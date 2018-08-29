LEGAL NOTICES

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE

Notice is hereby given that Ordinance Number 2018-10 was adopted by the Common Council of the City of Scottsburg on August 6, 2018, which provides for regulation and use of off-road vehicles in the city of Scottsburg. This Ordinance is in effect as of the date of this publication on August 29, 2018. The Ordinance reads as follows:

ORDINANCE NO. 2018- 10

AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE OPERATION, AND REGULATING THE USE OF, OFF-ROAD VEHICLES WITHIN THE CITY OF SCOTTSBURG

WHEREAS, the City of Scottsburg recognizes that the expanding popularity of off-road vehicles may provide opportunities for a wide variety of uses and outdoor recreational activities and the commerce that is derived therefrom; and;

WHEREAS, Ind. Code § 14-16-1-22 provides the City of Scottsburg the authority to pass an Ordinance allowing the operation of such vehicles on its roadways;

WHEREAS, the City of Scottsburg is desirous of defining areas of use and establishing rules to regulate the operation of off-road vehicles to promote and facilitate responsible off-road vehicle activities and recreation within the City of Scottsburg, NOW THEREFORE;

BE IT ORDAINED by the Common Council of the City of Scottsburg, Indiana that there is hereby added to the City Code of Scottsburg, Indiana a new Article IX, in Chapter 86, TRAFFIC AND VEHICLES, which shall read as follows:

Article IX – Off-Road Vehicles

Sec. 86-300. Definitions.

OFF-ROAD VEHICLE. An “all-terrain vehicle” as that term is defined in I.C. 14-8-2-5.7 (except that all-terrain vehicles designed for travel on three non-highway or off-highway tires shall be excluded from this definition for the purposes of this chapter) and a “recreational off-road vehicle” as that term is defined in I.C. 14-8-2-233.5. The term OFF-ROAD VEHICLE for the purposes of this chapter does not mean a multi-wheel drive or low pressure tire vehicle; an amphibious vehicle; a ground effect air cushion vehicle; a farm vehicle; a vehicle used for military or law enforcement purposes; a construction, mining, or industrial related vehicle; a snowmobile; a registered aircraft; a golf cart vehicle; any other vehicle properly registered by the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles; and any water craft that is registered under the Indiana statutes.

OPERATOR. An OPERATOR of an off-road vehicle must be at least 18 years of age and possess a valid motor vehicle driver’s license as required by I.C. 14-16-1-20(c).

AUTHORIZED STREETS. All city streets inside of the city limits, except restricted streets.

RESTRICTED STREETS.

(1) Indiana State Highway 56 and U.S. Highway 31, except to cross the said roadways at intersections in path 90 degrees to the highway. The operator shall bring the off-road vehicle to a complete stop before proceeding across a highway and shall yield the right of way to all traffic. However, off-road vehicles may be operated on Indiana State Highway 56 and U.S. Highway 31 in connection with and during the course of such special events as may be from time to time determined and so designated by the Board of Public Works and Safety or the City;

(2) Any street or highway posted by order of the city or its designee for non-use by off-road vehicles.

(3) Any of the following:

(a) On sidewalks;

(b) On any surface, whether paved or unpaved, of property belonging to the Scott County School District 2 School Corporation;

(c) On the Scottsburg Multi-Use Trail and on any unpaved surfaces of public property; and

(d) On any private property without permission of the owner.

Sec. 86-301. Use and operation.

(A) Operators of off-road vehicles may use Authorized Streets, as those terms are defined herein, subject to the terms and conditions of this chapter.

(B) Off-road vehicles may not be operated on “restricted roads”.

(C) All-terrain vehicles designed for travel on three non-highway or off-highway tires shall not be allowed to operate on the city streets and highways in the city.

Sec. 86-302. Registration requirements.

Off-road vehicles must be registered under I.C. 14-16-1-8, as amended. Additionally, the owner or leasee of an off-road vehicle as defined in this chapter must register the off-road vehicle annually with the Scottsburg Police Department on or before October 1. An annual registration fee of $25 shall be paid to the Clerk-Treasurer of the city who, after inspection by the Scottsburg Police Department verifying the off-road vehicle as insured and equipped as required by this chapter, shall issue a Certificate of Registration (“permit”) and a numerical tag which shall be prominently attached to and displayed on a rear panel of the off-road vehicle that is plainly visible to approaching traffic. The permit must be in the off-road vehicle or in the possession of the person operating the off-road vehicle at all times such off-road vehicle is in operation on the streets of the city.

Sec. 86-303. Headlights, taillights, brakes, pennant and rear-view mirror.

The off-road vehicle must meet those standards of headlights, taillights, and brakes required under I.C. 14-16-1-21. The off-road vehicle shall be equipped with a functional rear-view mirror at all times when the vehicle is being operated. In addition, the off-road vehicle operated on a city street pursuant to this chapter must have either:

(A) An orange pennant or flag at least 12 inches but not more than ten feet long, affixed to a staff or pole measuring at least four feet but not more than ten feet in height (the pole or staff height shall be measured from the top of the seat); or

(B) A slow-moving vehicle emblem meeting the requirements of I.C. 9-21-9-2; or

(C) An installed and operating turn signal kit so as to be visible to both oncoming and following traffic.

Sec. 86-304. Statutory restrictions.

Nothing in this chapter modifies, alters or changes the restrictions on operation established under I.C. 14-16-1-23.

Sec. 86-305. Number of occupants.

No off-road vehicle shall be occupied by more persons than for which the vehicle was designed. Each occupant shall have and use a separate seat. No part of the body of the operator or an occupant shall extend outside the perimeter of the off-road vehicle while in operation.

Sec. 86-306. Liability insurance.

An operator of an off-road vehicle on a city street shall have liability insurance specifically for such off-road vehicle in accordance with the minimum insurance required for the operation of other motor vehicles on public highways, in the minimum amount of $25,000 per person/$50,000 per accident. In addition, proof of insurance must be provided to the city when registering the off-road vehicle.

Sec. 86-307. Registration and certificate of insurance.

Any operator of an off-road vehicle shall carry on his or her person any registration required under I.C. 14-16-1 and the required certificate of insurance for the off-road vehicle being operated.

Sec. 86-308. Restrictions on operation.

An off-road vehicle may not be operated on any city street between 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

Sec. 86-309. Other laws and regulations.

Nothing in this chapter modifies, alters or changes the requirements of the operation of vehicles on public roadways in Indiana, and all operators of off-road vehicles must obey and follow all rules and regulations applicable to the operation of vehicles on roadways in Indiana.

