHURCH STREET AUSTIN 47102

721800016 72-03-25-340-098.000-003 $2,494.14 Christopher Turner CHRISTIE LOT 45 859 N First ST Austin 47102

721800017 72-03-25-420-145.000-003 $1,704.80 Hensley Steve GIBSON 4 LOT 155 CONTRACT 1118 Wade ST Austin 47102

721800018 72-03-25-430-001.000-003 $1,504.51 JIMMY STRONG GIBSON 4 LOT 144 673 RURAL STREET AUSTIN 47102

721800019 72-03-25-430-057.000-003 $2,598.95 ROBERT BARRETT & ET AL RICE 2 LOT 68 550 NORTH ST AUSTIN 47102

721800020 72-03-35-100-010.000-003 $3,564.10 Ronald G & Vickie Raichel SW1/4 NEQR 35-4-6 .63A 810 English AVE Austin 47102

721800021 72-03-35-340-075.000-003 $1,206.80 DANA GUNTER YORK ROAD LOT 12 1321 W GIBSON DR AUSTIN 47102

721800023 72-03-36-120-012.000-003 $6,504.05 LITTLE LESTER AND DOROTHY RICE 1 LOT 32 246 RICE ST AUSTIN 47102

721800024 72-03-36-120-036.000-003 $1,161.61 MARY SMITH STAMPER & ARLIE SMITH BLUNT PT LOT 82 & LOT 85 253 Blunt AVE Austin 47102

721800025 72-03-36-120-067.000-003 $14,333.63 Blanche Treadway BLUNT LOT 28 165 Blunt AVE Austin 47102

721800026 72-03-36-120-079.000-003 $2,323.33 JERRY LEE DAVIS BLUNT LOT 47 150 Blunt AVE Austin 47102

721800027 72-03-36-120-135.000-003 $2,722.00 Clint Guthrie NW1/4 NEQR 36-4-6 .18A (MORGAN LOT 21) 625 Church ST Austin 47102

721800028 72-03-36-130-021.000-003 $1,429.24 JENNIFER VOGT MANN PT LOT 33 315 MANN AVE AUSTIN 47102

721800029 72-03-36-330-057.000-003 $1,041.10 Travis W Jones BUCHANAN LOT 66 475 W Cross ST Austin 47102

721800030 72-03-36-340-020.000-003 $288.32 SAMANTHA TERRY ALLENDALE 2 PT LOT 3 360 Short ST Austin 47102

721800031 72-03-36-430-032.000-003 $1,146.25 MARVIN COOMER SOUTH AUSTIN LOT 28 412 S RAILROAD ST AUSTIN 47102

721800032 72-04-01-210-007.000-003 $3,244.81 BRIDGESTONE PROPERTIES LLC. NWQR 1-3-6 .27A WATERSHED 410 S WEIR LN AUSTIN 47102

721800035 72-02-34-100-007.004-004 $1,100.76 Steven & Michelle Taskey OF NW1/4 NEQR 34-4-7 3.95A WATERSHED 2738 E Burn RD Austin 47102

721800036 72-02-34-400-050.000-004 $4,671.84 TIMOTHY LEE HOARD S1/2 34-4-7 .52A WATERSHED 2576 E STATE #256 RD AUSTIN 47102

721800037 72-06-05-300-011.000-004 $1,263.42 MARY CAMPBELL AND CAROLYN STONER SE1/4 SWQR 5-3-8 .50A WATERSHED 6381 E Blocher North ST Lexington 47138

721800038 72-06-08-100-025.000-004 $2,177.41 David & Bethany Petershein NEQR 8-3-8 2.90A WATERSHED 6779 E Webster RD Lexington 47138

721800039 72-06-08-210-036.000-004 $5,717.82 JAMES ACHELPOHL BLOCHER LOT 7 WATERSHED 1846 N BLOCHER RAILROAD ST Lexington 47138

721800042 72-06-08-300-058.000-004 $311.46 Beth Lee & Roy Lee Sanders NW1/4 SWQR 8-3-8 1A WATERSHED 6042 E Blocher RD Lexington 47138

721800044 72-05-26-200-010.000-005 $310.87 FLOYD M AND JUDITH LAMASTER NWQR 26-3-7 .819A WATERSHED WEST CORNER AT GOSHEN AND LOVERS LANE Scottsburg 47170 72-05-26-200-010.000-005 and 72-05-26-200-011.000-005 are to be sold and redeemed together.

721800045 72-05-26-200-011.000-005 $355.74 FLOYD M AND JUDITH LAMASTER OF SE1/4 OF NWQR 26-3-7 1.3 A WATERSHED 3465 E Lovers LN Scottsburg 47170 72-05-26-200-010.000-005 and 72-05-26-200-011.000-005 are to be sold and redeemed together.

721800046 72-05-26-400-032.000-005 $351.66 Carolyn L Napier & James White SEQR 26-3-7 .50 A WATERSHED 4535 E PLYMOUTH RD Scottsburg 47170

721800047 72-06-15-800-002.005-005 $1,152.27 Roger Dale & Sheila Diana Barrett SEQR & NEQR 15-3-8 13.82A WATERSHED 349 N GETTY RD Lexington 47138

721800049 72-06-25-100-001.002-005 $671.34 Brendon K Bright NEQR & NW1/4 SEQR 25-3-8 2.007A WATERSHED 1/8MILE EAST OF 356 AND HARDYMILL ROAD ON NORTH SIDE LEXINGTON 47138

721800050 72-06-30-300-015.000-005 $22,851.28 ZAP DISTRIBUTING LLC ROLLING ACRES (LOT 8) WATERSHED 5314 E ERVIN RD LEXINGTON 47138

721800052 72-06-32-100-003.000-005 $1,308.08 JOHNS JOHN E AND CINDY JANE COX OF NEQR 32-3-8 .532A WATERSHED A LANE BETWEEN 6770 AND 6872 PLYMOUTH ROAD LEXINGTON 47138

721800053 72-06-32-300-037.000-005 $949.10 STANLEY E EVERETT SWQR 32-3-8 1.00A WATERSHED 6263 E STATE #356 RD LEXINGTON 47138

721800054 72-06-33-410-008.000-005 $1,937.78 Mary Eaves LEXINGTON LOT 3 WATERSHED 2628 S CHERRY ST Lexington 47138

721800055 72-06-33-410-009.000-005 $873.71 Mary Eaves LEXINGTON LOT 10 WATERSHED 2626 S CHERRY ST LEXINGTON 47138

721800056 72-06-34-330-028.000-005 $1,898.39 Thomas E & Teresa Stewart LEXINGTON LOT 61 & LOT 72 WATERSHED 8142 STATE #356 RD LEXINGTON 47138

