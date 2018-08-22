The Friends of Hardy Lake will be serving an all you can eat breakfast this Saturday, Aug. 25, from 7 to 10 a.m. and the shelter house. There is free admission to the park during breakfast hours.
Adults, $6.50; ages 3-12 $3.50; under 3 free.
All proceeds go to support the Dwight Chamberlain Raptor Rehab Center.
‘Friends Of Hardy Lake’ Serving Breakfast Saturday