Sec. 86-310. Disturbance of roadway.

No person shall operate an off-road vehicle on city streets in such a manner which causes damage to the street or disturbs the surface of the roadway. Any violator of this section, in addition to such penalties set forth in this Chapter, shall be responsible for all costs of repair of such damage or disturbance.

Sec. 86-311. Emergencies.

Any city, county or state law enforcement officer may prohibit operation of an off-road vehicle on a city street or roadway during emergencies.

Sec. 86-312. Impoundment of off-road vehicle.

(A) Any off-road vehicle operated on the streets in the city by an unlicensed operator, without the equipment required by this Chapter or Indiana Law, or used in the alleged commission of a crime, may be impounded by the enforcing officer. Said off-road vehicle shall be held until retrieved by the owner and a properly licensed operator unless the off-road vehicle is being held by law enforcement as evidence or in the investigation or prosecution of a crime. If the off-road vehicle is improperly equipped as required by this Chapter or Indiana Law for operation on the streets of the city, then it shall only be released to be hauled away upon a properly licensed vehicle capable of safely hauling the off-road vehicle. The off-road vehicle shall not be released from impoundment until:

(1) It is properly registered as required by law;

(2) The actual charge for the towing of the vehicle to the place of impoundment is paid; and

(3) The storage fees are paid as charged by an authorized operator of a motor vehicle impound lot; provided, that the total storage charges may not exceed the sum of $1,500.

(B) The city shall not be responsible for any loss or damage sustained by any off-road vehicle so impounded or stored hereunder. Off-road vehicles not reclaimed within 60 days from the date of impoundment shall be deemed abandoned and shall be sold by the City as surplus property with any proceeds being deposited into the City’s general fund.

Sec. 86-313. Penalty.

(A) Any person who violates any provision of this chapter shall be deemed guilty of a violation and; upon conviction, shall be fined pursuant to the following schedule:

(1) First offense in a one-year period: $50; and

(2) Second offense in a one-year period: $100.

(B) Each day that a violation occurs constitutes a separate offense.

(C) The Certificate of Registration for any off-road vehicle shall be revoked upon the commission of a second violation of this chapter within any one-year period.

(D) The Certificate of Registration may be revoked by the Scottsburg Police Department if the registered off-road vehicle is used in connection with the alleged commission of a crime.

(E) All penalties assessed for violation of this chapter shall be deposited into the general fund of the city and be made available for appropriation to the operating budget of the Scottsburg Police Department.

Sec. 86-314. Severability.

If any section, subsection, paragraph, sentence, clause or phrase of this Ordinance is declared unconstitutional or invalid for any reason, such decision shall not affect the validity of the other remaining parts.

EFFECTIVE DATE.

This Ordinance shall become effective from and after its passage by the Council, approval by the Mayor, and after publication as required by law.

Passed and adopted on August 6, 2018.

AYES NAYS

/s/ Stanley Allen

STANLEY ALLEN

/s/ Karen Gricius

KAREN GRICIUS

/s/ William Hoagland

WILLIAM HOAGLAND

/s/ John Konkler

JOHN KONKLER

/s/ Charles Rose

CHARLES ROSE

Attest: /s/ Janetta C. Hardy

Janetta C. Hardy

Clerk-Treasurer

/s/ William H. Graham

William H. Graham

Presiding Officer

Scottsburg Common Council

Presented by me to the Mayor of the City of Scottsburg on the 6th day of August, 2018, at the hour of 6:38 p.m.

/s/Janetta Hardy

JANETTA C. HARDY

CLERK-TREASURER

This ordinance approved and signed by me on the 6th day of August, 2018, at the hour of 6:38 p.m.

/s/ William H. Graham

WILLIAM H. GRAHAM, MAYOR

LEGAL NOTICE

Applicants Legal Notice of Public Hearing Change in Zoning

Legal Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that the Scott County Plan Commission will hold a Public Hearing at the Scott County Courthouse at 1 E McClain Avenue, Scottsburg IN on Wednesday September 12, at 7:00 PM at which time all interested persons will be given the opportunity to be heard in reference to the matters set out in the “Description of Action Requested” below:

Case Number: RZ-1-18

Description of Action Requested: A Change in Zoning from A-1 Agricultural to B-1 Neighborhood Business.

Proposed Use: The intended use will be as outlined in Article 11 of the Scott County Zoning Ordinance including Retail and Business services uses.

Location of Property: East on State Road 56 to State Road 3, property on the right at intersection and caution light. Property has 2 parcels, one containing 1.34 acres, one containing 14.546 acres. (Adresses: 554 S. State Road 3, Lexington IN, 47138 and 532 S. State Road 3, Lexington IN, 47138.)

The petition ( application) and file on this matter are available for public inspection during the regular working hours at the Scott County Courthouse, 1 E McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN Suite G40 until two days prior to the hearing date.

Josh Stigdon

Authorized Signature

Legal Notice

Legal of Public Hearing Notice is hereby given that the Scott County Board Of Zoning appeals will hold a public hearing at the Scott County Courthouse 1 East McClain Avenue, Room 128, Scottsburg, IN on Wednesday, September 12th 2018 at 6:00PM at which time all interested persons will be given the opportunity to be heard in reference to matters set out in the “Description of Action Requested”

below:

Case Number: V-11-17

Applicant: Freddy Anderson

Owners: Freddy & Wanda Anderson

Present Zoning: Ag-Agriculture

Description of Action Requested: Applicant requests of variance of approximately twenty (20) feet from Article 3.A.5c of Scott County Zoning Ordinance which states that the minimum side setbacks are thirty (30) feet in an agricultural district.

Description of Property Affected: 72-02-16-200-008.000-002 is located at 6890 N. Bogardus Road Austin, IN 47102 and contains 1.01 acres.

Reasons necessitating the Request: Applicant proposes to construct a ‘16X36’ addition to his existing home.

The petition (application) and file for this matter are available for public inspection during the regular working hours of the Scott County Courthouse, 1 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN. Suite G40 until two business days prior to the hearing date. (812-752-8445 ext. 1)

/s/ Josh Stigdon

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON ANNEXATION ORDINANCE

Notice is hereby given that the Common Council of the City of Scottsburg shall hold a public hearing on a proposed annexation of properties on October 1, 2018 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 2 East McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, Indiana. The property that is the subject of the proposed annexation consists of two tracts of real estate owned by Total Concepts of Design, Inc., being one (1) acre and six and one-half acres (6.5) acres, respectively, located at 1006 Taylor Mill Road and 1054 Taylor Mill Road, Scottsburg, Indiana. The annexation includes the county road right of way, known as Taylor Mill Road, which adjoins the annexed tracts, and that part of South Boatman Road that adjoins the one-acre tract. A copy of the Petition for Voluntary Annexation filed with the City of Scottsburg by the property owner and a copy of the proposed Annexation Ordinance may be examined at the office of Clerk-Treasurer, City Hall, 2 East McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, Indiana. At the public hearing on the proposed annexation, interested parties may appear and testify as to the proposed annexation.