721800058 72-06-34-330-045.001-005 $1,653.98 BRIANNA STEWART LEXINGTON LOT 124 NORTH EAST CORNER OF POPLAR AND CHERRY ST LEXINGTON 47138

721800059 72-06-36-300-009.000-005 $1,124.43 TERI SHEPHERD E1/2 SWQR 36-3-8 1.020 A BY SURVEY 10401 E NEW LONDON RD LEXINGTON 47138

721800060 72-07-08-100-001.003-005 $277.28 Elmer R Hall OF NEQR 8-2-8 .30A WATERSHED PROPERTY BEHIND 4172 CHARLESTOWN RD LEXINGTON 47138

721800067 72-08-91-200-007.000-005 $833.01 NOAH NICKELL & HEATHER BURKHARDT CLARKS GRANT 291 1A WATERSHED 5172 E Kinderhook RD Scottsburg 47170

721800070 72-08-96-300-021.000-005 $1,048.47 James Dale Mills CLARKS GRANT 296 3.00A TRACT 3 WATERSHED 4524 S Clark RD Scottsburg 47170

721800072 72-08-97-400-010.011-005 $2,928.47 JASON E PERKINS CLARKS GRANT 297 2.755A WATERSHED 3924 S PLEASANT RIDGE RD LEXINGTON 47138

721800074 72-09-01-200-010.000-005 $1,037.17 Marvin H & Edna P North NE1/4 NWQR 1-2-7 1A WATERSHED 4374 S STATE #356 RD SCOTTSBURG 47170

721800075 72-09-02-100-005.000-005 $1,843.53 JAMES E BERNA II W1/2 NEQR 2-2-7 3A (TR L) WATERSHED 3674 E STATE RD 356 3674 E STATE #356 RD SCOTTSBURG 47170

721800076 72-09-02-100-013.000-005 $934.47 David M Spicer W1/2 NEQR 2-2-7 .926A (TR B) WATERSHED 3351 S Slate Ford RD Scottsburg 47170

721800077 72-09-11-200-006.000-005 $994.85 SUMMER D GRAHAM FRACT OF SECTION 11-2-7 1.66A WATERSHED 3458 E Bridgewater RD Scottsburg 47170

721800078 72-04-25-200-009.002-007 $311.24 A B M D Partnership NWQR 25-3-6 1.002A WATERSHED SOUTH END OF 1206 TAYLOR MILL RD Scottsburg 47170

721800079 72-09-06-200-031.001-007 $2,277.88 Travis & Angela Jones OF NWQR 6-2-7 1A WATERSHED 3441 S Lake RD Scottsburg 47170

721800083 72-09-09-400-019.007-007 $542.94 Solomon Daniel Morris E1/2 SEQR 9-2-7 2.34A 4791 Lamaster DR SCOTTSBURG 47170

721800084 72-09-09-400-019.011-007 $809.88 Danny & Mabel Morris E1/2 SEQR 9-2-7 1.18A PROPERTY BEHIND 4821 LAMASTER DR SCOTTSBURG 47170

721800087 72-04-12-430-015.000-008 $2,373.55 First National Acceptance Company MOONGLO ESTATES LOT 90 1146 Lunar ST Scottsburg 47170

721800088 72-05-19-110-031.000-008 $5,369.43 Korlette N Severson THOMAS LOT 809 & PT 804 & PT 808 WATERSHED 648 W Owen ST SCOTTSBURG 47170

721800089 72-05-19-110-067.000-008 $2,368.79 TIMOTHY L HOARD LYNHURST LOT 9 WATERSHED 427 N Hyland ST Scottsburg 47170

721800090 72-05-19-120-079.000-008 $2,027.66 TIMOTHY L HOARD LAKEVIEW LOT 33 WATERSHED 1008 Owen ST Scottsburg 47170

721800091 72-05-19-120-086.000-008 $19,969.89 STEVIE A AKERS AND JESSICA M AKERS LAKEVIEW LOT 8 WATERSHED 870 W OWEN ST SCOTTSBURG 47170

721800093 72-05-19-410-020.000-008 $942.68 BARRY E AND PAULA C WEDDINGTON HAZZARD 1 LOT 422 WATERSHED 638 W Wardell ST Scottsburg 47170

721800094 72-05-19-410-044.000-008 $608.85 Abelardo Soto BENNETT LOT 616 & PT LOT 615 WATERSHED 770 W Cherry ST Scottsburg 47170

721800097 72-05-20-210-006.000-008 $307.77 MARC F & TERESA M ALOISIO NE1/4 NWQR4 20-3-7 .64A WATERSHED LOT BEHIND 415 N THIRD STREET SCOTTSBURG 47170

721800098 72-05-20-220-008.003-008 $495.51 ALFRED E AND IRENE M JOHNSON CRAIG PT LOT 15 (STREET) WATERSHED LANE IN FRONT OF 450 N MAIN ST SCOTTSBURG 47170

721800099 72-05-20-220-083.000-008 $883.26 Aaron Burr LYNHURST LOT 52 WATERSHED 576 N Washington ST Scottsburg 47170

721800100 72-05-20-240-079.000-008 $1,442.39 J AND H INVESTMENT PROPERTIES LLC SE1/4 NWQR 20-3-7 .11A WATERSHED 266 N Second ST Scottsburg 47170

721800101 72-05-20-240-080.000-008 $1,728.63 J AND H INVESTMENT PROPERTIES LLC SE1/4 NWQR 20-3-7 .16A WATERSHED 278 N SECOND ST SCOTTSBURG 47170

721800106 72-05-20-340-067.000-008 $1,461.67 Virginia Rinen Ceralde RUTHERFORD W PT LOT 407 WATERSHED 180 E Madison ST SCOTTSBURG 47170

721800107 72-05-20-340-081.001-008 $510.58 James D Fleenor SE1/4 SWQR 20-3-7 .124A WATERSHED 151 E DAVIS ST SCOTTSBURG 47170

721800108 72-05-29-320-001.002-008 $7,065.12 IMPERIAL MARBLE, INC OF NW1/4 SWQR 29-3-7 .870A 325 W LAKE RD SCOTTSBURG 47170

721800999 72-06-05-300-007.000-004 $1,597.11 Roy L & Barbara A Carey SW1/4 SWQR 5-3-8 3.00A WATERSHED 6007 E Polk Rd Lexington 47138

Total Properties: 75

I hereby certify that the foregoing is a true list of lots and land returned delinquent for the nonpayment of taxes and special assessments for the time periods set forth, also subsequent delinquent taxes, current taxes and costs due thereon and the same are chargeable with the amount of tax, etc., with which they are charged on said list.

