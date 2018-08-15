Four Facing Drug Charges In Crothersville

Seeking a Crothersville resident on an outstanding court warrant led police to incarcerate four people in Jackson County Jail on drug charges last Thursday.

Officers sought Herman Curtis Eldridge, 48, for failure to appear in court on another charge. When they located him, he was in the company of Sabrina Leslie Jensen, 41 of Crothersville, authorities reported. Police noticed drug paraphernalia and subsequently discovered methamphetamine.

Authorities’ questioning of the pair led them to the West Walnut Street residence of Gary Martin Rutherford, 49, who was arrested on a number of drug charges.

Also arrested was Jeremy Todd Stacy, 26, of Crothersville on drug and paraphernalia charges.

Crothersville Police and Indiana State Police cooperated in the arrests.

•Sabrina Leslie Jensen faces charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

•Herman Curtis Eldridge was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear in court.

•Jeremy Todd Stacy faces charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

•Gary Martin Rutherford was charged with dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, and possession of drug paraphernalia.