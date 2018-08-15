Growth At Schneck Medical Prompts Need For Additional Hospital Volunteers

When patients go to Schneck Medical Center for medical care, they get a little extra care thanks to an army of volunteers who happily donate their time to make each patient’s experience as positive as it can be.

“At Schneck, our Guild Volunteers are partners in the patient experience and dedicate their time to offer Schneck patients, visitors, and staff a helping hand wherever needed,” says Amy Cockerham, volunteer coordinator. “Volunteers provide that little extra special touch that allows Schneck to provide an exceptional customer experience.”

Volunteers serve in various areas of the hospital including the gift shop, admitting and information desks, and various hospital departments. They also transport patients, deliver patient and interdepartmental mail and patient flowers.

Due to the growth at Schneck, the medical center needs more people willing to donate their time. Volunteers are asked to work one four-hour shift per week, but can work more if they would like. Opportunities currently available include:

•Volunteer Workroom Mondays noon to 4:00 p.m. and Tuesdays 8:00 a.m. to noon. Duties include discharging patients, delivering newspapers, collecting mail, and delivering flowers.

•Cancer Center Mondays 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Duties include providing patients with snacks, beverages, warm blankets, and magazines, stocking supplies, sanitizing chemotherapy chairs and wheelchairs, and visiting with patients and families.

•Courtesy Shuttle Mondays noon to 4:00 p.m. Duties include driving passengers including patients, visitors, and staff to their needed destination on Schneck’s main campus.

•Surgery Waiting Mondays noon to 4:00 p.m., Tuesdays noon to 4:00 p.m., every other Wednesday 8:00 a.m. to noon, Wednesdays noon to 4:00 p.m., and Thursdays noon to 4:00 p.m. Duties include checking in surgery patients, communicating with family members, and assisting with cleaning patient rooms.

For more information on the volunteer opportunities at Schneck Medical Center, please call Amy Cockerham, Volunteer Coordinator, at 812-522-0439.