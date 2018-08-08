Toxicology Report: 8-Year Old Died After Ingesting Methamphetamine

A toxicology report released Thursday revealed an 8-year-old Seymour boy had 180 times the lethal limit of methamphetamine in his bloodstream when he died June 21, police said.

That report showed Curtis Collman III had 18,000 nanograms of methamphetamine in his bloodstream. A lethal amount is 100 nanograms.

It is unclear how much methamphetamine the younger Collman consumed at his father’s Seymour home as the toxicology report does not show that amount.

The boy, who would have been a third grader at Crothersville Elementary this year, died at Schneck Medical Center after police were called to his grandparents’ home. The boy had been in the care of his father, Curtis Collman II, who had custody.

Police said the boy had spent the night of June 20 with his father. The boy ingested the methamphetamine, police said, and became ill sometime on the morning of June 21. His father later took the boy to his grandparents’ home, and at some point, he became unresponsive.

Collman never sought medical treatment for his son and tried to prevent others from calling 911 to help him, according to court documents. A family friend eventually made the 911 call.

The 41-year-old was charged with neglect of a dependent causing death, a Level 1 felony punishable by 20 to 40 years in prison.

Collman is scheduled to stand trial on that charge Dec. 4 in Jackson Circuit Court. He also will face charges of pointing a firearm, intimidation, possession of methamphetamine, failure to register as a sex offender and theft. On Friday Judge Richard Poynter denied Collman’s request for bond reduction.