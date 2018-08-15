Legal Notices

Scott School Dist 2 AR

School CPF & Bus Repl

LEGAL NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE

The City of Austin will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, August 28, 2018 at 1:00 PM, at the Austin City Hall Council Chambers, located at 82 W. Main Street, Austin, IN, to provide citizens an opportunity to express their views on community development and housing needs, past community development and housing activities, and the recently completed owner occupied rehabilitation grant program. The $315,000 grant was awarded through the Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority using Community Development Block Grant Funds.

Citizens are invited to provide comments regarding these issues either at the public hearing or by prior written statement. Written comments should be directed to Office of the Mayor, during regular business hours, City Hall, 82 W. Main St., Austin, IN. The phone number is (812) 794-6646.

8/15 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

SUMMONS-SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT

FOR THE COUNTY OF SCOTT

STATE OF INDIANA

CAUSE NUMBER 72D01-1807-PL-000024

STANLEY ELMO EVERETT,

by Co-Guardians, Debbie Abbott

and David Everett,

Plaintiff,

VS

LISA NAPIER, JEFFREY JUSTICE,

TONI HALL and SHAWN SAMPLE, MICHELLE

KNOX, WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.,

LVNV FUNDING LLC, and

INDIANA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF SUIT

TO: LISA NAPIER, JEFFREY JUSTICE, TONI HALL, and SHAWN SAMPLE

You are hereby notified that you have been sued in the court above named by the person named as Plaintiff. The nature of this suit against you is a Quiet Title action upon the property legally described as follows:

A part of the northwest fourth of the southeast quarter of Section 15, township 4 north, range 7 east described as follows: Beginning at the northeast corner of the northwest fourth of the southeast quarter of Section 15, township 4 north, range 7 east and running thence south with the east line of said fourth quarter 206 feet to a steel post, thence north 82 degrees and 40 minutes west 209 feet to a steel post, thence north 00 degrees and 33 minutes west 177.5 feet to a railroad spike in the north line of said northwest fourth quarter, thence north 89 degrees and 30 minutes east with the quarter section line 209 feet to the point of beginning, containing 1 acre, more or less.

Commonly known as: 2724 E. Crothersville Road, Austin, Indiana.

A part of the southwest quarter of section 32, township 3 north, range 8 east, commencing at the northwest corner of the southwest fourth of the southwest quarter of said section 32 and running 524 feet to a railroad spike in the center of the Vienna and Lexington Road (now State Road 356), thence south 68 degrees 40 minutes east with the center of aid road 1583 feet to a steel bolt in said road, THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, thence north 21 degrees 20 minutes 209 feet to a 4 inch by 4 inch stone, thence south 68 degrees 40 minutes east 208 feet to a 4 inch by 4 inch stone, thence south 21 degrees 20 minutes west 209 feet to a steel blot in the center of State Road 356, thence north 68 degrees 40 minutes west 208 feet to the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 1 acre, more or less, subject to all legal highways and easements of record.

Commonly known as: 6263 State Road 356, Lexington, Indiana.

This summons by publication is specifically directed to the following named defendant(s), whose whereabouts are unknown:

Lisa Napier

Jeffrey Justice

Toni Hall

Shawn Sample

In addition to the above-named defendants being served by this summons, there may be other defendants who have an interest in this lawsuit.

You are further notified that you have thirty (30) days from the date of the publication of this notice in which to respond to the Complaint filed on the 19th day of July, 2018, in the Scott Circuit Court. You must file a response in writing, either by you or your attorney, with the Clerk of the Scott Circuit Court. If you fail to do so a judgment may be entered against you for what the plaintiff has demanded.

/s/ Missy Applegate

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

Daniel L. Brown

DANIEL L. BROWN LAW OFFICE, P.C.

#62 Public Square

P.O. Box 338

Salem, Indiana 47167

(812) 883-3200

Attorney for Plaintiff

8/1, 8/8, 8/15 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA,

IN THE JACKSON CIRCUIT COURT

COUNTY OF JACKSON, SS:

CAUSE NO. 36C01-1807-ES-000057

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JOSEPH W. FEE, DECEASED

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana.

Pursuant to I.C. 29-1-7-7, notice is hereby given that Jackson County Bank, by and through its Trust Department, was on July 30, 2018, appointed Administrator of the Estate of Joseph W. Fee, deceased, who died intestate on June 7, 2018.

All persons having claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the clerk of this court within three (3) months from the date of first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Brownstown, Indiana this 30th day of July, 2018.

/s/ Amanda L. Lowery

Amanda L. Lowery

Clerk of the Circuit Court of

Jackson County, Indiana

Attorney for Estate:

Jeffrey J. Lorenzo

LORENZO & BEVERS

Attorneys at Law

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

8/8, 8/15 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA,

COUNTY OF JACKSON,

IN THE JACKSON SUPERIOR COURT

CAUSE NO. 36D01-1807-PL-000018

ALAN T. LEE,

Plaintiff

vs.