Dated: August 29, 2018.

/s/ Janetta C. Hardy

Janetta C. Hardy

Clerk-Treasurer,

City of Scottsburg

LEGAL NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE

On or about November 30, 2018, the City of Austin intends to apply to the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs for a grant from the State Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Wastewater/Drinking Water Program. This program is funded by Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended. These funds are to be used for a community development project that will include the following activities: Wastewater System Improvements consisting of the reconstruction of the Oxidation Ditch and Clarifier Splitter Boxes, the construction of a Phosphorus Chemical Storage Facility and replacement of the pumps in Lift Station No. 1 and associated appurtenances. The total amount of CDBG funds to be requested is $550,000. The amount of CDBG funds proposed to be used for activities that will benefit to low- and moderate-income persons is approximately $345,503. The Applicant also proposed to expend an estimated $159,000 in non-CDBG funds on the project. These non-CDBG funds will be derived from the following sources: Wastewater/Sewer Operating Fund.

The City of Austin will hold a public hearing on Monday, September 10, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. in the Austin Council Chambers, 82 W. Main Street, Austin, Indiana to provide interested parties an opportunity to express their views on the proposed federally funded CDBG project. Persons with disabilities or non-English speaking persons who wish to attend the public hearing and need assistance should contact the Office of the Mayor, City of Austin, 82 W. Main Street, Austin, Indiana 47102, or call (812) 794-6646, no later than September 7, 2018. Every effort will be made to make reasonable accommodations for these persons. Si necesita información en español, por favor de llamar al (812) 794-6646.

Information related to the proposed project will be available for review prior to the public hearing as of September 10, 2018 from the Austin Office of the Mayor, City Hall, 82 W. Main Street, Austin, Indiana 47274. Interested citizens are invited to provide comments regarding these issues either at the public hearing or by prior written statement. Written comments should be submitted to Trena Carter, Administrative Resources association, 748 Franklin Street, Columbus, IN 47201 no later than September 7, 2018 in order to ensure placement of such comments in the official record of the public hearing proceedings. A plan to minimize displacement and provide assistance to those displaced has been prepared by the City of Austin and is also available to the public. This project will result in no displacement of any persons or businesses. For additional information concerning the proposed sanitary sewer/wastewater improvements project, please contact Trena Carter, at (812) 376-9949 M-F 8:30 – 4:30 or write to Trena Carter, Administrative Resources association, 748 Franklin Street, Columbus, IN 47201.

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT

FOR THE COUNTY OF SCOTT

STATE OF INDIANA

CAUSE NO.: 72D01-1806-DC-000079

IN RE THE MARRIAGE OF

BOBBY L. TSE,

Petitioner,

and

NATASHA E. PROSSER,

Respondent.

NOTICE BY PUBLICATION

TO: NATASHA E. PROSSER

Whereabouts Unknown

To the above person named as the Respondent and any other person who may be concerned.

You are hereby notified that there has been filed in the Scott Superior Court a Verified Petition for Dissolution of Marriage by the person named as Petitioner. This notice by publication is specifically directed to the following named individual, Natasha E. Prosser, whose whereabouts are unknown.

If you have a claim for relief against this petitioner arising from the same transaction or occurrence, you must assert it in your written answer.

You are further notified that you have thirty (30) days from the date of the publication of this notice in which to respond to the Petition filed on June 28, 2018 in the Scott Superior Court, Scott County, Indiana, and, in the event of your failure to do so, judgment by default may be taken against you for the relief requested in the Petition for Dissolution.

You are further notified that a Final Hearing has been set for Monday, October 1, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. in the Scott Superior Court, Scott County, Indiana.

In the event you fail to appear for said hearing, judgment by default may be taken against you for the relief requested in the Petition.

DatedAugudt 6, 2018

SS/Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Superior Court

Daniel L. Brown, # 23523-49

DANIEL L. BROWN LAW OFFICE

#62 Public Square

P.O. Box 338

Salem, Indiana 47167

(812) 883-3200

Attorney for Petitioner, Bobby L. Tse

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

CAUSE NO. 72C01-1808-EU-000033

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MADELINE CAROL BARGER, Deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Pamela Lytle was, on August 14, 2018, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Madeline Carol Barger, deceased, who died on June 17, 2018. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: August 14, 2018.

/s/: Missy Applegate

CLERK, SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

/s/: John F. Dietrich

John F. Dietrich

Attorney At Law

63 West Wardell Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

(812) 752-2344

Attorney I.D. #14224-53

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

CAUSE NO. 72C01-1808-EU-000034

IN THE MATTER OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION OF THE ESTATE OF GLEN R. DEATON, DECEASED

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Michael S. Deaton was, on August 15, 2018, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Glen R. Deaton, deceased, who died on August 2, 2018. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: August 15, 2018.

/s/: Missy Applegate

CLERK, SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

Kerry Thompson, #840-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Telephone: (812) 752-5920

Email: kthompson@htllawyers.com

Attorney for Petitioner

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

CAUSE NO. 72C01-1808-EU-35

IN THE MATTER OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION OF THE ESTATE OF PAULA J. ROBISON, DECEASED

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Kevin Collins was on August 17, 2018, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Paula J. Robison, deceased, who died on April 14, 2018. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: August 17, 2018

/S/ Missy Applegate

CLERK

SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

Robert L. Houston

#7800-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Telephone: (812) 752-5920

Email: rhouston@htllawyers.com

Attorney for the Estate of Paula J. Robison

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

CAUSE NUMBER: 72C01-1610-JC-000166

72C01-1610-JC-000167

IN THE MATTER OF:

BP – DOB 8/30/2006

AP – DOB 8/27/2007

A CHILD ALLEGED TO BE A CHILD IN NEED OF SERVICES

AND

Tiffani Collins (Biological Mother)

Bobby Lee Porter (Biological Father)

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF CHILD IN NEED OF SERVICES HEARING

TO: Bobby Lee Porter

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed its Verified Petition Alleging the child to be in Need of Services, in accordance with I.C. 31-34-9-3, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Circuit Court, One East McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8430 for a(n) Fact Finding Hearing on 10/11/2018 at 9:00 AM. At said hearing, the Court will consider the Petition and evidence thereon and will render its decision as to whether the above named minor child is child in need of services and shall enter adjudication accordingly. Your failure to appear after lawful notice will be deemed as your default and waiver to be present at said hearing.