Given under my hand and seal this 22nd day of August, 2018.

Tammy Stout Johnson,

Auditor

Scott County Indiana

8/22, 8/29. 9/5

LEGAL NOTICE

72-18-0042-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-18-0042-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $81,859.95

Cause Number: 72D01-1805-MF-000025

Plaintiff: FIFTH THIRD MORTGAGE COMPANY

Defendant: BRANDON Z. RICHARD AKA BRANDON RICHARD A-MINOR

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

The following described real estate located in Scott County, Indiana: A part of the North Half of Section 4, Township 3 North, Range 7 East, 2nd Principal Meridian, Jennings Township, Scott County, Indiana, and also being part of the land of Leroy Humphrey as described in Instrument Number 9700027, and shown as Tract 5 on the Plat of Survey recorded in Plat Cabinet 1, Slide 162, Office of the Recorder. Scott County, Indiana, more particularly described as follows: Commencing at the Northeast corner of Section 4, Township 3 North, Range 7 East, 2nd Principal Meridian, said comer being marked by a steel rod, thence North 89° 57′ 52 West (bearings based on that of the grantor’s East line as described in Instrument Number 9700027, Office of the Recorder, Scott County, Indiana), 1022.77 feet to a steel rod, thence South 00° 1′ 43 East 1616.64 feet to a steel rod, thence South 00° 00′ 56 West 836.85 feet to a railroad spike in the South line of the North Half of said section. Thence North 89° 46′ 02 West with said line 2546.82 feet, thence North 06° 58′ 34 West (thru a steel rod at 20.15 feet) 155.78 feet to a steel rod thence North 07° 56′ 19 East 494.13 feet to a steel rod, thence North 00° 37′ 43 West 173.88 feet to a steel rod, thence North 89° 19′ 49 East 455. 77 feet to the true point of beginning, thence continuing North 89° 19. 49 East (thru a steel rod at 60.00 feet) 412.54 feet to a steel rod, thence South 00° 00′ 57 East 395. 72 feet to a steel rod, thence North 89°46′ 02 West 412.51 feet to a steel rod, thence North 00° 00 57 West (thru a steel rod at 329.22 feet) 389.22 feet to the true point of beginning, containing 3.72 acres and being subject to an easement for a roadway and utilities, described as follows: Beginning at the Northwest corner of the above described tract, thence South 00° 00′ 57 East with the West line of said tract 60.00 feet to a steel rod at the intersection with a non-tangential curve to the left, the radius point of said curve being the Northwest corner of said tract, thence Northeasterly with said curve 94.93 feet to a steel rod in the North line of said tract, thence South 89° 19′ 49 West 60.00 feet to the point of beginning. Including an easement for a roadway and utilities, 30 feet In width, the centerline of which is described as follows: Commencing at the Northwest corner of the above described tract, thence South 00° 00′ 57 East with the West line of said tract 15.00 feet to the true point of beginning, thence South 89° 19′ 49 West 410.61feet. thence South 00°37′ 43 East 159.59 feet, thence South 07° 58′ 19 West 494.13 feet, thence South 06° 58′ 34 East 155. 78 feet to Cutshall Road Grantors hereby reserve utility easement of 50 feet in width as measured from the centerline of the county road for roadway expansion on the front, and 20 feet in width as measured from the lot line on the sides and In the back of the lot for utilities. Also Included Is a 75 foot set back line from the center of the county road, known as Cutshall Road, and a 75 foot set back line from the private roads known as Keystone Drive and Key Way, and no building or structure shall be erected within such setback. Parcel No: COUNTY: 002-57705-04 STATE: 720504500002005002 Being the same property conveyed to Renee M. Bucket and Jason Bucket, wife and husband by deed dated 01 /1312005 and recorded 03/23/2005 of record in Instrument No. 200500000736, in the Office of the Recorder of Scott County, Indiana, The property includes a manufactured home that has been affixed to the land.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Kenneth Hughbanks

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Jennings

Parcel No.: 72-05-04-500-002.005-002

2556 NORTH KEYSTONE DRIVE, SCOTTSBURG IN 47170

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Caryn Beougher, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 23887-29

Anselmo Lindberg Oliver LLC, Attorney Law Firm

630-453-6960

8/22, 8/29, 9/5 hspsxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

72-18-0043-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-18-0043-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $186,643.45

Cause Number: 72D01-1804-MF-000022

Plaintiff: PINGORA LOAN SERVICING, LLC

Defendant: MATTHEW K. WHITMAN and STATE OF INDIANA

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

Being a part of the Northwest Quarter of Section #9, Township 3 North, Range 7 East, Jennings Township, Scott County, Indiana, and being more particularly described as follows: Commencing at the Northeast corner of the Northwest Quarter of Section #9, said point being marked by a stone found; thence with the North line of Section #9 S 89 degrees 48′ 36″ W, (basis of Bearing) 341.26 feet; to the true point of beginning, thence continuing with the North line of Section S 89 degrees 48′ 36″ W, 200.00 feet to a mag nail found; thence leaving the above mentioned North line of Section S 00 degrees 00′ 56″ E, 458.58 feet to a 5/8″ rebar found; thence N. 87 degrees 23′ 56″ E, 200.20 feet to a 5/8″ rebar set; thence N. 00 degrees 00′ 56″ W, 450.16 feet to the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING. Containing 2.086 acres more or less, subject to all legal rights-of way and easements of record.More commonly known as 1412 E. Goens Road, Scottsburg, Indiana 47170.Subject to an easement for ingress/egress and for utilities fifty (50) feet by parallel lines along the entire West boundary of the above-described real estate and all. other restrictions, covenants and easements of record.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Kenneth Hughbanks

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Jennings

Parcel No.: 72-05-09-500-003.006-002

1412 E GOENS RD, SCOR IN 47170

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Barry T Barnes, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Feiwell & Hannoy PC, Attorney Law Firm

317-237-2727

8/22, 8/29, 9/5 hspsxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

72-18-0044-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-18-0044-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $67,586.11

Cause Number: 72D01-1803-MF-000015

Plaintiff: WESBANCO BANK, INC.

