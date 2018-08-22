Deputy Assisting A Disabled Vehicle Results In Drug Arrests

A Scott County Deputy assisting a motorist with a flat tire resulted in the three occupants of the vehicle going to jail.

On August 17, 2018, Deputy Joe Baker responded to the 27-mile marker of the southbound lane I-65 to assist a disabled vehicle.

When the deputy arrived, James Byers and Gregory Leonard were outside of the vehicle attempting to change a tire. The officer talked with vehicle owner, James Byers, to see how he could assist and noticed the license plates on the vehicle were expired. When the deputy checked to confirm the expired plate to the vehicle owner it confirmed that Byers had an active warrant out of Clark County for drug related charges.

Deputy Baker observed a female, Toni Knudson, as a passenger inside the vehicle.

Criminal activity being suspected, Baker requested a K-9 unit. K-9 Officer Cyrus, was deployed by his handler, Joshua Watterson, to do an exterior search of the vehicle. The trained dog was able to show a positive indication for the possible presence of a narcotic substance near the trunk, passenger, and driver’s side door.

A syringe loaded with the presence of a clear substance was located in the trunk of the vehicle. Multiple syringes were then found on the interior of the vehicle.

Additionally, Toni Knudson attempted to discard a flashlight during the investigation and Baker discovered two $100 counterfeit bills located inside of the flashlight.

Gregory Leonard. 44, of Clifford and Toni Knudson, 39, of Seymour were taken into custody.

A search of Leonard at the scene revealed 1.5 grams of a methamphetamine in Leonard’s possession.

During the book-in process, Toni Knudson was searched and 15 grams of methamphetamine and two syringes were found in her possession.

Leonard was booked into jail charged with possession of methamphetamine, visiting common nuisance.

Knudson faces charges of possession of syringe, visiting a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine, possession controlled substance, forgery, counterfeiting, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Byers was turned over to Clark County law enforcement at the scene.