UPON ENTRY OF SAID ADJUDICATION, A DISPOSITIONAL HEARING will be held in which the Court will consider (1) Alternatives for the care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; (2) The necessity, nature, and extent of your participation in the program of care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; and (3) Your financial responsibility for any services provided for the parent, guardian or custodian of the child including child support.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, an adjudication on said petition, judgment by default, may be entered against you without further notice.

/s/ Missy Applegate

Clerk

Date: 7/25/2018

Kyle P. Williams, 18222-10

Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

In the Scott Superior Court

Case No. 72-D01-1808-MI-30

In Re Change of Name of: Dustin Jay Satterfield

Dustin Jay Satterfield, Petitioner

VERIFIED PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Petitioner, Dustin Jay Satterfield, pro se, respectfully petitions this court to change his/her name. In support of this Petition, Petitioner states as follows:

1. That my current name is Dustin Jay Satterfield.

2. That my date of birth is: September 29, 1991.

3. That I will bring my Indiana Driver’s License or identification card to my Change of Name hearing for verification.

4. That my mailing address is: 1158 E. Cutshall Road, Scottsburg, IN 47170.

5. That I do not hold a valid United States passport. My proof that I am a United States citizen is Social Security Card. I will bring this document to my Change of Name Hearing for verification.

6. There are no judgments of criminal conviction of felony under the laws of any state.

7. That I am not seeking to defraud creditors by changing my name.

8. That notice of the request for name change has been published in a local publication as required by law and will be brought to the Change of Name Hearing.

9. That I am not a sex or violent offender who is required to register under I.C. 11-8-8.

10. That pursuant to Indiana Code 34-28-2-1, I wish to change my name. The reason I want to change my name is: Conflict between name on record and all other documents.

11: That I request my name be changed to Dustin Jay Garcia.

WHEREFORE, I respectfully request that this Court grant this Petition for Name Change of a minor, and for all other just and proper relief. I affirm under the penalties of perjury that the foregoing representations are true.

ss/Dustin Jay Satterfield

Dustin Jay Satterfield

1158 E. Cutshall Road

Scottsburg, IN 47170

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA,

COUNTY OF JACKSON,

IN THE JACKSON SUPERIOR COURT NO. 1

CAUSE NO. 36D01-1807-PL-000021

JERRY D. SITTERDING,

Plaintiff

vs.

CLINTON GOSSAR, JENNIFER GOSSAR, and ANY AND ALL OTHER UNKNOWN PERSONS CLAIMING TITLE TO REAL ESTATE LOCATED AT 311 EAST BROWN STREET, SEYMOUR, INDIANA,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF FILING OF QUIET TITLE ACTION

To: Clinton Gossar, Jennifer Gossar and Any and All Other Unknown Persons Claiming Title to Real Estate located at 311 East Brown Street, Seymour, Indiana, including their successors or assigns, whose identities and whereabouts are unknown.

Notice is hereby given that on August 7, 2018, there was filed in the office of the Clerk of Jackson County, Indiana, a Complaint to Quiet Title to Real Estate and an Affidavit for Service of Summons by Publication on the Defendants, whoever they may be, showing that the identities and whereabouts of any and all others claiming title to the real estate, including their Successors or Assigns, are unknown.

Unless you respond to this notice by entering your appearance in the above-captioned cause within thirty (30) days of the last publication of this notice, the cause will be heard and decided in your absence.

/s/ Amanda Lowery, Clerk

Jackson Circuit/Superior Court

William M. Braman,

Atty. No. 15124-47

LORENZO & BEVERS

Attorney for Plaintiffs

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

(812) 524-9000

NOTICE OF REAL PROPERTY TAX SALE

Scott County Indiana

Beginning 10:00 AM, 10/04/2018 Courthouse – Comm Room Local Time

Scott County

Pursuant to the laws of the Indiana General Assembly, notice is hereby given that the following described property is listed for sale for delinquent taxes and/or special assessments. The county auditor and county treasurer will apply on or after 09/17/2018 for a court judgment against the tracts or real property for an amount that is not less than the amount set out below and for an order to sell the tracts or real property at public auction to the highest bidder, subject to the right of redemption. Any defense to the application for judgment must be filed with the Scott County Circuit Court and served on the county auditor and treasurer before 09/17/2018. The court will set a date for a hearing at least seven (7) days before the advertised date of sale and the court will determine any defenses to the application for judgment at the hearing. The county auditor and the county treasurer are entitled to receive all pleadings, motions, petitions, and other filings related to the defense to the application for judgment.

Such sale will be held on 10/04/2018 at the Courthouse – Comm Room and that sale will continue until all tracts and real property have been offered for sale.

Property will not be sold for an amount which is less than the sum of:

(A) the delinquent taxes and special assessments on each tract or item of real property; and

(B) the taxes and special assessments on the real property that are due and payable in the year of the sale, whether or not they are delinquent; and

(C) all penalties due on the delinquencies, and

(D) an amount prescribed by the county auditor that equals the sum of:

(1) twenty-five dollars ($25) for postage and publication costs; and

(2) any other costs incurred by the county that are directly attributable to the tax sale; and

(E) any unpaid costs due under IC 6-1.1-24-2(c) from a prior tax sale.

No property listed below shall be sold if, at any time before the sale, the Total Amount for Judgment is paid in full. If the real property is sold in the tax sale, the amount required to redeem such property will be 110% of the minimum bid for which the tract or real property was offered at the time of sale, if redeemed not more than six (6) months after the date of sale, or 115% of the minimum bid for which the tract or real property was offered at the time of sale, if redeemed more than six (6) months after the date of sale, plus the amount by which the purchase price exceeds the minimum bid on the real property plus five percent (5%) per annum interest on the amount by which the purchase price exceeds the minimum bid on the property. All taxes and special assessments upon the property paid by the purchaser subsequent to the sale, plus five percent (5%) per annum interest on those taxes and special assessments, will also be required to be paid to redeem such property.

In addition, IC 6-1.1-25-2 (e) states the total amount required for redemption may include the following costs incurred and paid by the purchaser or the purchaser’s assignee or the county before redemption: (1) The attorney’s fees and cost of giving notice under IC 6-1.1-25-4.5; (2) The costs of title search or examining and update the abstract of title for the tract or item of real property. The period of redemption shall expire on Friday, October 04, 2019 for certificates sold in the tax sale. For certificates struck to the county, the period of redemption may expire Friday, February 01, 2019.