Defendant: CASSIE MAE AMBURGEY

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

A part of the northeast fourth of the southwest fourth of Section 35, Township 4 north, Range 6 east, beginning at the southeast corner thereof and running north 240 feet, thence north 89 degrees 53 minutes west 324.7 feet to the true point of beginning, thence north 12 degrees 30 minutes east 170.26 feet to a point in the centerline of State Road 256, thence north 68 degrees 50 minutes west with said center line 80.20 feet, thence south 12 degrees 10 minutes west 199.50 feet, thence south 89 degrees 53 minutes east 80 feet to the true point of beginning, containing .33 of an acre, more or less, subject to all legal highways.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Kenneth Hughbanks

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Jennings

Parcel No.: 72-03-35-310-006.000-003

1211 WEST STATE ROAD 256, AUSTIN IN 47102

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Robert L. Houston, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 7800-72

Houston, Thompson and Lewis, PC, Attorney Law Firm

812-752-5920

8/22, 8/29, 9/5 hspsxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

72-18-0045-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-18-0045-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $80,489.77

Cause Number: 72D01-1703-MF-000014

Plaintiff: FIFTH THIRD BANK

Defendant: JASON E. PERKINS

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

A part of Survey #297 of the Illinois Grant, Lexington Township, Scott County, Indiana, and being the same lands as described in Guthrie 9704021, described as follows: Beginning at a RR Spike at the East corner of Survey #297 of the Illinois Grant; thence N. 40° 00′ 00″ W., a distance of 436.00 feet along the Survey line to a mag nail in Pleasant Ridge Road, THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; thence S. 49° 50′ 15″ W., a distance of 600.00 feet passing an iron pin at 25.00 feet to a 5/8″ iron pin; thence N. 40° 00′ 00″ W., a distance of 200.00 feet to a 5/8″ iron pin; thence N. 49° 50′ 15″ E., a distance of 600.00 feet passing a 5/8″ iron pin at 575.00 feet to a mag nail; thence S. 40° 00′ 00″ E., a distance of 200.00 feet to THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING. Containing 2.755 acres. Subject to the County road right-of-way. Tract No. 11, Schafer Farm. Being the same property conveyed to Jason E. Perkins, by Deed dated April 20, 1998, of record in Instrument #9801752, in the Office of the Clerk of Scott County, Indiana.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Kenneth Hughbanks

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Lexington

Parcel No.: 72-08-97-400-010.011-005

3924 S. PLEASANT RIDGE RD, LEXINGTON IN 47138

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Jerry Higgins, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Law Office of Jerry N. Higgins, PLLC, Attorney Law Firm

502-625-3065

8/22, 8/29, 9/5 hspsxlp

NOTICE OF REAL PROPERTY

TAX SALE

Jackson County Indiana

Beginning 10:00 A.M., 10/22/2018 Courthouse Local Time

Jackson County

Pursuant to the laws of the Indiana General Assembly, notice is hereby given that the following described property is listed for sale for delinquent taxes and/or special assessments. The county auditor and county treasurer will apply on or after 10/05/2018 for a court judgment against the tracts or real property for an amount that is not less than the amount set out below and for an order to sell the tracts or real property at public auction to the highest bidder, subject to the right of redemption. Any defense to the application for judgment must be filed with the Jackson County Circuit Court and served on the county auditor and treasurer before 10/05/2018. The court will set a date for a hearing at least seven (7) days before the advertised date of sale and the court will determine any defenses to the application for judgment at the hearing. The county auditor and the county treasurer are entitled to receive all pleadings, motions, petitions, and other filings related to the defense to the application for judgment.

Such sale will be held on 10/22/2018 at the Courthouse and that sale will continue until all tracts and real property have been offered for sale.

Property will not be sold for an amount which is less than the sum of:

(A) the delinquent taxes and special assessments on each tract or item of real property; and

(B) the taxes and special assessments on the real property that are due and payable in the year of the sale, whether or not they are delinquent; and

(C) all penalties due on the delinquencies, and

(D) an amount prescribed by the county auditor that equals the sum of:

(1) twenty-five dollars ($25) for postage and publication costs; and

(2) any other costs incurred by the county that are directly attributable to the tax sale; and

(E) any unpaid costs due under IC 6-1.1-24-2(c) from a prior tax sale.

No property listed below shall be sold if, at any time before the sale, the Total Amount for Judgment is paid in full. If the real property is sold in the tax sale, the amount required to redeem such property will be 110% of the minimum bid for which the tract or real property was offered at the time of sale, if redeemed not more than six (6) months after the date of sale, or 115% of the minimum bid for which the tract or real property was offered at the time of sale, if redeemed more than six (6) months after the date of sale, plus the amount by which the purchase price exceeds the minimum bid on the real property plus five percent (5%) per annum interest on the amount by which the purchase price exceeds the minimum bid on the property. All taxes and special assessments upon the property paid by the purchaser subsequent to the sale, plus five percent (5%) per annum interest on those taxes and special assessments, will also be required to be paid to redeem such property.

In addition, IC 6-1.1-25-2 (e) states the total amount required for redemption may include the following costs incurred and paid by the purchaser or the purchaser’s assignee or the county before redemption: (1) The attorney’s fees and cost of giving notice under IC 6-1.1-25-4.5; (2) The costs of title search or examining and update the abstract of title for the tract or item of real property. The period of redemption shall expire on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 for certificates sold in the tax sale. For certificates struck to the county, the period of redemption may expire Tuesday, February 19, 2019.

If the tract or item of real property is sold for an amount more than the minimum bid and the property is not redeemed, the owner of record of the property who is divested of ownership at the time the tax deed is issued may have a right to the tax sale surplus.

The Auditor and Treasurer specifically reserve the right to withhold from the sale any parcel which has been listed in error, or which otherwise becomes ineligible for sale either prior to 10/22/2018 or during the duration of the sale.

This notice of real property tax sale, and the tax sale itself are undertaken and will be conducted pursuant to the requirements of the laws of the State of Indiana which regulate the sale of land for delinquent taxes, pursuant to I.C. 6-1.1-24-1 et seq.

The County does not warrant the accuracy of the street address or common description of the property, and a misstatement in the key number or street address does not invalidate an otherwise valid sale.

Minimum bid amounts are prescribed by law and are subject to change prior to the auction date.

Pursuant to IC 6-1.1-24-3(e), property descriptions may be omitted for properties appearing on the certified list in consecutive years. A complete property list may be obtained at www.sriservices.com or in an alternative form upon request.

Dated: 09/05/2018

Registration For Bidding On the Tax Sale:

If you are interested in bidding on the tax sale for an Indiana county, you may register online at http://legacy.sri-taxsale.com/Tax/Indiana/Registration/. This registration is good for all counties that SRI services. You need to register only once for all counties. If you do not have access to a computer with internet service you may register the morning of the sale.

Please arrive the morning of the tax sale at least 30 minutes before the beginning time to be assured you will receive your bid number before the start of the sale.

Please bring your registration form and W9 form with you the morning of the tax sale. You will be able to print these forms from the registration web site.