HEIRS, SUCCESSORS, ASSIGNS, OR LEGAL REPRESENTATIVES OF ALICE BELLE BEEM, and ANY AND ALL OTHER UNKNOWN PERSONS CLAIMING TITLE TO THE REAL ESTATE,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF FILING OF QUIET TITLE ACTION

To: Heirs, Successors, Assigns, or Legal Representatives of Alice Belle Beem, along with Any and All Other Unknown Persons Claiming Title to Real Estate, including their successors or assigns, whose identities and whereabouts are unknown.

Notice is hereby given that on July 17, 2018, there was filed in the office of the Clerk of Jackson County, Indiana, a Complaint for Adverse Possession and to Quiet Title to Real Estate and an Affidavit for Service of Summons by Publication on the Defendants, both known and unknown, whoever they may be, showing that the identities and whereabouts of any and all others claiming title to the real estate, including their Successors or Assigns, are unknown.

Unless you respond to this notice by entering your appearance in the above-captioned cause within thirty (30) days of the last publication of this notice, the cause will be heard and decided in your absence.

/s/ Amanda Lowery, Clerk

Jackson Circuit/Superior Court

William M. Braman, #15124-47

LORENZO & BEVERS

Attorney for Plaintiffs

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

(812) 524-9000

Braman.William@outlook.com

8/8, 8/15, 8/22 hspzxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

In the Scott Circuit Court

Case No. 72-D01-1808-MI-27

In Re Change of Name of Minor: Anne Marie Meagher

Teresa White Meagher, Petitioner

VERIFIED PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF MINOR

Petitioner, Teresa White Meagher. Pro se, respectfully petitions this court to change the name of the above-noted child. In support of this Petition, Petitioner states as follows:

1. Petitioner is the father/mother/guardian of the child whose name is sought to be changed.

2. The written consent of the non-petitioning parent or guardian for the name change of the minor child is filed with this Petition.

3. That the child’s current name is Ann Marie Meagher

4. That the child’s date of birth is 3/5/2004.

5. That the child’s mailing address is 2145 W. Bob White Drive, Scottsburg, IN 47170

6. That the child does not have an Indiana driver’s license.

7. The following is a list of all of the previous names of the child: Anne Marie Meagher, AnneMarie Rose Meagher.

8: That the child does not hold a valid United States passport.

9. There are no judgments of criminal conviction of felony under the laws of any state.

10. That changing the child’s name is not an effort to defraud any of the child’s creditors.

11. That notice of the request for name change has been published in a local publication as required by law and will be brought to the Change of Name Hearing.

12. The child is not confined to a Department of Correction facility or a sex or violent offense who is required to register under IC 11-8-8.

13. That pursuant to Indiana Code 34-28-2-1, I petition this court to change the child’s name. Pursuant to Indiana Code 34-28-2-2 (b), the reason the change of the child’s name is requested is: Error on birth certificate we have always used AnneMarie Rose Meagher per advice fron an attorney.

14: That I request that the child’s name be changed to AnneMarie Rose Meagher.

15. The non-petitioning parent or guardian of the Minor child has been served with a copy of this Petition as required by the Indiana Trial rules.

16. I request this Court to set a hearing to consider the Petition for Change of Name of Minor Child.

WHEREFORE, I respectfully request that this Court grant this Petition for Name Change of a minor, and for all other just and proper relief. I affirm under the penalties of perjury that the foregoing representations are true.

ss/Teresa White Meagher

Teresa White Meagher

2145 W. Bob White Dr.

Scottsburg, IN 47170

8/8, 8/15, 8/22 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT

FOR THE COUNTY OF SCOTT

STATE OF INDIANA

CAUSE NO.: 72D01-1806-DC-000079

IN RE THE MARRIAGE OF

BOBBY L. TSE,

Petitioner,

and

NATASHA E. PROSSER,

Respondent.

NOTICE BY PUBLICATION

TO: NATASHA E. PROSSER

Whereabouts Unknown

To the above person named as the Respondent and any other person who may be concerned.

You are hereby notified that there has been filed in the Scott Superior Court a Verified Petition for Dissolution of Marriage by the person named as Petitioner. This notice by publication is specifically directed to the following named individual, Natasha E. Prosser, whose whereabouts are unknown.

If you have a claim for relief against this petitioner arising from the same transaction or occurrence, you must assert it in your written answer.

You are further notified that you have thirty (30) days from the date of the publication of this notice in which to respond to the Petition filed on June 28, 2018 in the Scott Superior Court, Scott County, Indiana, and, in the event of your failure to do so, judgment by default may be taken against you for the relief requested in the Petition for Dissolution.

You are further notified that a Final Hearing has been set for Monday, October 1, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. in the Scott Superior Court, Scott County, Indiana.

In the event you fail to appear for said hearing, judgment by default may be taken against you for the relief requested in the Petition.

DatedAugudt 6, 2018

SS/Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Superior Court

Daniel L. Brown, # 23523-49

DANIEL L. BROWN LAW OFFICE

#62 Public Square

P.O. Box 338

Salem, Indiana 47167

(812) 883-3200

Attorney for Petitioner, Bobby L. Tse

8/15, 8/22. 8/29 hspaxlp