If the tract or item of real property is sold for an amount more than the minimum bid and the property is not redeemed, the owner of record of the property who is divested of ownership at the time the tax deed is issued may have a right to the tax sale surplus.

The Auditor and Treasurer specifically reserve the right to withhold from the sale any parcel which has been listed in error, or which otherwise becomes ineligible for sale either prior to 10/04/2018 or during the duration of the sale.

This notice of real property tax sale, and the tax sale itself are undertaken and will be conducted pursuant to the requirements of the laws of the State of Indiana which regulate the sale of land for delinquent taxes, pursuant to I.C. 6-1.1-24-1 et seq.

The County does not warrant the accuracy of the street address or common description of the property, and a misstatement in the key number or street address does not invalidate an otherwise valid sale.

Minimum bid amounts are prescribed by law and are subject to change prior to the auction date.

Pursuant to IC 6-1.1-24-3(e), property descriptions may be omitted for properties appearing on the certified list in consecutive years. A complete property list may be obtained at www.sriservices.com or in an alternative form upon request.

Dated: 08/22/2018

Registration For Bidding On the Tax Sale:

If you are interested in bidding on the tax sale for an Indiana county, you may register online at http://legacy.sri-taxsale.com/Tax/Indiana/Registration/. This registration is good for all counties that SRI services. You need to register only once for all counties. If you do not have access to a computer with internet service you may register the morning of the sale.

Please arrive the morning of the tax sale at least 30 minutes before the beginning time to be assured you will receive your bid number before the start of the sale.

Please bring your registration form and W9 form with you the morning of the tax sale. You will be able to print these forms from the registration web site.

Pursuant to IC 6-1.1-24-5.1 a business entity that seeks to register to bid at the Scott County Tax Sale must provide a certificate of good standing or proof of registration in accordance with IC 5-23 from the Secretary of State to the Scott County Treasurer.

721800001 72-04-16-300-006.002-001 $796.00 CURTIS DISBRO E1/2 NE1/4 SWQR 16-3-6 7.236A WATERSHED 4627 W LITTLE YORK RD SCOTTSBURG 47170

721800003 72-10-26-400-012.001-001 $329.16 JAMES T GARDNER ETAL E1/2 26-2-6 .483A WATERSHED 1/8 MILE S.E. OF POUND ROAD ON BLOOMINGTON TRAIL Underwood 47177

721800004 72-02-21-100-065.000-002 $21,125.65 Travis Jones SE1/4 NEQR 21-4-7 1.00A 5727 N Terry RD Austin 47102

721800005 72-02-21-200-024.000-002 $872.85 Bobby C & Omeda Hall SEQR NWQR 21-4-7 1A (TRACT 19) 1389 E Harrod RD Austin 47102

721800007 72-02-29-400-033.002-002 $2,013.98 Willard Terry S1/2 WEQR 29-4-7 6.30A WATERSHED 4025 N BOGARDUS RD AUSTIN 47102

721800008 72-02-33-200-003.028-002 $1,261.91 Brice W & Sandra K Jordan OF NWQR TRACT 4 2.00A BY SURVEY 3880 N Bogardus RD Austin 47102

721800009 72-03-35-100-007.000-002 $259.95 Ronald G & Vickie Raichel SW1/4 NEQR 35-4-6 .05A SOUTH OF 3571 N CHRISTIE ST AUSTIN 47102

721800010 72-04-01-100-034.000-002 $13,651.26 Nathan Soliday SE1/4 NEQR 1-3-6 .50A 1107 W VAN CAMPEN RD AUSTIN 47102

721800011 72-05-08-400-021.000-002 $4,837.96 FORREST R ROYALTY OF SEQR 8-3-7 3.273A WATERSHED 766 E MARSHFIELD RD SCOTTSBURG 47170

721800012 72-05-08-400-022.000-002 $1,272.46 FORREST ROYALTY NE1/4 SEQR 8-3-7 3.184A WATERSHED 784 E MARSHFIELD RD SCOTTSBURG 47170

721800013 72-03-25-320-013.000-003 $1,869.28 CHARLES JOHNSON & TODD JOHNSON HARROD 3 LOT 123 86 HILL ST AUSTIN 47102

721800015 72-03-25-340-083.000-003 $1,481.17 Bobbie Perry CHRISTIE LOT 80 SOUTH OF 942 CHURCH STREET AUSTIN 47102

721800016 72-03-25-340-098.000-003 $2,494.14 Christopher Turner CHRISTIE LOT 45 859 N First ST Austin 47102

721800017 72-03-25-420-145.000-003 $1,704.80 Hensley Steve GIBSON 4 LOT 155 CONTRACT 1118 Wade ST Austin 47102

721800018 72-03-25-430-001.000-003 $1,504.51 JIMMY STRONG GIBSON 4 LOT 144 673 RURAL STREET AUSTIN 47102

721800019 72-03-25-430-057.000-003 $2,598.95 ROBERT BARRETT & ET AL RICE 2 LOT 68 550 NORTH ST AUSTIN 47102

721800020 72-03-35-100-010.000-003 $3,564.10 Ronald G & Vickie Raichel SW1/4 NEQR 35-4-6 .63A 810 English AVE Austin 47102

721800021 72-03-35-340-075.000-003 $1,206.80 DANA GUNTER YORK ROAD LOT 12 1321 W GIBSON DR AUSTIN 47102

721800023 72-03-36-120-012.000-003 $6,504.05 LITTLE LESTER AND DOROTHY RICE 1 LOT 32 246 RICE ST AUSTIN 47102

721800024 72-03-36-120-036.000-003 $1,161.61 MARY SMITH STAMPER & ARLIE SMITH BLUNT PT LOT 82 & LOT 85 253 Blunt AVE Austin 47102

721800025 72-03-36-120-067.000-003 $14,333.63 Blanche Treadway BLUNT LOT 28 165 Blunt AVE Austin 47102

721800026 72-03-36-120-079.000-003 $2,323.33 JERRY LEE DAVIS BLUNT LOT 47 150 Blunt AVE Austin 47102

721800027 72-03-36-120-135.000-003 $2,722.00 Clint Guthrie NW1/4 NEQR 36-4-6 .18A (MORGAN LOT 21) 625 Church ST Austin 47102

721800028 72-03-36-130-021.000-003 $1,429.24 JENNIFER VOGT MANN PT LOT 33 315 MANN AVE AUSTIN 47102

721800029 72-03-36-330-057.000-003 $1,041.10 Travis W Jones BUCHANAN LOT 66 475 W Cross ST Austin 47102