Pursuant to IC 6-1.1-24-5.1 a business entity that seeks to register to bid at the Jackson County Tax Sale must provide a certificate of good standing or proof of registration in accordance with IC 5-23 from the Secretary of State to the Jackson County Treasurer.

361800002 36-54-07-200-008.001-001 $1,686.17 Smith, Randall Scott II PT NW 7-5-4 1.98A 933 N Co Rd 500 W Medora 47260

361800006 36-64-29-300-033.003-001 $1,882.72 Harrison, Chaz PT SE SW 29-6-4 .592A 3246 N Co Rd 360 W Freetown 47235

361800008 36-65-31-400-006.000-001 $2,416.73 Skaggs, Richard SHIELDSTOWN LOT 17 BLK 5 SHIELDSTOWN EXC 1524 SQ. FT. LOT 16-5 .31A Located near Shieldstown Bridge Crossing Seymour 47274

361800009 36-54-10-401-003.000-002 $195,341.08 Unicell Paper Mills Inc PT NE 32.72AC 1220 W Spring St Brownstown 47220

361800012 36-54-11-312-052.000-002 $298.44 Blevins, Ruth Ann LOT 33, 34 120 S Stilwell St Brownstown 47220

361800013 36-54-11-440-021.000-002 $1,935.70 Weiler, Michael A & Donna K 11.11-5-4 lot 11 & LOT 12 KELLER’S 421 W Spring St Brownstown 47220

361800017 36-54-14-102-043.000-002 $710.30 Price, Marlana K E1/2 LOT 84 222 S Poplar St Brownstown 47220

361800018 36-54-14-103-061.000-002 $1,674.36 Stinson, Leonard & Mary N PT 2/3 BLK P 607 S Main St Brownstown 47220

361800019 36-54-14-201-008.000-002 $1,364.76 Barnett, Randy & Lisa WOODMANSEE 2 214 S Asher St Brownstown 47220

361800020 36-42-14-200-003.001-003 $167.40 McKnight, Lezli S , Christopher Williams & Ross PT N1/2 NW 14-4-2 4.5A Located near 5941 S Co Rd 1250 W Medora 47260

361800022 36-52-25-100-002.000-003 $420.55 Persinger, Florence PT NE 25-5-2 3.25A 10620 W Co Rd 250 S Medora 47260

361800023 36-53-22-100-002.007-003 $1,711.75 Cardenas, Juan J Rodriguez & Yazmin Rodriguez PT E1/2 NE 22-5-3 1.86A._ AFFIDAVIT TO TRANSFER TO REAL ESTATE ON 01/02/14 INS # 201400014 7180 W Co Rd 150 S Medora 47260

361800024 36-53-22-100-002.008-003 $496.34 Cardenas, Juan J Rodriguez & Yazmin Rodriguez PT NE 22-5-3 1.35A._ AFFIDAVIT TO TRANSFER TO REAL ESTATE ON 01/02/14 INS # 201400014 Located near 7180 W County Road 150 S Medora 47260

361800025 36-53-28-400-009.000-003 $1,019.20 Tijunin, Nolik V & Deena J PT SW 28-5-3 65.85A. 8000 W Block Co Rd 275 S Medora 47260

361800026 36-53-33-100-001.000-003 $744.10 Tijunin, Nolik V & Deena J. PT NE 33-5-3 34.61A. 8000 W Block Co Rd 275 S Medora 47260

361800028 36-53-34-200-003.001-003 $2,319.67 Tijunin, Nolik V & Deena PT NW 34-5-3 24.54A. 336 N Jackson St Medora 47260

361800031 36-53-34-103-045.000-004 $4,062.85 Cooley, Amy S PT SW NE 34-5-3 .33A 4 N George St Medora 47260

361800033 36-53-34-104-041.000-004 $1,380.10 Ault, Larry D ZOLLMAN 107X150 5–H 72 E Adams St Medora 47260

361800035 36-53-34-401-088.000-004 $877.74 Ginter, Teresa J. 151–J, 153–J, 152–J 206 South Mill Street Medora 47260

361800036 36-54-29-103-014.000-005 $529.48 Hashman, Mark Allen MILLERS 2ND. ADD LOT 31 3341 Water St Vallonia 47281

361800037 36-44-14-400-009.001-006 $1,493.17 Melloncamp, Evan B PT NE 14-4-4 25.31A. 129 W Co Rd 650 S Vallonia 47281

361800038 36-45-01-200-002.001-006 $983.72 Russell, Brock PT NW 1-4-5 1A 6313 E Co Rd 400 S Seymour 47274

361800040 36-45-16-200-009.000-006 $483.40 Heitz, Robert PT SW 16-4-5 1A 6469 S Co Rd 325 E Brownstown 47220

361800041 36-45-22-100-001.000-006 $3,076.43 Hoevener, Joan NE NE 22-4-5 38.50A Located near 7245 S State Road 39 Crothersville 47229

361800046 36-66-34-203-025.000-008 $4,958.69 Jackson, Lester Dean LAKE LESLIE LOT 15 2781 N Co Rd 1000 E Seymour 47274

361800048 36-65-13-403-035.000-009 $1,609.90 Parlagreco, Shannon PT SE MEADOWS 85 X 144 13-6-6 .25A LOT 4 510 Arrowhead Dr Seymour 47274

361800049 36-65-24-102-010.000-009 $2,212.35 Barber, Jeremiah B & Dulcinea L MANOR HEIGHTS LOT 19 304 Manor Heights Dr Seymour 47274

361800050 36-65-24-203-068.000-009 $2,951.38 Calvo, Luis Armando Lopez THE CROSSING, LOT 76, SEC III 253 Whites Station Rd Seymour 47274

361800051 36-66-16-400-003.000-009 $27,758.51 Myers, Delbert H E1/2 NE SE & PT W1/2 NE SE 16-6-6 9.27 Acres_ LEASE TO 2003 EAST TIPTON LLC INS # 200900240 RECORDED 283/130 2011 E Tipton St Seymour 47274

361800052 36-66-17-103-005.000-009 $1,393.19 Booher, Mark T COLVINS 47–E COLVINS PT 13–A COLVINS 20′ E SIDE 12–A 819 N O’Brien St Seymour 47274

361800053 36-66-17-201-049.000-009 $2,496.66 Gregory, Dwight E BAYWOOD LOT 11 905 N Blish St Seymour 47274

361800055 36-66-17-201-062.000-009 $1,824.55 Kindred, Aaron M & Rachel E BLISH 4TH 4–D 810 N Park St Seymour 47274

