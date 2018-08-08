Foundation Scholarships Target Vo-Tech Training

Four scholarships offered through funds at the Community Foundation of Jackson County aim to help graduating seniors further their education through vocational and technical education programs.

The Foundation at times has trouble finding applicants for the scholarships, which are available to graduating seniors from area high schools, said Vice President Sue Smith, who oversees much of the organization’s scholarship work. This year’s application deadline is Aug. 22.

“We don’t know if students planning to attend vocational and technical training think there are no scholarships to assist them or what, but there are funds available to help them and their parents with their educational costs,” Smith added.

Those nontraditional scholarship opportunities for graduating seniors include:

The Jackson County Community Endowment was established in April 2007 by the Community Foundation of Jackson County. The primary purpose of the Fund is to provide scholarships for college, advanced or technical training to a graduating senior from an accredited secondary school in Jackson County. Preference targets students who have a demonstrated financial need and a grade point average below 3.5.

The Jasper N. Thompson Memorial Scholarship was established in January 2002 by the trustees of the Jasper N. Thompson Testamentary Trust. The primary purpose of the Fund is to provide a scholarship for advanced vocational or technical training to a graduating senior of any Jackson County high school. Preference is afforded to students who have a demonstrated financial need and a grade point average below 3.5.

The Walter & Cora Schlehuser-Clark & Ruth Thompson Scholarship was established in July 2010 by the Jeff Thompson family. This scholarship is available to students who plan to pursue a two- or four-year degree in a vocational or technical program. Preference is given to Hamilton Township residents graduating from high school although any Jackson County high school senior may apply.

The Medora High School/Gossman Scholarship was established in September 2004 by George Gossman, the State Bank of Medora and Medora High School Alumni. This non-endowed fund provides a scholarship or scholarships for two- or four-year advanced vocational or technical training to a graduating senior of Medora High School.

“These scholarship funds have been established to help area residents continue their education with the understanding that doing so doesn’t always mean attending a four-year college and earning a bachelor’s degree,” said Foundation President & CEO Dan Davis. “These funds can help a graduating senior reach their occupational goal.”

To apply for the scholarships, a student must complete the common scholarship application for the Community Foundation of Jackson County. The application can be found online at www.cfjacksoncounty.org. The deadline to apply is Aug. 22 for scholarships to be awarded next spring to graduating seniors in the Class of 2019.

For information, call the Foundation at 812-523-4483 or send an email to president@cfjacksoncounty.org. Information may be found on the Foundation’s website at www.cfjacksoncounty.org or on its Facebook page.