721800030 72-03-36-340-020.000-003 $288.32 SAMANTHA TERRY ALLENDALE 2 PT LOT 3 360 Short ST Austin 47102

721800031 72-03-36-430-032.000-003 $1,146.25 MARVIN COOMER SOUTH AUSTIN LOT 28 412 S RAILROAD ST AUSTIN 47102

721800032 72-04-01-210-007.000-003 $3,244.81 BRIDGESTONE PROPERTIES LLC. NWQR 1-3-6 .27A WATERSHED 410 S WEIR LN AUSTIN 47102

721800035 72-02-34-100-007.004-004 $1,100.76 Steven & Michelle Taskey OF NW1/4 NEQR 34-4-7 3.95A WATERSHED 2738 E Burn RD Austin 47102

721800036 72-02-34-400-050.000-004 $4,671.84 TIMOTHY LEE HOARD S1/2 34-4-7 .52A WATERSHED 2576 E STATE #256 RD AUSTIN 47102

721800037 72-06-05-300-011.000-004 $1,263.42 MARY CAMPBELL AND CAROLYN STONER SE1/4 SWQR 5-3-8 .50A WATERSHED 6381 E Blocher North ST Lexington 47138

721800038 72-06-08-100-025.000-004 $2,177.41 David & Bethany Petershein NEQR 8-3-8 2.90A WATERSHED 6779 E Webster RD Lexington 47138

721800039 72-06-08-210-036.000-004 $5,717.82 JAMES ACHELPOHL BLOCHER LOT 7 WATERSHED 1846 N BLOCHER RAILROAD ST Lexington 47138

721800042 72-06-08-300-058.000-004 $311.46 Beth Lee & Roy Lee Sanders NW1/4 SWQR 8-3-8 1A WATERSHED 6042 E Blocher RD Lexington 47138

721800044 72-05-26-200-010.000-005 $310.87 FLOYD M AND JUDITH LAMASTER NWQR 26-3-7 .819A WATERSHED WEST CORNER AT GOSHEN AND LOVERS LANE Scottsburg 47170 72-05-26-200-010.000-005 and 72-05-26-200-011.000-005 are to be sold and redeemed together.

721800045 72-05-26-200-011.000-005 $355.74 FLOYD M AND JUDITH LAMASTER OF SE1/4 OF NWQR 26-3-7 1.3 A WATERSHED 3465 E Lovers LN Scottsburg 47170 72-05-26-200-010.000-005 and 72-05-26-200-011.000-005 are to be sold and redeemed together.

721800046 72-05-26-400-032.000-005 $351.66 Carolyn L Napier & James White SEQR 26-3-7 .50 A WATERSHED 4535 E PLYMOUTH RD Scottsburg 47170

721800047 72-06-15-800-002.005-005 $1,152.27 Roger Dale & Sheila Diana Barrett SEQR & NEQR 15-3-8 13.82A WATERSHED 349 N GETTY RD Lexington 47138

721800049 72-06-25-100-001.002-005 $671.34 Brendon K Bright NEQR & NW1/4 SEQR 25-3-8 2.007A WATERSHED 1/8MILE EAST OF 356 AND HARDYMILL ROAD ON NORTH SIDE LEXINGTON 47138

721800050 72-06-30-300-015.000-005 $22,851.28 ZAP DISTRIBUTING LLC ROLLING ACRES (LOT 8) WATERSHED 5314 E ERVIN RD LEXINGTON 47138

721800052 72-06-32-100-003.000-005 $1,308.08 JOHNS JOHN E AND CINDY JANE COX OF NEQR 32-3-8 .532A WATERSHED A LANE BETWEEN 6770 AND 6872 PLYMOUTH ROAD LEXINGTON 47138

721800053 72-06-32-300-037.000-005 $949.10 STANLEY E EVERETT SWQR 32-3-8 1.00A WATERSHED 6263 E STATE #356 RD LEXINGTON 47138

721800054 72-06-33-410-008.000-005 $1,937.78 Mary Eaves LEXINGTON LOT 3 WATERSHED 2628 S CHERRY ST Lexington 47138

721800055 72-06-33-410-009.000-005 $873.71 Mary Eaves LEXINGTON LOT 10 WATERSHED 2626 S CHERRY ST LEXINGTON 47138

721800056 72-06-34-330-028.000-005 $1,898.39 Thomas E & Teresa Stewart LEXINGTON LOT 61 & LOT 72 WATERSHED 8142 STATE #356 RD LEXINGTON 47138

721800058 72-06-34-330-045.001-005 $1,653.98 BRIANNA STEWART LEXINGTON LOT 124 NORTH EAST CORNER OF POPLAR AND CHERRY ST LEXINGTON 47138

721800059 72-06-36-300-009.000-005 $1,124.43 TERI SHEPHERD E1/2 SWQR 36-3-8 1.020 A BY SURVEY 10401 E NEW LONDON RD LEXINGTON 47138

721800060 72-07-08-100-001.003-005 $277.28 Elmer R Hall OF NEQR 8-2-8 .30A WATERSHED PROPERTY BEHIND 4172 CHARLESTOWN RD LEXINGTON 47138

721800067 72-08-91-200-007.000-005 $833.01 NOAH NICKELL & HEATHER BURKHARDT CLARKS GRANT 291 1A WATERSHED 5172 E Kinderhook RD Scottsburg 47170

721800070 72-08-96-300-021.000-005 $1,048.47 James Dale Mills CLARKS GRANT 296 3.00A TRACT 3 WATERSHED 4524 S Clark RD Scottsburg 47170

721800072 72-08-97-400-010.011-005 $2,928.47 JASON E PERKINS CLARKS GRANT 297 2.755A WATERSHED 3924 S PLEASANT RIDGE RD LEXINGTON 47138

721800074 72-09-01-200-010.000-005 $1,037.17 Marvin H & Edna P North NE1/4 NWQR 1-2-7 1A WATERSHED 4374 S STATE #356 RD SCOTTSBURG 47170

721800075 72-09-02-100-005.000-005 $1,843.53 JAMES E BERNA II W1/2 NEQR 2-2-7 3A (TR L) WATERSHED 3674 E STATE RD 356 3674 E STATE #356 RD SCOTTSBURG 47170

721800076 72-09-02-100-013.000-005 $934.47 David M Spicer W1/2 NEQR 2-2-7 .926A (TR B) WATERSHED 3351 S Slate Ford RD Scottsburg 47170