361800056 36-66-17-202-003.000-009 $2,486.52 Hart, Donna S LL SHIELDS 12–46 909 N Park St Seymour 47274

361800057 36-66-17-202-032.000-009 $10,681.90 JT Petroluem LLC KELTCH W PT LOT 16-27 KELTCH 54X105 PT LOT 1 LOT 15 BLK 27 829 Ewing St Seymour 47274

361800058 36-66-17-202-043.000-009 $406.80 O’Connor, Dana Marie SALTMARSH S1/2 LOT 17-26 Located near 736 Pershing St Seymour 47274

361800059 36-66-17-202-044.000-009 $3,202.79 O’Connor, Dana Marie SALTMARSH ADD LOT 18-26 736 Pershing St Seymour 47274

361800060 36-66-17-202-075.000-009 $2,725.60 Campbell, Travis John SHIELDS N1/2 E1/2 LOT 2 BLK 25 817 N Broadway St Seymour 47274

361800061 36-66-17-203-010.000-009 $2,487.95 Mace, Timothy D & Elizabeth SALTMARSH LOT 20 BLK 26 730 Pershing St Seymour 47274

361800062 36-66-17-203-099.000-009 $3,059.20 Bowling, Steven R SHIELDS 40′ S SIDE 4–6 408 Mill St Seymour 47274

361800063 36-66-17-203-106.000-009 $2,426.62 Sage, Sarah A E1/2 LOT 5–G 415 Ewing St Seymour 47274

361800066 36-66-17-317-009.000-009 $11,751.86 Stacey, Grover L & Sondra E PT 1–L, PT 2–L STAIRWAY 1–L, 2–L 122 W 2nd St Seymour 47274

361800067 36-66-17-317-039.000-009 $4,305.19 Laupus, Joseph F 20′ OFF W SIDE 4–K 116 St. Louis Ave Seymour 47274

361800071 36-66-17-322-083.090-009 $1,895.59 Mace, Elizabeth D SHIELDS 25′ N1/2 LOT 3-51 221 S Vine St Seymour 47274

361800073 36-66-17-403-090.000-009 $1,049.47 Johnson, Anita F PT SW SE 17-6-6 .25A 306 Hancock St Seymour 47274

361800074 36-66-17-403-111.000-009 $9,706.46 Gilley, Wanda F LAUPUS W1/2 LOT 8-A & LAUPUS ADD LOT 7 – A & LAUPUS ADD E1/2 78′ OFF S END LOT 8 BLK A 621 Noble St Seymour 47274

361800075 36-66-17-403-184.000-009 $1,744.95 Scott, Penny S & Mary Elizabeth Booher HIGHLAWN 9–B 331 Highlawn Ave Seymour 47274

361800076 36-66-18-101-010.000-009 $2,057.47 Hatfield, Vivian E – Life Estate & William Hatfield – Life Estate & John Turner PT 18-6-6 .22A 924 N Pine St Seymour 47274

361800077 36-66-18-103-104.000-009 $934.40 Bartolome, Apolonia Mateo HOMESTEAD ADD LOT 2–A 504 W 6th St Seymour 47274

361800078 36-66-18-104-007.000-009 $3,524.39 Mace, Elizabeth CARTER’S REPLAT LOT 2 723 Pershing St Seymour 47274

361800080 36-66-18-403-006.000-009 $3,943.38 Andrews, William Gregory & Michelle Dawn 6/10 J H PETERS ADD LOT 12–D 307 N Lynn St Seymour 47274

361800081 36-66-18-403-077.000-009 $1,671.20 Campbell, Ted E & Sherry A J H PETERS 8–C 614 W 2nd St Seymour 47274

361800082 36-66-18-403-082.000-009 $1,399.02 Elicio, Christeen K J.H. PETERS ADD LOT 7-C 610 W 2nd St Seymour 47274

361800083 36-66-18-403-088.000-009 $526.27 Leavy, Daniel J J.H. PETERS ADD LOT 4-R 615 W 2nd St Seymour 47274

361800084 36-66-18-404-002.000-009 $1,426.77 Engelking, Mark W BLISH ADD LOT 7 BLK 1_ CANCELLATION OF CONTRACT FROM HELEN HURBAUGH(DEATH CERTIFICATE WAS PRESENTED AND RECORDED ) 07/09/12 INS # 201204966_ CONTRACT TO HELEN G HURBAUGH 04/09/09 INS # 200903711 RECORDED 78/787 325 N Poplar St Seymour 47274

361800086 36-66-18-404-016.000-009 $1,371.51 Gluck, Candace K BLISH ADD 40′ CENTER 14–1, 15–1, 16–1 415 W 4th St Seymour 47274

361800087 36-66-19-102-005.000-009 $3,154.30 Shelton, G Coleen BUTLER 25′ LOT 14-M 729 W Brown St Seymour 47274

361800092 36-66-19-300-011.000-009 $25,798.20 CCC Real Esate Holding Co LLC PT S PT SW 19-6-6 6.945A 643 S Airport Rd Seymour 47274

361800093 36-66-19-300-014.001-009 $799.59 Temple, Richard A PT S PT SW 19-6-6 2.0104 acres R/W EASEMENT 1300 Block Colonial Dr Seymour 47274

361800095 36-66-20-102-016.000-009 $3,643.21 Stanfield, Summer KLOEKER’S 3 625 S Obrien St Seymour 47274

361800096 36-66-20-201-003.000-009 $2,346.29 Boling, Robert E & Donna L PFINGST 1ST 29–3 322 E Brown St Seymour 47274

361800097 36-66-20-201-024.000-009 $1,174.09 Cockerham, Larry W & Sharon K PFINGST N/75′ LOTS 60, 61, BLK 5 514 S Vine St Seymour 47274

361800098 36-66-20-201-050.000-009 $934.99 Wingfeld, Anthony W & Mary K PFINGST 20′ W SIDE 5–1 PFINGST 60′ 4–1 124 E Brown St Seymour 47274

361800099 36-66-20-202-048.000-009 $1,408.16 Thoele, Joseph R THOMAS LOT 2-L 523 S Chestnut St Seymour 47274

361800100 36-66-20-204-031.000-009 $1,067.96 Bearden, Curtis L MCCANNS PT LOT 36 BLK 2 704 1/2 Vine St Seymour 47274

361800101 36-66-20-204-034.000-009 $983.46 Burton, Danny D PARK GARDENS PT 69 835 Phillips Ln Seymour 47274

361800102 36-66-20-204-051.000-009 $15,696.63 Patterson, John Dale & Loretta M PARK GARDENS LOT 41 828 Phillips Ln Seymour 47274

361800103 36-66-30-300-020.001-009 $2,633.57 Seymour Area Jaycees Inc Building T-512 800 A Ave E Seymour 47274

361800104 36-52-11-100-036.000-010 $1,773.18 Humphrey, Jessica Ann PT NE 11-5-2 3A 623 N Co Rd 1225 W Norman 47264

361800105 36-53-01-300-007.001-010 $719.10 Brazzell, Matthew T PT SW SW 1-5-3 5A 1109 N Co Rd 600 W Medora 47260

361800106 36-53-04-100-001.001-010 $328.91 Root, Bobby & Margaret D NE NE 4-5-3 10A. 1891 N Co Rd 825 W Norman 47264

361800108 36-53-14-200-008.000-010 $401.21 Charles, Robert M & Brenda J PT NW 14-5-3 1.12A 6570 W Us Hwy 50 Medora 47260

361800110 36-62-14-300-001.000-010 $657.06 Mitchell, Brian & Shelley A. PT NE COR NW SW 14-6-2 .75A 5508 N Co Rd 1275 W Norman 47264

361800111 36-62-14-301-019.000-010 $727.71 Baldwin, Dennis D NORMAN W1/2 LOT 63 NORMAN W1/2 IMP LOT 62 Located at Corner of Moon St & Hwy 58 Norman 47264

361800112 36-62-14-301-020.000-010 $1,195.92 Baldwin, Dennis D NORMAN STATION LOT 58, 59, 60, 61 Located at Corner of Moon St & Hwy 58 Norman 47264

361800113 36-62-14-301-021.000-010 $317.20 Baldwin, Dennis D E1/2 NORMAN STATION 62 E1/2 NORMAN STATION 63 Located at Corner of Moon St & Hwy 58 Norman 47264

361800115 36-62-23-400-016.001-010 $916.37 Baldwin, Dennis D PT NE SE 23-6-2 7.956A. RIGHT OF WAY EASEMENT EASEMENT TO JACKSON COUNTY RURAL ELECTRIC 12019 W Co Rd 450 N Norman 47264

361800116 36-63-16-201-045.000-010 $714.86 Wilson, Walter W & Greta L KURTZ 202, 203 Located near 5760 N Morton ST Norman 47264

361800117 36-63-29-401-028.000-010 $664.24 Allen, Charles W. & Thelma G Life Estate ETAL 29.01-6-3 CLEARSPRING LOT 28 & 29 3268 N Sugar St Norman 47264

361800118 36-63-29-401-030.001-010 $761.61 Allen, Roger Dale CLEARSPRING LOTS 34 & 35 3356 N Sugar St Norman 47264

361800119 36-63-29-401-035.001-010 $4,113.82 Redleaf, Glenda II & Douglas Joseph CLEARSPRING LOT 5 3315 N Sugar St Norman 47264

361800120 36-63-01-100-012.000-011 $707.36 Deweese, Dennis Shane NW NE TRACT 1 1-6-3 2.30A 7975 N State Rd 135 Freetown 47235

361800121 36-63-01-200-020.000-011 $1,116.81 Engelking, Teresa Jane PT S PT W1/2 NW 1-6-3 2.954A 7825 N Co Rd 600 W Freetown 47235

361800122 36-63-01-300-023.000-011 $155.71 Weekly, John C & Laura L PT SW 1-6-3 0.84AC Located near 6149 W County Road 700 N Freetown 47235

361800123 36-64-06-300-015.000-011 $2,053.13 Brumfield, Todd & Katherine N END NW SW 6-6-4 2A 7401 N State Rd 135 Freetown 47235

361800124 36-64-06-600-014.000-011 $1,029.66 Brumfield, Janet Marie TRACT 2 RALPH MARTIN ESTATE EXEMPT 14.48AC SUB Located near 7401 N State Road 135 Freetown 47235

361800125 36-64-07-303-018.000-011 $1,243.94 Hatton, Jack D LUCAS FREEPORT 45 4775 W 2nd St Freetown 47235

361800126 36-64-07-303-040.000-011 $2,756.86 Greathouse, Gary W & Cheryl P MAHALAVILLE 8-B 6668 Glendennings St Freetown 47235

361800127 36-64-07-303-050.000-011 $1,504.75 Combs, Morton & Fay E MAHALAVILLE 7-B_ CONTRACT: ELIZABETH D MACE 4952 W State Rd 58 Freetown 47235

361800129 36-73-13-300-010.000-011 $600.62 Staley, Charles & Brenda PT NE SW 13-7-3 6.081A 11428 N State Rd 135 Freetown 47235

361800131 36-73-26-400-023.001-011 $368.38 Bodi, Kellie Beth TRACT 1 HARLESS EXEMPT SUBDIV 3AC 9293 N State Rd 135 Freetown 47235

361800133 36-74-18-400-009.000-011 $564.07 Davidson, James & Bonnie PT SE 18-7-4 2.04A. 3999 W Co Rd 1125 N Seymour 47274

361800135 36-66-01-400-018.004-012 $1,139.32 Ross, Charles M S1/2 NE SE 1-6-6 3A. 7300 N Co Rd 1300 E Seymour 47274

361800136 36-66-05-302-026.000-012 $3,016.94 Brown, Christina L 1/2 & Alyssa Nicole Brown 1/8 & Brieanna Lynn Michelle Brown 1/8 & Samantha Grace Brown & Erica Elizabeth Brown 1/8 PT NE 5.02-6-6 .50A Michelle Brown 1/8, Samantha Grace Brown 1/8, Erica Elizabeth Brown 1/8 619 Redding Rd Seymour 47274

361800138 36-66-08-100-005.001-012 $429.40 Reigning Light Foundation Inc NW NE 8-6-6 5.66A. Located at corn of Enos Rd and 875 E Seymour 47274

361800141 36-66-08-404-048.000-013 $1,140.33 Humphrey, Timothy P LOT 19 BRIARCREEK SUBDIV. PHASE 2 1169 Darcis Dr Seymour 47274

361800142 36-63-03-100-001.090-014 $1,030.11 Barger, Dean E 1/2 NE 3-6-3 .20A 7690 N Co Rd 675 W Freetown 47235

361800144 36-63-09-200-005.000-014 $656.40 Cheek, Elmer W & Shelia J PT NW 9-6-3 6.21AC_ 8848 W Co Rd 725 N Norman 47264

361800145 36-73-16-400-009.001-014 $2,499.51 Champion, George R III PT LOT 16 16-7-3 5.1A 11063 N Co Rd 800 W Norman 47264