721800077 72-09-11-200-006.000-005 $994.85 SUMMER D GRAHAM FRACT OF SECTION 11-2-7 1.66A WATERSHED 3458 E Bridgewater RD Scottsburg 47170

721800078 72-04-25-200-009.002-007 $311.24 A B M D Partnership NWQR 25-3-6 1.002A WATERSHED SOUTH END OF 1206 TAYLOR MILL RD Scottsburg 47170

721800079 72-09-06-200-031.001-007 $2,277.88 Travis & Angela Jones OF NWQR 6-2-7 1A WATERSHED 3441 S Lake RD Scottsburg 47170

721800083 72-09-09-400-019.007-007 $542.94 Solomon Daniel Morris E1/2 SEQR 9-2-7 2.34A 4791 Lamaster DR SCOTTSBURG 47170

721800084 72-09-09-400-019.011-007 $809.88 Danny & Mabel Morris E1/2 SEQR 9-2-7 1.18A PROPERTY BEHIND 4821 LAMASTER DR SCOTTSBURG 47170

721800087 72-04-12-430-015.000-008 $2,373.55 First National Acceptance Company MOONGLO ESTATES LOT 90 1146 Lunar ST Scottsburg 47170

721800088 72-05-19-110-031.000-008 $5,369.43 Korlette N Severson THOMAS LOT 809 & PT 804 & PT 808 WATERSHED 648 W Owen ST SCOTTSBURG 47170

721800089 72-05-19-110-067.000-008 $2,368.79 TIMOTHY L HOARD LYNHURST LOT 9 WATERSHED 427 N Hyland ST Scottsburg 47170

721800090 72-05-19-120-079.000-008 $2,027.66 TIMOTHY L HOARD LAKEVIEW LOT 33 WATERSHED 1008 Owen ST Scottsburg 47170

721800091 72-05-19-120-086.000-008 $19,969.89 STEVIE A AKERS AND JESSICA M AKERS LAKEVIEW LOT 8 WATERSHED 870 W OWEN ST SCOTTSBURG 47170

721800093 72-05-19-410-020.000-008 $942.68 BARRY E AND PAULA C WEDDINGTON HAZZARD 1 LOT 422 WATERSHED 638 W Wardell ST Scottsburg 47170

721800094 72-05-19-410-044.000-008 $608.85 Abelardo Soto BENNETT LOT 616 & PT LOT 615 WATERSHED 770 W Cherry ST Scottsburg 47170

721800097 72-05-20-210-006.000-008 $307.77 MARC F & TERESA M ALOISIO NE1/4 NWQR4 20-3-7 .64A WATERSHED LOT BEHIND 415 N THIRD STREET SCOTTSBURG 47170

721800098 72-05-20-220-008.003-008 $495.51 ALFRED E AND IRENE M JOHNSON CRAIG PT LOT 15 (STREET) WATERSHED LANE IN FRONT OF 450 N MAIN ST SCOTTSBURG 47170

721800099 72-05-20-220-083.000-008 $883.26 Aaron Burr LYNHURST LOT 52 WATERSHED 576 N Washington ST Scottsburg 47170

721800100 72-05-20-240-079.000-008 $1,442.39 J AND H INVESTMENT PROPERTIES LLC SE1/4 NWQR 20-3-7 .11A WATERSHED 266 N Second ST Scottsburg 47170

721800101 72-05-20-240-080.000-008 $1,728.63 J AND H INVESTMENT PROPERTIES LLC SE1/4 NWQR 20-3-7 .16A WATERSHED 278 N SECOND ST SCOTTSBURG 47170

721800106 72-05-20-340-067.000-008 $1,461.67 Virginia Rinen Ceralde RUTHERFORD W PT LOT 407 WATERSHED 180 E Madison ST SCOTTSBURG 47170

721800107 72-05-20-340-081.001-008 $510.58 James D Fleenor SE1/4 SWQR 20-3-7 .124A WATERSHED 151 E DAVIS ST SCOTTSBURG 47170

721800108 72-05-29-320-001.002-008 $7,065.12 IMPERIAL MARBLE, INC OF NW1/4 SWQR 29-3-7 .870A 325 W LAKE RD SCOTTSBURG 47170

721800999 72-06-05-300-007.000-004 $1,597.11 Roy L & Barbara A Carey SW1/4 SWQR 5-3-8 3.00A WATERSHED 6007 E Polk Rd Lexington 47138

Total Properties: 75

I hereby certify that the foregoing is a true list of lots and land returned delinquent for the nonpayment of taxes and special assessments for the time periods set forth, also subsequent delinquent taxes, current taxes and costs due thereon and the same are chargeable with the amount of tax, etc., with which they are charged on said list.

Given under my hand and seal this 22nd day of August, 2018.

Tammy Stout Johnson,

Auditor

Scott County Indiana

LEGAL NOTICE

72-18-0042-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-18-0042-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $81,859.95

Cause Number: 72D01-1805-MF-000025

Plaintiff: FIFTH THIRD MORTGAGE COMPANY

Defendant: BRANDON Z. RICHARD AKA BRANDON RICHARD A-MINOR

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

The following described real estate located in Scott County, Indiana: A part of the North Half of Section 4, Township 3 North, Range 7 East, 2nd Principal Meridian, Jennings Township, Scott County, Indiana, and also being part of the land of Leroy Humphrey as described in Instrument Number 9700027, and shown as Tract 5 on the Plat of Survey recorded in Plat Cabinet 1, Slide 162, Office of the Recorder. Scott County, Indiana, more particularly described as follows: Commencing at the Northeast corner of Section 4, Township 3 North, Range 7 East, 2nd Principal Meridian, said comer being marked by a steel rod, thence North 89° 57′ 52 West (bearings based on that of the grantor’s East line as described in Instrument Number 9700027, Office of the Recorder, Scott County, Indiana), 1022.77 feet to a steel rod, thence South 00° 1′ 43 East 1616.64 feet to a steel rod, thence South 00° 00′ 56 West 836.85 feet to a railroad spike in the South line of the North Half of said section. Thence North 89° 46′ 02 West with said line 2546.82 feet, thence North 06° 58′ 34 West (thru a steel rod at 20.15 feet) 155.78 feet to a steel rod thence North 07° 56′ 19 East 494.13 feet to a steel rod, thence North 00° 37′ 43 West 173.88 feet to a steel rod, thence North 89° 19′ 49 East 455. 77 feet to the true point of beginning, thence continuing North 89° 19. 49 East (thru a steel rod at 60.00 feet) 412.54 feet to a steel rod, thence South 00° 00′ 57 East 395. 72 feet to a steel rod, thence North 89°46′ 02 West 412.51 feet to a steel rod, thence North 00° 00 57 West (thru a steel rod at 329.22 feet) 389.22 feet to the true point of beginning, containing 3.72 acres and being subject to an easement for a roadway and utilities, described as follows: Beginning at the Northwest corner of the above described tract, thence South 00° 00′ 57 East with the West line of said tract 60.00 feet to a steel rod at the intersection with a non-tangential curve to the left, the radius point of said curve being the Northwest corner of said tract, thence Northeasterly with said curve 94.93 feet to a steel rod in the North line of said tract, thence South 89° 19′ 49 West 60.00 feet to the point of beginning. Including an easement for a roadway and utilities, 30 feet In width, the centerline of which is described as follows: Commencing at the Northwest corner of the above described tract, thence South 00° 00′ 57 East with the West line of said tract 15.00 feet to the true point of beginning, thence South 89° 19′ 49 West 410.61feet. thence South 00°37′ 43 East 159.59 feet, thence South 07° 58′ 19 West 494.13 feet, thence South 06° 58′ 34 East 155. 78 feet to Cutshall Road Grantors hereby reserve utility easement of 50 feet in width as measured from the centerline of the county road for roadway expansion on the front, and 20 feet in width as measured from the lot line on the sides and In the back of the lot for utilities. Also Included Is a 75 foot set back line from the center of the county road, known as Cutshall Road, and a 75 foot set back line from the private roads known as Keystone Drive and Key Way, and no building or structure shall be erected within such setback. Parcel No: COUNTY: 002-57705-04 STATE: 720504500002005002 Being the same property conveyed to Renee M. Bucket and Jason Bucket, wife and husband by deed dated 01 /1312005 and recorded 03/23/2005 of record in Instrument No. 200500000736, in the Office of the Recorder of Scott County, Indiana, The property includes a manufactured home that has been affixed to the land.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Kenneth Hughbanks

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Jennings

Parcel No.: 72-05-04-500-002.005-002

2556 NORTH KEYSTONE DRIVE, SCOTTSBURG IN 47170

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Caryn Beougher, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 23887-29

Anselmo Lindberg Oliver LLC, Attorney Law Firm

630-453-6960

LEGAL NOTICE

72-18-0043-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-18-0043-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $186,643.45

Cause Number: 72D01-1804-MF-000022

Plaintiff: PINGORA LOAN SERVICING, LLC

Defendant: MATTHEW K. WHITMAN and STATE OF INDIANA

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

Being a part of the Northwest Quarter of Section #9, Township 3 North, Range 7 East, Jennings Township, Scott County, Indiana, and being more particularly described as follows: Commencing at the Northeast corner of the Northwest Quarter of Section #9, said point being marked by a stone found; thence with the North line of Section #9 S 89 degrees 48′ 36″ W, (basis of Bearing) 341.26 feet; to the true point of beginning, thence continuing with the North line of Section S 89 degrees 48′ 36″ W, 200.00 feet to a mag nail found; thence leaving the above mentioned North line of Section S 00 degrees 00′ 56″ E, 458.58 feet to a 5/8″ rebar found; thence N. 87 degrees 23′ 56″ E, 200.20 feet to a 5/8″ rebar set; thence N. 00 degrees 00′ 56″ W, 450.16 feet to the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING. Containing 2.086 acres more or less, subject to all legal rights-of way and easements of record.More commonly known as 1412 E. Goens Road, Scottsburg, Indiana 47170.Subject to an easement for ingress/egress and for utilities fifty (50) feet by parallel lines along the entire West boundary of the above-described real estate and all. other restrictions, covenants and easements of record.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Kenneth Hughbanks

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Jennings

Parcel No.: 72-05-09-500-003.006-002

1412 E GOENS RD, SCOR IN 47170

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Barry T Barnes, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Feiwell & Hannoy PC, Attorney Law Firm

317-237-2727

LEGAL NOTICE

72-18-0044-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-18-0044-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $67,586.11

Cause Number: 72D01-1803-MF-000015

Plaintiff: WESBANCO BANK, INC.

Defendant: CASSIE MAE AMBURGEY

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

A part of the northeast fourth of the southwest fourth of Section 35, Township 4 north, Range 6 east, beginning at the southeast corner thereof and running north 240 feet, thence north 89 degrees 53 minutes west 324.7 feet to the true point of beginning, thence north 12 degrees 30 minutes east 170.26 feet to a point in the centerline of State Road 256, thence north 68 degrees 50 minutes west with said center line 80.20 feet, thence south 12 degrees 10 minutes west 199.50 feet, thence south 89 degrees 53 minutes east 80 feet to the true point of beginning, containing .33 of an acre, more or less, subject to all legal highways.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Kenneth Hughbanks

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Jennings

Parcel No.: 72-03-35-310-006.000-003

1211 WEST STATE ROAD 256, AUSTIN IN 47102

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Robert L. Houston, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 7800-72

Houston, Thompson and Lewis, PC, Attorney Law Firm

812-752-5920

LEGAL NOTICE

72-18-0045-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-18-0045-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $80,489.77

Cause Number: 72D01-1703-MF-000014

Plaintiff: FIFTH THIRD BANK

Defendant: JASON E. PERKINS

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

A part of Survey #297 of the Illinois Grant, Lexington Township, Scott County, Indiana, and being the same lands as described in Guthrie 9704021, described as follows: Beginning at a RR Spike at the East corner of Survey #297 of the Illinois Grant; thence N. 40° 00′ 00″ W., a distance of 436.00 feet along the Survey line to a mag nail in Pleasant Ridge Road, THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; thence S. 49° 50′ 15″ W., a distance of 600.00 feet passing an iron pin at 25.00 feet to a 5/8″ iron pin; thence N. 40° 00′ 00″ W., a distance of 200.00 feet to a 5/8″ iron pin; thence N. 49° 50′ 15″ E., a distance of 600.00 feet passing a 5/8″ iron pin at 575.00 feet to a mag nail; thence S. 40° 00′ 00″ E., a distance of 200.00 feet to THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING. Containing 2.755 acres. Subject to the County road right-of-way. Tract No. 11, Schafer Farm. Being the same property conveyed to Jason E. Perkins, by Deed dated April 20, 1998, of record in Instrument #9801752, in the Office of the Clerk of Scott County, Indiana.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Kenneth Hughbanks

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Lexington

Parcel No.: 72-08-97-400-010.011-005

3924 S. PLEASANT RIDGE RD, LEXINGTON IN 47138

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Jerry Higgins, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Law Office of Jerry N. Higgins, PLLC, Attorney Law Firm

502-625-3065