361800146 36-73-21-300-028.000-014 $472.19 Champion, George Robert III & Billy Clayton Windfield Champion PT SW SW 21-7-3 9.71A. Tract 2 Champion III & Billy Clayton Windfield Champion 8800 W Block Co Rd 1000 N Norman 47264

361800147 36-73-27-300-012.000-014 $1,237.32 Buck, Elmes & Brett Buck & Bart Buck jt/rs NE SW 27-7-3 3.98A 7544 W Co Rd 925 N Freetown 47235

361800148 36-73-28-200-014.000-014 $454.49 Champion, George Robert III & Billy Clayton Windfield Champion t/c PT NW 28-7-3 10.19A. Tract 5 Champion, III & Billy Clayton Windfield Champion 8900 W Block Co Rd 1000 N Norman 47264

361800149 36-46-01-400-009.000-015 $201.69 Maxie, Evelyn D SW SE 1-4-6 10A. 4886 S Co Rd 1275 E Crothersville 47229

361800150 36-46-03-400-060.000-015 $1,504.78 Barnes, Suzanne PT SE 3-4-6 1.03A 4869 S Us Hwy 31 Crothersville 47229

361800153 36-46-17-100-003.000-015 $609.94 Webbed Foot Properties 1 LLC SW NE 17-4-6 40A 6000 S Block Co Rd 850 E Crothersville 47229

361800154 36-46-21-400-024.000-015 $799.93 Gay, Terry L & Donna M S1/2 NW SE IMP 21-4-6 5.7A 7646 S Co Rd 975 E Crothersville 47229

361800157 36-46-31-400-005.000-015 $418.87 Mace, Jonathan T PT SE 31-4-6 10.96A Located at corner of Hwy 250 and Co. Rd. 800 E Crothersville 47229

361800160 36-56-12-200-003.001-015 $2,005.13 Knight, Joseph L PT NW 12-5-6 2.06A 606 N Co Rd 1240 E Seymour 47274

361800163 36-56-26-300-022.000-015 $1,377.80 Lee, Sherry S PT SW 26-5-6 1.25A 11394 E State Rd 250 Crothersville 47229

361800164 36-56-34-200-010.000-015 $1,109.72 Freeman, Joan A PT W1/2 NW 34-5-6 2.2A_ CONTRACT: JOAN JONES 3166 S Co Rd 1025 E Crothersville 47229

361800165 36-56-36-300-017.000-015 $1,235.61 O’Sullivan, James L & Timothy C O’Sullivan PT N1/2 SW IMP 36-5-6 1.9A. O’Sullivan 3699 S Co Rd 1200 E Crothersville 47229

361800167 36-46-10-301-015.000-016 $1,236.92 Rusch, Louis B & Leah D WESTWOOD SUBDIV 2ND LOT 20 302 W Walnut St Crothersville 47229

361800168 36-46-10-304-058.000-016 $1,482.23 Stacey, Grover BENHAM & DENSFORD LOT 6 Located at Corner of Howard St. & Kovener St. Crothersville 47229

361800170 36-46-10-401-021.000-016 $4,393.36 Gay, Paul & Penny PT TRACTS B & C, 10-4-6 .33A 614 E Bard St Crothersville 47229

361800171 36-46-10-402-063.000-016 $471.31 Hines, Misty C BLAU ADD LOT 12 Located near 308 E Bard St Crothersville 47229

361800172 36-46-10-403-025.000-016 $2,121.02 Stacey, Grover LOT 84 208 E Dixon St Crothersville 47229

361800173 36-46-10-403-035.000-016 $1,375.97 Stacey, Grover ORIGINAL LOT 29 200 N Armstrong St Crothersville 47229

361800174 36-46-10-403-097.000-016 $1,513.86 Vernon, Jason PT E1/2 ORIGINAL LOT 34 PT E1/2 ORIGINAL LOT 35 PT SW SE 2 RODS WIDE 10-4-6 .23A. 211 E Main St Crothersville 47229

361800175 36-46-10-404-035.000-016 $1,232.21 Pasley, Hugh D Jr PT SE 10.08-4-6 .25A 312 Moore St Crothersville 47229

361800176 36-46-10-404-036.000-016 $756.15 Pasley, Hugh D Jr PT SE 10.08-4-6 .75A Located near 312 Moore St Crothersville 47229

361800177 36-46-11-302-035.000-016 $1,314.89 Victorino, Rose -Life Estate & Robert Wiesman & Daniel Wiesman r/s W1/2 SW SW & W1/2 NW SW 11-4-6 .64A_ A QCD BROUGHT IN ON 08/05/13 INS # 201306482 107 East St Crothersville 47229

361800178 36-46-11-303-048.000-016 $2,558.21 Miller, Shandy Richard & Jacqueline Allen Jt / Rs PT SW 11-4-6 2.48A. 101 East St Crothersville 47229

361800179 36-46-15-101-005.000-016 $714.14 Wiesman, Robert DANIELS LOTS 27 & 28 201 S Central Ave Crothersville 47229

361800180 36-46-15-101-040.000-016 $13,041.80 Stacey, Grover & Sondra PT NE 15-4-6 2.50A 423 Armstrong St Crothersville 47229

361800181 36-46-15-101-041.001-016 $150.49 Sams, Ann PT NE NE 15-4-6 .21A. 400 Block Armstrong St Crothersville 47229

361800182 36-46-15-201-034.000-016 $663.15 Coombs, David M PARK PLACE LOT 24 506 S Park St Crothersville 47229

361800183 36-55-10-200-009.003-017 $3,104.07 Stuckwisch, Eric W & Marti J PT NW 10-5-5 2A. 755 N Co Rd 400 E Seymour 47274

361800184 36-55-12-300-009.001-017 $1,741.27 Stuckwisch, Allen J. & Sandra K. PT SW 12-5-5 1.55A 5 N Co Rd 600 E Seymour 47274

361800185 36-55-13-200-003.001-017 $2,587.92 Stuckwisch, Allen J. & Sandra K. PT NW 13-5-5 2.88AC Located near 5 N County Road 600 E Seymour 47274

361800186 36-56-20-300-013.000-017 $4,704.22 Goecker, Stuart L & Teresa J PT SW 20-5-6 5.09A. 8072 E State Rd 250 Seymour 47274

Total Properties: 129

I hereby certify that the foregoing is a true list of lots and land returned delinquent for the nonpayment of taxes and special assessments for the time periods set forth, also subsequent delinquent taxes, current taxes and costs due thereon and the same are chargeable with the amount of tax, etc., with which they are charged on said list.

Given under my hand and seal this 5th day of September, 2018.

Kathy S. Hohenstreiter, Auditor

Jackson County, Indiana.

9/5, 9/12, 9/19 hspaxlp